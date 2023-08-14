Digi-Key: Creating magic with multi-cloud

Digi-Key Electronics\u00a0was digital before digital was even a buzzword. The company launched in 1972 to provide electronic components and automation products to design engineers. Instead of putting salespeople on the ground, we pioneered a business model built around mail-order catalog sales. Before long, we expanded into online sales and, today, Digi-Key offers the world\u2019s largest selection of electronic components that are both in-stock and available for immediate shipment.\n\nBeyond products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, tools and resources to make their jobs more efficient \u2013 from prototype to production. \n\nMy role is to protect and grow technology enablement for Digi-Key. Although we are headquartered in the U.S. (Thief River Falls, Minnesota), 50% of our sales comes from other countries. We engage customers from all over the world.\n\nAs CIO, I have made transforming the web experience for customers a top priority \u2013 and we\u2019ve come a long way. For example, previously, when a customer in Hong Kong clicked on Digi-Key.com, the total process for the request to reach our Minnesota data center and for Digi-Key to return a response took 7.1 seconds. That was unacceptable, and when we came to that realization, it was a pivotal moment. We knew we needed to get closer to our customers, so we started our cloud transition. From that point, performance has improved to 1.2 seconds per click today.\n\nA surprising start with multi-cloud\n\nDigi-Key got its start in multi-cloud by chance \u2013 not by design. We initially turned to Google for analytics and to Oracle for database and data warehouse solutions, which exposed us to cloud offerings from both vendors at the same time.\n\nWe didn\u2019t strategize about multi-cloud in the beginning. It just happened. Although me and my team now reflect on those first steps with a bit of humor, when we became intentional about multi-cloud, we went all in. We began by identifying our strategy as cloud-first but soon shifted to cloud smart. That term clicked for us because going blindly into the cloud wasn\u2019t the answer. Being smart about it was our game plan.\n\nThat\u2019s when our transition from one cloud to multi-cloud really happened. We are super happy with what we\u2019ve accomplished. The primary benefit is that we can now go to market faster. That\u2019s where the magic happens. It\u2019s all about how fast you can deliver business value.\n\nWatch the video\u00a0for more insights on how multi-cloud has transformed Digi-Key\u2018s business.\n\nAbout the AuthorRamesh Babu, chief information officer, has been with Digi-Key since 2015, providing leadership for global vision, strategy and planning of digital technology, as well as overseeing and supporting the application development and infrastructure teams.