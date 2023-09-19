厳しい時代におけるデジタル化：「システムではなくユーザーをサポートする」

\u5efa\u8a2d\u696d\u754c\u306f\u30b9\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u306e\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u666f\u6c17\u60aa\u5316\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u771f\u3063\u5148\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u696d\u754c\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4f4f\u5b85\u5efa\u8a2d\u3082\u3053\u306e1\u5e74\u3067\u6e1b\u901f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8 \u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u91d1\u5229\u4e0a\u6607\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u304c\u30de\u30af\u30ed\u7d4c\u6e08\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53ca\u307c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Peab\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308bKlas Antoni\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u5168\u822c\u7684\u306b\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u91cd\u8996\u306e\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u5f37\u3081\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001IT\u6295\u8cc7\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u5834\u6240\u3067\u9069\u5207\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u59a5\u5f53\u306a\u6295\u8cc7\u56de\u53ce\u671f\u9593\u5185\u306b\u7d50\u679c\u304c\u51fa\u308b\u3088\u3046\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u7d4c\u6e08\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5f71\u97ff\u304b\u3089\u306e\u56de\u5fa9\u306b\u3044\u3063\u305d\u3046\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3084\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u958b\u767a\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u4ed8\u3051\u3092\u3088\u308a\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3088\u308a\u77ed\u671f\u5fd7\u5411\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u8010\u4e45\u529b\u304c\u5c11\u3057\u4e0d\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u306f\u3088\u308a\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u3001\u3088\u308a\u77ed\u671f\u9593\u3067\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6210\u679c\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u304c\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\n\nAntoni\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3053\u306e\u696d\u754c\u3092\u3088\u308a\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306b\u898b\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u304c\u5bb9\u6613\u3067\u306a\u3044\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u304c\u591a\u304f\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306e\u5ea6\u5408\u3044\u304c\u4f4e\u3044\u3068\u9577\u3044\u9593\u6307\u6458\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u696d\u754c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u6761\u4ef6\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5efa\u8a2d\u696d\u754c\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u8ab2\u984c\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092\u884c\u3046\u306e\u306f\u4eca\u56de\u304c\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306b\u5de5\u696d\u5316\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u6a19\u6e96\u5316\u3068\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u5fd7\u5411\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u304c\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u751f\u7523\u6027\u304c\u5411\u4e0a\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3068\u3044\u3063\u3066\u5efa\u8a2d\u696d\u754c\u3084Peab\u304c\u4f55\u3082\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3069\u3053\u308d\u304b\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306f\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u307e\u3067\u53ca\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306b\u306f\u751f\u7523\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u90e8\u5206\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5148\u9032\u7684\u306a\u5730\u56f3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3084\u30c9\u30ed\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308b\u7a7a\u4e2d\u30b9\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u3001\u4f01\u753b\u3068\u751f\u7523\u306e\u4e21\u9762\u3067\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u65e5\u5e38\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3059\u308b\n\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6a5f\u68b0\u3084\u6e2c\u5b9a\u70b9\u304c\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306b\u63a5\u7d9a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001Peab\u306f\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u624b\u6bb5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u304b\u306a\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf \u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30cf\u30a6\u30b9\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u30d5\u30eb\u7a3c\u50cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u9001\u3089\u308c\u3066\u304f\u308b\u5927\u91cf\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7d71\u5408\u3057\u3001\u30af\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u3057\u3001\u8abf\u548c\u3055\u305b\u3001\u6b63\u898f\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Antoni\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u5206\u6790\u3055\u308c\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u63d0\u793a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nPeab\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u767a\u5c55\u3092\u9042\u3052\u305f\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u3001\u5468\u8fba\u306b\u6a5f\u80fd\u7684\u306a\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u6574\u5099\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u307e\u3060\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u54c1\u8cea\u3092\u9577\u671f\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5927\u5909\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5831\u544a\u306e\u8981\u4ef6\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u81ea\u793e\u696d\u52d9\u306b\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5916\u90e8\u3078\u306e\u5831\u544a\u3082\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5897\u3048\u3001\u5efa\u8a2d\u696d\u754c\u5168\u4f53\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u79e9\u5e8f\u5316\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u898f\u5236\u3092\u80cc\u666f\u306b\u3001\u5efa\u8a2d\u696d\u754c\u3082\u307e\u305f\u3001\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u74b0\u5883\u3084\u6c17\u5019\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u9069\u5207\u304b\u3064\u7d71\u4e00\u7684\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u5831\u544a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u4e00\u6b69\u3092\u8e0f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Antoni\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u6700\u5f8c\u306b\u5831\u544a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u307e\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u6a19\u6e96\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3001\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3055\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306b\u306f\u4e0b\u8acb\u3051\u696d\u8005\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u591a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u96e3\u6613\u5ea6\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\u4f5c\u696d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5747\u4e00\u304b\u3064\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u304a\u4e92\u3044\u306b\u52a9\u3051\u5408\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3067\u5354\u529b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5168\u54e1\u306b\u4e0d\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u5f37\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5171\u901a\u306e\u57fa\u6e96\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nPeab\u3067\u3082\u4e16\u4ee3\u4ea4\u4ee3\u304c\u9032\u3093\u3067\u304a\u308a\u3001\u6570\u5e74\u524d\u304b\u3089\u53e4\u3044\u30ec\u30ac\u30b7\u30fc \u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304c\u5f90\u3005\u306b\u7f6e\u304d\u63db\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u8fd1\u3054\u308d\u3001\u30b9\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u7d66\u4e0e\u4f53\u7cfb\u304c\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u52b4\u50cd\u5354\u7d04\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u696d\u754c\u7279\u6709\u306e\u7279\u6b8a\u306a\u5831\u916c\u5f62\u614b\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3053\u306e\u696d\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306b\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u4f5c\u696d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5951\u7d04\u696d\u52d9\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u53e4\u3044\u8ca1\u52d9\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3084\u30d5\u30a9\u30ed\u30fc\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7 \u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3082\u5165\u308c\u63db\u3048\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u6295\u8cc7\u306e\u6642\u3068\u5834\u6240\n\n\u3042\u308b\u7a0b\u5ea6\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4e00\u5ea6\u306b\u884c\u3046\u3079\u304d\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u8981\u6c42\u3055\u308c\u3066\u884c\u3046\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Antoni\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u9593\u306b\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f9d\u5b58\u95a2\u4fc2\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u3088\u308a\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u7d66\u4e0e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3084\u8ca1\u52d9\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306a\u3069\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306f\u3001\u53e4\u3059\u304e\u3066\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u7d42\u4e86\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u307e\u3063\u305f\u304f\u6a5f\u80fd\u3057\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308a\u306a\u3069\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u8feb\u3089\u308c\u3066\u884c\u308f\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u8ca9\u58f2\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u30b5\u30d6\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3 \u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u304f\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u307f\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u65b0\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u3001\u65e7\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u4e00\u8cab\u3057\u3066\u4f4e\u3044\u904b\u7528\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u6bd4\u8f03\u3057\u3066\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u5897\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u5316\u3078\n\n\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001Peab\u306f\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u6226\u7565\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5f53\u9762\u306f\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u5b58\u7d9a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308bAntoni\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6226\u7565\u304c\u57fa\u790e\u306b\u3042\u308b\u304b\u306b\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u958b\u767a\u306f\u540c\u6642\u306b\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u3067\u306f\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30c7\u30ea\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u304c\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306f\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3084\u904b\u7528\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u898b\u3044\u51fa\u3059\u306e\u306f\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u306a\u7406\u7531\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u904b\u7528\u4e0a\u306e\u7406\u7531\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30ab\u30eb\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3001\u7b2c\u4e09\u56fd\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306a\u3069\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30aa\u30f3\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30b9\u306b\u3059\u308b\u6b63\u5f53\u306a\u7406\u7531\u304c\u3042\u308b\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u4f55\u5341\u5e74\u3082\u524d\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u5165\u308c\u66ff\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u305d\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304c\u60aa\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5358\u306b\u5bff\u547d\u304c\u8fd1\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\n\n\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u65b0\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u65e7\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u7f6e\u304d\u63db\u3048\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u65b0\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3068\u306f\u9650\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u65e7\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001Antoni\u6c0f\u306f\u3080\u3057\u308d\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3084\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb \u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3078\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5145\u5b9f\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u65b0\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3067\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5831\u544a\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u30d5\u30a9\u30ed\u30fc\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u3082\u3088\u308a\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u3067\u9045\u308c\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306fPeab\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5efa\u8a2d\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u5f53\u3066\u306f\u307e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3 \u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306eDalux\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u6700\u5f8c\u307e\u3067\u7ba1\u7406\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u5229\u7528\u3092\u958b\u59cb\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u5c55\u958b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u826f\u3044\u4f8b\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u305a\u3063\u3068\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u3057\u3001\u79e9\u5e8f\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u3088\u308a\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u50cd\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3068AI\n\nPeab\u3067\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u3001\u6bd4\u8f03\u7684\u3057\u304d\u3044\u5024\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u4f4e\u3044\u7ba1\u7406\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u591a\u304f\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001AI\u306f\u540c\u793e\u304c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u95a2\u5fc3\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u898b\u5b88\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001Antoni\u6c0f\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u95a2\u5fc3\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u767a\u5c55\u3092\u898b\u5b88\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001AI\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6b63\u78ba\u304b\u3064\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u51e6\u7406\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3060\u76e3\u8996\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4ee5\u524d\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u5206\u6790\u7528\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u6271\u3046\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u8cea\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u601d\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7d50\u679c\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u660e\u304b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6b74\u53f2\u7684\u306b\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u3081\u3050\u308b\u6226\u3044\u306f\u71be\u70c8\u3092\u6975\u3081\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u6642\u9593\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3066\u793e\u5185\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3086\u304d\u3001\u9ad8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3068\u3001\u5916\u90e8\u304b\u3089\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u4f9d\u5b58\u306f\u89e3\u6d88\u3067\u304d\u308b\n\n\u666f\u6c17\u304c\u5909\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3088\u308a\u5b89\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u63a2\u3059\u3068\u3044\u3046\u52d5\u304d\u304c\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u3082\u51fa\u3066\u304f\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002Peab\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u793e\u5185\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u305f\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u597d\u90fd\u5408\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8fd1\u5e74\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u3001\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u306a\u3044\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u3078\u306e\u4f9d\u5b58\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4f59\u5100\u306a\u304f\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u73fe\u5728\u306f\u96c7\u3044\u3084\u3059\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u306f\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u96c7\u7528\u3092\u4fdd\u7559\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5efa\u8a2d\u696d\u754c\u5168\u822c\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u504f\u898b\u3092\u6253\u7834\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u5fdc\u52df\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u88fe\u91ce\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u6b7b\u6d3b\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Antoni\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u52b4\u50cd\u529b\u306e\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u4f9b\u7d66\u6e90\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u3053\u306e\u696d\u754c\u306b\u3082\u3063\u3068\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5973\u6027\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002IT\u4e8b\u696d\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u6bd4\u8f03\u7684\u53d6\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u751f\u7523\u9762\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u9053\u534a\u3070\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d