Eli Lilly revolutionizes clinical trials with intelligent sensor cloud

Digital biomarkers are increasingly playing an important role in improving our understanding of disease and health. Defined as quantifiable and objective behavioral and physiological data collected and measured by digital devices such as implantables, wearables, ingestibles, or portables, digital biomarkers enable pharmaceutical companies to conduct studies remotely without the need for a physical site. This innovative approach is revolutionizing the way pharmaceutical firms conduct research and determine treatment effectiveness.

According to a recent industry report from Research & Markets, the global market for digital biomarkers is set for significant growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36% during the forecast period 2022-2028. But dealing with the data produced by digital biomarkers, let alone acting on it, remains challenging. To address this issue, US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly decided to turn to the cloud.

“Digital biomarkers offer unique insights into patient health through the continuous and passive collection of data using wearable sensors and remote technology. However, to make the most of these, we needed a sensor cloud to aggregate large volumes of data, perform real-time monitoring of the data, and analyze results in new ways to explore potential innovations. The solution also needed to be compatible with multiple different devices, depending on what was being measured,” says Rich Carter, SVP for the digital office at Eli Lilly and Co.

Lilly’s IT team explored the marketplace for a scalable, near-term solution that aligned with the pharmaceutical’s needs. But it found no high-capacity digital data cloud on the market that went beyond ingesting and storing wearable sensor data to help deliver the necessary insights — “making a case for Lilly to flex its innovation talent and build its own proprietary solution,” Carter says.

“We built a fit-for-purpose ecosystem called MagnolAI, which is a sensor cloud with full-stack capabilities to continuously ingest, visualize, and transform a large amount of real-time wearable sensor signals from Lilly’s connected trials into meaningful digital measures,” says Carter.

The resulting platform, created over the past three years by an agile, cross-functional team bringing together a range of expertise, has earned Eli Lilly a 2023 US CIO 100 Award for innovation and IT leadership.