厳しい時代におけるデジタル化：「システムではなくユーザーをサポートする」

著者: Karin Lindstrom
特集
Sep 19, 20231分
データ管理デジタルトランスフォーメーションIT戦略

金利の上昇とインフレは、スウェーデンの経済を直撃しました。その結果、建設・土木会社のPeabは、プロジェクトをより厳密に評価し、戦略的IT投資をあらゆる意思決定の中心に据える必要がありました。CIOのKlas Antoni氏が説明します。

Japan Asia frustrated tired busy office worker man presentation
クレジットShutterstock / Siro46

建設業界はスウェーデンの最近の景気悪化の影響を真っ先に受けた業界の一つであり、住宅建設もこの1年で減速しています。

「コスト インフレーションと金利上昇の両方がマクロ経済に影響を及ぼしています」とPeabグループのCIOであるKlas Antoni氏は言います。「したがって、当社は全般的にコスト重視の姿勢を強めており、IT投資が適切な場所で適切な方法で行われ、妥当な投資回収期間内に結果が出るよう取り組んでいます。」

つまり、経済による影響からの回復にいっそう焦点を当て、プロジェクトやさまざまな開発イニシアチブの優先順位付けをより慎重に行っています。

「当社はより短期志向です」と同氏は言います。「耐久力が少し不足しているため、事業はより迅速に変化に対応し、より短期間で新たな成果を生み出さなければなりません。」

デジタル化が困難なプロセス

Antoni氏によれば、この業界をより長期的に見た場合、デジタル化が容易でないプレーヤーやプロセスが多く存在するため、デジタル化の度合いが低いと長い間指摘されてきました。

「業界によって条件は異なりますが、建設業界における課題は、これを行うのは今回が初めてというプロジェクトを減らすために、より高度に工業化する必要があるということです」と同氏は言います。「標準化とプロセス志向が高まれば、デジタル化が容易になり、その結果、生産性が向上します。」

しかし、だからといって建設業界やPeabが何もしなかったわけではありません。それどころか、多くのことが起こり、デジタル化はさらにビジネスにまで及んでいます。

「現在、当社には生産のさまざまな部分をサポートする優れたデジタルツールがあります」と同氏は言います。「先進的な地図システムやドローンによる空中スキャン、企画と生産の両面で従業員の日常業務をサポートする非常に優れたツールを利用しています。」

データを構造化する

さらに多くの機械や測定点がネットワークに接続されるようになり、Peabは長期的によりデータドリブンになるための手段として、すべてのデータを構造化するためにかなり多くの作業が必要だと考えています。これに対処するため、同社のデータ ウェアハウスは常にフル稼働しています。

「当社は、さまざまなシステムから送られてくる大量のデータを統合し、クレンジングし、調和させ、正規化しています」とAntoni氏は説明します。「その後、データは分析され、さまざまなニーズに応じてレポートに提示されるため、ユーザーにとっても価値が生まれます。」

Peabは大きな発展を遂げたとはいえ、周辺に機能的なインフラストラクチャを整備するにはまだ多くの課題があります。少なくとも、すべてのデータの品質を長期にわたって維持するのは大変なことです。

報告の要件

データを自社業務に積極的に活用できるようになるだけでなく、外部への報告も求められることが増え、建設業界全体がデータの秩序化を求められています。

「新たな規制を背景に、建設業界もまた、たとえば環境や気候に関するデータを適切かつ統一的な方法で報告できるようにするために、大きな一歩を踏み出す必要があります」とAntoni氏は言います。「そして、ソースから最後に報告されるまで、データが標準化され、構造化される必要があります。当社には下請け業者が非常に多いため、これは難易度の高い作業です。ですから、均一かつ効率的に仕事をするためには、お互いに助け合う必要があります。このような問題で協力しなければ、全員に不必要なコストを強いることになるため、共通の基準は非常に必要とされています。」

Peabでも世代交代が進んでおり、数年前から古いレガシー システムが徐々に置き換えられています。

近ごろ、スウェーデンの事業全体で新しい給与体系が導入されました。多くの労働協約があり、業界特有の特殊な報酬形態もあるこの業界では、特に複雑な作業です。また、契約業務全体に関する古い財務システムやフォローアップ システムも入れ換えました。

投資の時と場所

ある程度の投資は必要ですが、それは一度に行うべきではないし、要求されて行うべきでもありません。「そうではなく、自身のペースで進めるべきです」とAntoni氏は言います。「異なるソリューションの間には多くの依存関係があり、それが全体をより困難なものにしています。」

給与システムや財務システムなどの変更は、古すぎてサポートが終了してしまったり、まったく機能しなくなったりなど、多くの場合、必要に迫られて行われます。これは多くの場合、現在販売されているソリューションがサブスクリプション モデルに基づくクラウド ソリューションとしてのみ提供されることが多いことを考えると、新システムによるコストが、旧ソリューションの一貫して低い運用コストと比較して大幅に増加することを意味します。

クラウド化へ

同時に、すべてのポイントはクラウドにつながっており、Peabは基本的にクラウドファースト戦略をとっていますが、当面はハイブリッド環境を存続させる予定だと説明するAntoni氏は、どのような戦略が基礎にあるかにかかわらず、開発は同時にクラウド環境に向かっていると付け加えます。

「当社ではクラウドによるデリバリーへの移行が進んでいます」と同氏は言います。「サプライヤーはソリューションの開発や運用方法によってメリットを見い出すのはもちろんですが、経済的な理由もあります。運用上の理由、ビジネスクリティカルなデータ、第三国の問題など、当社が顧客としてソリューションをオンプレミスにする正当な理由があるケースもありますが、顧客としてそのような選択肢があることはあまりありません。」

もちろん、何十年も前のシステムを入れ替えるのは、必ずしもそのシステムが悪いからではなく、単に寿命が近づいているからです。

具体的なサポートを提供する

同時に、新システムは、旧システムの置き換えとなりますが、必ずしも新機能を追加するとは限りません。旧システムの管理も必要ですが、Antoni氏はむしろ、従業員や顧客にとって本当に価値を生み出す新しいデジタル サポートを得ることに集中すべきだと考えています。

「従業員へのサポートを充実させたいのです」と同氏は言います。「新システムで時間を報告するだけでなく、プランニング、プロジェクト管理、プロジェクトのフォローアップにもより具体的なサポートを受けることが必要です。当社はこれらの部分で遅れをとっており、これはPeabだけでなく、多くの建設会社に当てはまることでしょう。

また、同社は昨年、ソリューション プロバイダーのDaluxによる、プロジェクト全体を最初から最後まで管理できるソリューションの利用を開始すると発表しました。

これは、今後展開されるツールの良い例です。従業員の仕事をずっと簡単にし、秩序を作り出し、より効率的に働くことができるようになります」と同氏は言います。

自動化とAI

Peabではすでに、比較的しきい値コストが低い管理プロセスで多くの自動化を採用しています。そしてもちろん、AIは同社が大きな関心を持って見守っており、Antoni氏も大きな関心を持って発展を見守っています。しかし、AIがデータを正確かつ効率的に処理するためには、まだ監視が必要です。

「以前、当社では、予測分析用のツールの評価を行ったことがありますが、扱うデータの質の問題で、思うような結果が得られませんでした」と同氏は明かします。そのため、歴史的に新しい分野での能力をめぐる戦いは熾烈を極めており、時間をかけて社内の能力を変えてゆき、高めていくことと、外部からの採用の両方が必要だと同氏は言います。

コンサルタント依存は解消できる

景気が変動すると、コンサルタントはより安定した仕事を探すという動きが、市場にも出てくるかもしれません。Peabのように、特定の分野で社内の能力を高めたい企業にとっては好都合です。

「近年、多くの企業が、望んでいないコンサルタントへの依存を増やすことを余儀なくされています」と同氏は説明します。「現在は雇いやすいかもしれませんが、現在の経済状況では当社は雇用を保留している状態です。」

建設業界全般に存在する偏見を打破して、より多くの人に応募してもらうことで、採用の裾野を広げることも重要です。

「当社にとっては死活問題です」とAntoni氏は言います。「利用可能な労働力のあらゆる供給源にアクセスする必要があります。つまり、この業界にもっと多くの女性を取り込む必要があります。IT事業のバランスが比較的取れていることには満足していますが、生産面ではまだ道半ばです。」

