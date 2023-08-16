How Svevia connects roads, risk, and refuse through the cloud

Nearly 15 years ago, the then V\u00e4gverket Produktion was incorporated so road maintenance on Sweden\u2019s national road network could be put on the competitive open market. Today, state-owned Svevia is the country\u2019s largest company in the operation and maintenance of roads and bridges, and manages over 50% of the road network yet, just like in the construction industry, it\u2019s been relatively late to digitization. But today, Svevia is driving cross-sector digitization projects where new technology for increased safety for road workers and users is tested.\n\n\u201cWhen I came in three years ago, it was with the task of digitizing the company,\u201d says Svevia CIO Maria Wester. \u201cIn order to do that, a digital transformation was required, and when it comes to information provision, there wasn\u2019t much, so we put in place basic platforms to handle data, and developed a cloud architecture for infrastructure and applications.\u201d\n\nOver the course of a year, 150 applications were then moved over to Microsoft's cloud and SaaS services, which has enabled scalability and an up-to-date environment with APIs connected to the applications.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s important to get access to data in order to digitize an entire company,\u201d she says. \u201cOften a business area, a service, or a product is digitized but not the entire company. We wanted to create an information supply for the entire company, though.\u201d\n\nEnabling that flow of data and access to it was no small feat considering in addition to the division that manages the operation and maintenance of roads, Divison Drift, there\u2019s also the Industry Division for aggregate operations with gravel pits, asphalt production, and thermoplastic line marking, as well as the Construction Division, which conducts small and large construction projects in areas such as land, road, bridge, tunnel, and wind power.\n\nMultiple layers\n\nThe platform is built in several layers, from the technology layer over the data layer and integration layer, to the application layer and the service layer, where the functions for data analysis are located. Finally, there\u2019s a presentation layer to reach the world outside Svevia in order to exchange data with customers.\n\nWith the right data available and Microsoft's Power platform, the aim is to proactively issue reports and decision support on an ongoing basis, and provide the power to digitize all parts of the company.\n\nSvevia is very decentralized, comprised of three divisions and subsidiaries, around 100 fixed offices, and over 100 project offices for the largest projects around the country. And workplace offices open and close continuously based on where major assignments are located.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re operationally very efficient,\u201d she says. \u201cWe want to quickly go from idea to delivery so we can streamline our processes.\u201d\n\nSvevia, however, doesn\u2019t work completely agile and still has a waterfall structure in large projects, but in the field of digitization\u2014and innovation in particular\u2014iterative working methods are a must.\n\n\u201cWaterfall projects may seem easier to understand from an overall point of view, but if it's about ongoing innovation together with a customer to bring out new effects and benefits, then we need to be iterative even in complex projects,\u201d she says. \u201cAt the same time, we have to have committed stakeholders in the business. It can be a challenge because we always focus on our core business. But we do our best to achieve the right deliveries together.\u201d\n\nTaking out the trash\n\nDivision Drift has been key to disruptively digitize Svevia\u2019s remit with the help of the internet of things (IoT), data collection, and data analysis. One such project is about emptying the large, partly underground garbage bins found at rest areas alongside Sweden\u2019s roads. Traditionally, they\u2019ve been emptied according to a schedule; some have been emptied on Tuesdays and Fridays, and others on Wednesdays and Mondays, for example.\n\nBut now, routes are optimized according to the filling levels in the vessels, which are owned by the Swedish Transport Administration, yet Svevia is responsible for emptying them through a number of subcontractors around the country.\n\n\u201cWe put sensors in the vessels, and with the measurement data we receive, we can see how full they are and plan the routes accordingly,\u201d says Andreas B\u00e4ckstr\u00f6m, a business developer at Division Drift.\n\nSince the route optimization came into place, fewer emptyings are required, he notes. This leads to environmental benefits and fewer transports.\n\nDigital alerts\n\nAnother project deals with slow-moving vehicles, something that increases the risk of accidents on the roads.\n\nBy using GPS positioning data from the maintenance vehicles required by road authorities, digital warnings can be sent out instead of just using it to follow up on remedial issues, and to investigate compensation cases in the event of inadequate anti-slip control in accidents, for example.\n\nIn the project, system supplier BM System, which Svevia works with, is involved as well as Scania and Combitech. The same data can also be used to pay drivers for how they drive, and monitor production capacity.\n\nA third area to be optimized is the salting of roads during the winter. In some areas, they\u2019re testing the use of roadside sensors, weather data, and data from vehicles. By creating a digital twin of the road surface, dynamic routes for plow and salt trucks can be developed. They then receive suggestions for customized routes every hour from the route optimization system.\n\n\u201cThis is fairly young technology and we\u2019re at the forefront of the world,\u201d says B\u00e4ckstr\u00f6m. \u201cBut our trials have shown that a lower salt consumption of 15 to 25% is possible to achieve.\u201d\n\nNot for experiments\n\nFor a company like Svevia, there\u2019s no room for experimentation, underlines Wester.\n\n\u201cWe need to know that what we get is used in a good way within the organization, and that we can create an implementation and management organization for disruptive solutions,\u201d she says.\n\nIn order to succeed in this, it\u2019s necessary to think about what the introduction of new technology would look like\u2014the architecture and whether there\u2019s data or not.\n\n\u201cIntegration cost, quality-assured data costs, and storing data and knowing how to clean it also costs money,\u201d she says. \u201cOne must always understand the cost versus the effect.\u201d\n\nThe importance of collaboration\n\nBoth she and B\u00e4ckstr\u00f6m emphasize the importance of cooperation, even with competitors when it comes to areas such as traffic safety and sustainability.\n\nWhen the industry advances seriously and new technology can be effectively implemented is when cooperation around new standards, production methods and technology becomes the main focus instead of competition being allowed to be an obstacle.\n\nThese are also areas where Svevia chooses to participate and take a lead, often by running innovation projects with the industry, which can, for example, be financed through grant projects from the Swedish Transport Administration or the strategic innovation program, InfraSweden2030. \n\n\u201cQuite a lot with us is governed by [laws governing public procurement] and focus on the lowest price,\u201d says Wester. \u201cIn many cases, it\u2019s also what controls the innovation, and in the best case, efficiency also leads to better things for the environment.\u00a0But if profitability levels become too small in the industry, the focus on digitization and the power of innovation is affected in favor of a revenue focus.\u00a0With the right incentives and cooperation, however, safer roads, the environment for road users, and the sustainability perspective can be at the center of digitization in the company, which benefits all citizens.\u201d