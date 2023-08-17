Money Matters: CMS CIO Pushkal Tenjerla on digital revolution in cash management systems

We are using AI for both surveillance and ATM security. During untoward incidents like riots or vandalism, analytics can be used to catch the culprits.

We have pioneering work happening in the remote surveillance space with AI running on the cameras and captured footage. The ATM machines are equipped with sensors which can detect tampering; thus, we are alerted of such crimes in near-real-time and can inform the police immediately. In fact, we can identify the vandal even with a mask or helmet on.

Algo is a software programmed into the electronic lock that protects the ATM vault. It cannot be intercepted or predicted and generates a dynamic key only when the lock is to be opened. Atop it all, it is guarded by a physical lock.

To open the lock, the employee should be present in real time, and have the face recognition software attest him, obtain the instant-generated key as well as have the physical key.

As the CIO, and CISO at CMS, what are some significant challenges that you have faced during your tenure, and how did you solve them?

One of the challenges I faced as a tech leader is that of acute skill shortage. We typically depend on vendors to provide us with our talent. While they offer competent solutions, the greater challenge remains hiring talent with the right skill set. We conduct our own in-house trainings, particularly engaging in AI training and educating employees on current trends.

Regardless of the business we are in, a technical person should be able to grasp the domain quickly. Get your hands dirty. Talk to the people at the ground level, build relationships and understand their pain points. Skills are not gained overnight unless you invest in learning and gather how that skill applies to your industry and its operations.

As a CISO, what are some technological tenets that you follow, so that CMS remains a pioneer in the cash management space?

All our devices and applications are monitored 24×7. I oversee threat detection, monitoring, our SOC (security operation centre) and am vigilant about it running seamlessly. During untoward incidents, our response is agile and immediate, and we have the right SOPs in place to respond to them. Additionally, we are constantly evolving – experimenting with new products to find the best fit for us.

We are the number one cash management service in India, with the next-in-line competitor far behind us. We have earned our success by building lasting relationships, offering a variety of services, and most importantly, by providing trust to the customer with the backbone of technology. When our sales teams pitch to potential clients, our biggest selling point is the technological solutions we offer to keep their money safe.

How do you sustain this passion after so many years in the business?

I have completed 3 decades in the industry. I started fresh out of college, a desktop engineer with barely there coding skills. Gradually, by learning coding and other skills, I moved into network engineering and catapulted from there into the management layer.

I consider myself a CIO by profession and a CISO by passion. When we practise ethical hacking, if all protections fail, you hit the application layer, but the rogue characters need to bypass numerous layers to get there, including myself. I call it my passion because I consider myself a part of my protection systems.