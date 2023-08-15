CIO 100 Award winners prove the transformative value of IT

We\u2019re past the point of inflection: Information technology no longer merely supports or even drives an organization\u2019s strategy; it has the power to transform and expand organizational missions and open up new strategic possibilities.\n\nThat\u2019s the message at the core of this year\u2019s CIO 100 Awards for IT innovation and leadership, which recognize standout technology projects that meet such objectives. From healthcare to manufacturing, this year\u2019s award winners span a wide range of industries, proving once again the impact information technology has in reshaping business and society at large.\n\nWhether a project aims to improve suicide prevention using data science or to create new revenue streams by reimagining an organization\u2019s core business, CIO 100 Award winners demonstrate the innovative spirit of today\u2019s IT in the face of rapidly evolving organizational challenges. Following is a sampling of several award-winning projects that showcase the transformative power of IT.\n\nCarMax revs up ecommerce with gen AI\n\nOrganization: CarMax\n\nProject: CarMax Drives Innovation with AI to Automate Content Writing on CarMax.com\n\nIT Leader: Shamim Mohammad, EVP and Chief Information and Technology Officer\n\nWith more than 45,000 vehicles for sale at any given time, CarMax has a lot of inventory to keep on top of \u2014 and not just in term of automobiles, but also the online content that fuels the CarMax.com website, which serves the research and buying needs of millions of customers per year.\n\nThat volume created a Sisyphean task for the company\u2019s content writers, as they struggled to provide up-to-date information by make, model, and year for each vehicle in the company\u2019s constantly changing inventory.\n\nMoreover, CarMax found that its customers wanted information from reviews and ratings submitted by other consumers. So, the CarMax technology and content teams recognized the need to create a new system that could produce updated vehicle information and analyze and summarize customer reviews at scale. They turned to artificial intelligence to help.\n\nIn partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft, CarMax worked to develop, test, and iterate GPT-3 natural language models aimed at achieving those results. The CarMax team also gathered, scrubbed and formatted data from thousands of vehicles to feed into the models, fine-tuning them as the project advanced.\n\n\u201cFor the first time, we have the tools to re-imagine this key business area,\u201d says Shamim Mohammad, EVP and chief information and technology officer at CarMax.\n\nThe project uses intelligence and automation to increase the volume and usefulness of content and customer-generated information. That in turn has created a more engaging customer experience, which has helped boost the company\u2019s search engine rankings, delivering more traffic to CarMax.com.\n\nFor an in-depth look at this project and how it has evolved, see \u201cCarMax drives business value with GPT-3.5.\u201d\n\nSan Francisco enlists IT to verify the vote\n\nOrganization: City and County of San Francisco\n\nProject: Honest Elections: Automating Risk-Limiting Audits for Local Races\n\nIT Leader: Linda Gerull, City CIO\n\nIn overseeing elections, local governments across the US are tasked with not only administering and counting votes but verifying the results \u2014 a process that has taken on heightened importance in recent years due to more intense election scrutiny.\n\nThe vote verification process requires a thorough review of election results to demonstrate they\u2019re accurate, and can include checking for errors or irregularities, such as incorrect ballet counts or issues with voting machines, as well as fraud that could undermine election integrity.\n\nA risk-limiting audit (RLA) is one audit type used for election verification. RLAs determine precisely how much hand-counting is necessary to confirm election results to a given level of confidence. For example, the closer the contest, the more ballots that must be examined.\n\nTo fully automate its RLA process, the San Francisco Department of Elections partnered with the San Francisco Department of Technology. Linda Gerull, CIO for the City and County of San Francisco, and her team used a combination of in-house software, open-source programming, and expert algorithms to create an RLA platform capable of automatically auditing thousands of votes on-demand to verify results. The platform is also capable of auditing the city\u2019s ranked-choice voting contests, making it the first such platform capable of doing so.\n\nSan Francisco\u2019s IT effort \u201cprovides greater transparency to the public, minimizes human bias, and saves time,\u201d Gerull says. \u201cIn increasingly politicized times, easily performing RLAs can provide a measure of confidence to the interested voter that elections are being run properly.\u201d\n\nFor a look at how other CIO 100 Award winners are supporting fair elections, see \u201cLos Angeles IT secures the vote with open source and the cloud.\u201d\n\nAI avatar helps CSN better engage students\n\nOrganization: College of Southern Nevada\n\nProject: Digital President Zaragoza\n\nIT Leader: Mugunth Vaithylingam, CIO\n\nThe College of Southern Nevada turned to cutting-edge technology \u2014 an avatar named Digital President Zaragoza (DPZ) and based on the real-life CSN president \u2014 to address academia\u2019s longstanding need to engage students and improve their educational experience.\n\nTeams overseen by CSN CIO Mugunth Vaithylingam combined custom AI visuals, voice, and content to create this first-of-its-kind custom avatar, which is deployed and rendered from a web browser using client-side CPUs. The scalable avatar can have hundreds of thousands of conversations individually and simultaneously, and is highly customizable and interactive in real-time, thereby providing an immersive experience for each user.\n\nAdditionally, AI capabilities enable the avatar to adapt to various scenarios, respond to user input, and provide a human-like interaction. For example, it can learn and use students\u2019 names and provide personalized information.\n\nDPZ captures, ingests, organizes, and acts on disparate information seamlessly, allowing for frictionless brand interaction across all student touchpoints. Moreover, it can communicate with students through web and mobile devices.\n\n\u201cIt helps us address the challenges that large community colleges face in providing real-time support and guidance to students,\u201d Vaithylingam says. \u201cEspecially in an era when mobile connectedness is ubiquitous, our current generation of students need the ability to get help and have somewhere to go when they feel overwhelmed right from where they are.\u201d\n\nVaithylingam adds: \u201cI am proud of the fact that we were able to create a tool that has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of students.\u201d\n\nWith the avatar deployed, CSN officials plan to measure whether Digital President Zaragoza improves student engagement, learning outcomes, student satisfaction, retention, and accessibility, in addition to producing time and costs savings.\n\nDiscount Tire re-engineers its customer experience\n\nOrganization: Discount Tire\n\nProject: Discount Tire Pit Pass\n\nIT Leader: Gary Desai, EVP and CIO\n\nDiscount Tire\u2019s Pit Pass is a new store concept that uses technology to put the customer at the center of the tire-buying experience \u2014 and in the process also brings value to employees and the company itself.\n\nPit Pass store customers can order tires online, schedule an installation appointment, and then complete the sale and installation process via a drive-through lane.\n\nThe technologies powering this new customer journey include tire scanners and cameras that evaluate tire tread depth and condition; digital displays that guide customers into specific work bays and offer work updates; and handheld devices that enable store associates to communicate completion of services.\n\nRevised back-store applications support this digital-first approach.\n\nTo deliver this transformative product, EVP and CIO Guy Desai focused on developing a minimum viable project and fostering cross-functional collaboration, mobilizing a team that leveraged user-centered design to develop new archetypes, personas, and \u201cto-be\u201d journey flows.\n\nThe launch of the first Pit Pass store, located in the Atlanta area, represents a pivot from a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer to a robust omnichannel brand, enabling Discount Tire to provide a more seamless, intuitive customer experience with intelligent workflows that cut down on store visit times.\n\nThe project also ensures technicians\u2019 comfort and safety as they service customers. And it yields multiple business metric improvements, such as limiting surplus inventory. Moreover, Pit Pass has helped shape the company\u2019s roadmap for its future, says Chris Chapman, company vice president of IT store technology at Discount Tire.\n\n\u201cFirst, it shows that Discount Tire is willing to invest in creative and innovative new ways to engage with our customers. Second, this new store model will allow Discount Tire to enter markets\/locations where land and construction costs are at a premium and still provide our customers with a world-class experience,\u201d Chapman says.\n\nFor more about Discount Tire\u2019s Pit Pass project, see \u201cDiscount Tire tunes IT to reinvent customer experience.\u201d\n\nUS DoT digitizes vehicle safety inspections\n\nOrganization: Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, US Department of Transportation\n\nProject: SafeSpect: Digitizing Safety Inspections of Commercial Vehicles\n\nIT Leader: Pavan Pidugu, CTO\n\nIn collaboration with state partners, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) conducts approximately 3.5 million vehicle inspections across the US annually.\n\nFor many years, the 18,000 safety and law enforcement officers conducting those inspections had to navigate nine separate applications, usually while working in the field, often at the side of a highway \u2014 a situation FMCSA officials recognized was ripe for digital transformation and an improved employee experience.\n\n\u201cWe wanted to provide a safer way for safety enforcements,\u201d says FMCSA CTO Pavan Pidugu, who, working with the CIO and FMCSA leadership, focused on delivering a new inspection system quickly.\n\nBeginning with information-gathering sessions with stakeholders to define the problems and needs, the Office of the CTO (OCTO) leveraged human-centered design principles and agile development principles to pilot SafeSpect within five months of the project kickoff date.\n\nSafeSpect is the only device-agnostic web-based inspection platform in the market that works with or without connectivity. It features a single pane of view into all relevant information about the motor carrier, vehicle, and driver being inspected, thereby enabling inspectors to make quick data-driven decisions.\n\nMoreover, the application flow and logic streamline information capture by eliminating redundancy and conflicts. It also allows inspectors to tailor the experience to their usage, carry an input device to the point of inspection to eliminate transcription errors, and input information with minimal keystrokes to minimize errors and inconsistencies.\n\nDuring the pilot, the SafeSpect team observed a 60% improvement in time to complete and submit a Level 3 inspection for approval.\n\nOCTO continues to add new capabilities and features to SafeSpect, and Pidugu says his office is exploring whether SafeSpect could be used for other types of inspections.\n\nGenerac transforms its business with data\n\nOrganization: Generac Power Systems\n\nProject: PowerInsights\n\nIT Leader: Tim Dickson, CIO\n\nAfter arriving at Generac Power Systems as its new CIO, Tim Dickson hosted the company\u2019s first-ever hackathon to upskill IT employees and evaluate the team. But the event yielded an even bigger result in form of PowerInsights, an interactive geospatial visualization, analytics, and AI tool that helps the company identify potential new customers and offer other new market opportunities.\n\nPowerInsights is displayed on an 85-inch touch-screen TV in the company\u2019s main lobby, allowing employees, executives, and visitors (including customers) to see and interact with the data. It can, for example, show where there\u2019s idle power that a customer (such as a utility) might want to sell, and it also provides the company\u2019s dealer network with a holistic view of their business and opportunities to expand.\n\nThe project has been transformative for Generac\u2019s business.\n\n\u201cPowerInsights has helped the company evolve from a generator manufacturer into an energy technology solutions provider,\u201d Dickson says.\n\nAs part of the hackathon, the IT team sought to achieve three things: to aggregate the company\u2019s data into an enterprise data platform; to build an API that would provide business access to that data; and to develop a machine learning algorithm to provide insights on top of the aggregated IoT data.\n\nThe hackathon\u2019s initial prototype proved all that was, indeed, technically possible, and it soon evolved into a formal program that produced PowerInsights.\n\nIn addition to delivering full visibility of assets across the company, PowerInsights also features an AI model called PowerScore, which helps the company\u2019s sales and marketing teams target potential customers with campaigns and promotions. Its two other AI models, Opportunity Score and Utility Score, provide additional insights about market opportunities.\n\nFor a deeper look at PowerInsights, see \u201cGenerac powers business transformation with data, AI.\u201d\n\nGreat Wolf Resorts goes digital to enhance guest experience\n\nOrganization: Great Wolf Resorts\n\nProject: Project Darwin\n\nIT Leader: Ramki Srinivasan, CDIO\n\nGreat Wolf Resorts experienced 40% growth during the past five years, with the company expanding its footprint as well as the number of guests it hosts. The company expects 60% growth to its waterpark-themed resorts in the next three years.\n\nIn response, IT \u2014 working collaboratively with operations and other functional groups \u2014 created a multipronged initiative aimed at delivering more digital experiences for both guests and employees.\n\nThe initiative\u2019s deliverables include new on-site kiosks as well as new and redesigned mobile capabilities to provide contactless services, such as digital check-in and food ordering.\n\nAnother deliverable uses artificial intelligence to support the company\u2019s lifeguards; here, IT delivered cameras that use AI to monitor waterparks and identify potential safety issues, with the goal of further improving guard response times.\n\nIT also deployed robotic process automation (RPA) and modernized manual legacy workflows via a migration to cloud platforms.\n\nChief Digital and Information Officer Ramki Srinivasan says Project Darwin focused on enabling employees \u201cto take care of guests more effectively and efficiently\u201d while also improving the experience for workers, too.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re making a lot of progress addressing those goals,\u201d he says, noting that the project has helped cut costs and boost revenue, too.\n\nFor example, the new mobile food-ordering capabilities are delivering check sizes 50% over walk-in orders. And automation has eliminated 50,000 hours of skilled labor annually, with future workflow automation set to eliminate even more.\n\nSrinivasan says the initiative is critical to company\u2019s growth objectives, too. The combination of automating workflows, adding digital self-service capabilities, and modernizing legacy applications means workers have been able to shed low-value manual tasks and can focus on higher-value ones. That not only improves the customer experience but increases worker efficiency. As Srinivasan explains: \u201cWe cannot have the growth and scale that we have planned without these enhancements.\u201d\n\nMachine learning helps Novant Health improve suicide prevention\n\nOrganization: Novant Health\n\nProject: Behavioral Health Acuity Risk model for suicide prevention through clinical interventions\n\nIT Leader: Karen Hegarty, VP Cognitive Computing\n\nWhen it comes to suicide prevention, a key issue is identifying patients in need. The Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS), a manual screening tool that relies on a patient\u2019s willingness to express having suicidal thoughts, can be challenged in this area, and so the team at Novant Health sought to develop a better approach to discovering potential suicidal ideation.\n\nKaren Hegarty, vice president of cognitive computing at Novant Health, and her team partnered with clinicians from mental health, emergency medicine, and psychiatry to create an automatic and data-driven predictive model that examines information from a patient\u2019s medical record to assess the likelihood of suicidal behavior.\n\nThe Behavioral Health Acuity Risk (BHAR) model leverages a machine learning technique called random forests, which can be natively hosted in the electronic health record and updated in near-real time, with results immediately available to clinical staff.\n\n\u201cThis work enables our care team to identify potential suicidal ideations and engage with the patient in a meaningful and caring way,\u201d Hegarty says.\n\nTo build the BHAR model, the Novant Health team used historical data from its electronic health records (EHR) system as well as data from external sources.\n\nThe BHAR model provides clinicians with a real-time assessment of risk in the form of a percentage and color-coded low\/medium\/high range, all of which is visible in the patient\u2019s EHR.\n\nThe tech team\u2019s partnership with clinical teams helped build trust in the model\u2019s accuracy and effectiveness among caregivers. And that partnership along with a human-centered approach to implementing BHAR ensured that the tool fit within clinical workflows.\n\n\u201cThe work paid off, and we are seeing a real impact on our patients, their care, and their lives,\u201d Hegarty says, noting that Novant Health plans to share the model so that other healthcare systems can implement it to benefit their patients.\n\nOshkosh tracks manufacturing assets with IoT\n\nOrganization: Oshkosh Corp.\n\nProject: Improving Manufacturing Efficiency through IoT Enabled Asset Tracking\n\nIT Leader: Anu Khare, SVP & CIO\n\nOshkosh Corp., maker of specialty vehicles and access equipment, had challenges in its ability to locate parts, vehicles, and tooling \u2014 challenges that created a barrier to greater production efficiency.\n\nTo tackle that problem, Oshkosh IT partnered with manufacturing to build and implement an IoT-enabled asset-tracking capability that enables real-time identification of critical tools, parts, and equipment in 3D space with accuracy within 12 inches. The platform, which can also track asset movement over time to inform material-flow improvements, works through a grid of wireless Bluetooth satellite nodes installed inside Oshkosh\u2019s manufacturing facility, and each of the company\u2019s assets are tagged with Bluetooth transmitters.\n\nThe solution operates similar to a GPS system, but it is localized within the shop floor, is more secure, uses less energy, and costs less than GPS.\n\nManufacturing team members can see the geolocation of any part, tool, equipment, or vehicle with a visual representation of its coordinate in 3D space. An interactive dashboard with mobile capabilities enables team members to view satellite health, each tagged asset with real-time location at the specified site, and heatmap data collected over a specified time range.\n\nThe system effectively automates 3,750 hours annually in just one of Oshkosh\u2019s facilities, time previously spent searching for critical tools and parts, says Anu Khare, senior vice president and CIO. That in turn allows workers \u201cto focus on the manufacturing, resulting in improved efficiency,\u201d he adds.\n\nFurthermore, the system\u2019s machine learning models deliver additional value by scanning asset location data for material-flow optimization.\n\nThe company continues to scale its use of this asset-tracking system and sees opportunities to use the technology in other areas of its operations.\n\n\u201cWe are only scratching the surface of the tool\u2019s capabilities,\u201d Khare adds.\n\nReed Smith calls on AI to help shape legal teams\n\nOrganization: Reed Smith\n\nProject: Smart Resourcing\n\nIT Leader: Steven W. Agnoli, CIO\n\nInternational law firm Reed Smith wanted to ensure that it was deploying the right resources to the right jobs in the most efficient manner to meet client needs.\n\nIt also wanted to efficiently capture its lawyers\u2019 expertise. And it sought to improve its ability to ensure that diverse lawyer teams would be fielded and successful in resolving client\u2019s legal issues.\n\nTo meet those objectives, Reed Smith\u2019s technology team created Smart Resourcing, which uses industry-leading processes and AI to provide decision support for staffing client engagements.\n\nSmart Resourcing presents a holistic view into lawyer suitability for a particular piece of work and provides a clearer understanding of areas of utilization weakness, skills growth needs, and resourcing improvements, says firm CIO Steven W. Agnoli.\n\n\u201cSmart Resourcing makes information collection, validation, and sharing easy, and it brings a level of data accuracy, knowledge, and reporting that was not previously possible,\u201d he adds.\n\nSmart Resourcing includes in-house developed technology for allocating and tracking work requests, identifying skills development areas, and calculating diversity and inclusion metrics. Its AI model uses a combination of legal matter data and time worked to predict lawyer experience levels.\n\nBenefits from the Smart Resourcing project include increased revenue due to quicker staffing of engagements with more appropriate resources, increased accuracy in the firm\u2019s efforts to staff more diverse client work teams and its ability to report progress on staffing diverse teams to clients.\n\nThe project also brought a heightened awareness of the IT department\u2019s ability to leverage emerging tech for the firm\u2019s benefit, Agnoli says, adding, \u201cThe project has reimagined how teams of lawyers, administrators, and technologists work together to bring innovative thought to long-established processes.\u201d\n\nMore US CIO 100 Award winners\n\nThe following articles provide an in-depth look at these and more of our 2023 US CIO 100 Award winning projects: