How Huber spurs innovation in a historically decentralized business

For the last 140 years, specialty manufacturing business Huber has been run as a portfolio company, with four decentralized businesses comprising some $3b in annual revenue. The portfolio model, and a healthy appetite for acquisitions, has served the company well with profitable businesses that manufacture everything from engineered wood to specialty food ingredients.\n\nToday, however, with digital technologies key to the customer experience, the importance of enterprise data, and the convergence of IT and operations technology (OT), Huber\u2019s IT organization has shifted its strategy. Led by CIO Dwain Wilcox, the IT team has developed a strategy to leverage common technologies throughout all of Huber\u2019s businesses to accelerate innovation.\n\nWhy are you creating an enterprise model for IT?\n\nWe\u2019ve historically operated as independent companies, each operating with its own technology, architecture, and support models. That model works up to a certain point, but as we continue to expand globally, we need to shift our strategy to enable scale. The decentralized model has created silos in our organizations, and that\u2019s where we\u2019re now focusing our time. We\u2019re breaking down those barriers and building some common platforms and practices, but we don\u2019t want to tip the balance too much toward standardization; we still want our business units to be nimble and focused on their customers, innovation, and assets.\n\nWhat\u2019s your target modernized architecture?\n\nWith our decentralized structure, we had a lot of data centers and hosting providers. We\u2019ve consolidated our hosting providers and managed services to put in some common services and free up resources to do more value-creation work. Now we\u2019re modernizing those manufacturing plants that aren\u2019t yet ready to move to fully digital. Since we\u2019re seeing real IT\/OT convergence in several of our businesses, where everything will be IP and network related, we need to focus on the plants whose infrastructure isn\u2019t ready for that convergence. We\u2019re bringing them up while we\u2019re standardizing.\n\nWhy are IT and OT converging?\n\nTraditionally, there\u2019s been a wall dividing information technology and operational technology. IT provided services to every part of our business, but we stopped at the production line. As plants have become more digital and network based, though, there\u2019s a need for IT to cross over to cover data, security, backup, recovery, and redundancy. Plants now need the same infrastructure resilience as business operations. But we need to be careful because when we do maintenance, upgrades, and changes, we can\u2019t disrupt production. IoT in the production lines creates a lot of data. Where do we store and use that data? Does it go to the cloud? How do we control it? Those are the questions we\u2019re now starting to address. So with this convergence, we've added OT-specific resources in the IT organization. These are people who have an OT background; they function as business relationship managers with the plants.\n\nOne of the benefits of scaled enterprise IT platforms is that teams have more bandwidth to innovate. What is your innovation engine?\n\nWe\u2019ve started with communities of practice (COP), one for each key business process or technology landscape, and these communities will evolve into mature centers of excellence over time. The COP creates the pipeline of opportunities, filters for best fit and benefit, and then plans and resources each project. They\u2019re also spawning some very high-value projects, and will help us plan by giving us that pipeline for future investments.\n\nThe COP sits in IT and is led by business relationship managers from each of our businesses. Once a quarter, they lead innovation workshops for each business unit, attended by IT people and process owners from that business.\n\nMany of these workshops focus on innovation opportunities from the manufacturing side of the business, and we\u2019ve led one on the digital customer experience, which was across all the businesses. When it comes to scaling these ideas, we try not to boil the ocean. We take a crawl, walk, run approach starting with one location and one business unit. We pick the locations where there\u2019s a high probability of success because that business has the need, bandwidth, and fortitude to stay with it. This way, by the time we fund the idea and turn it into a project, we know that everyone\u2019s all in.\n\nWhat is an example of innovation produced by the COPs?\n\nIn one of our businesses, we've begun to take manufacturing data almost real-time and move it into our cloud analytics platform. We\u2019ve provided a dashboard for our business leaders to see plant operations on a single screen. Managers can see on a computer screen exactly how their plant is operating 24\/7. They can click through and see how many orders they have coming in, and how many trucks are scheduled to come through the site that day.\n\nIn the past, if there was a production problem, managers had to drive to the plant to see what was going on. Now managers can see and even fix problems remotely, which drives up operational performance. The data also allows our process engineers to make real changes to our manufacturing processes, improving throughput, uptime, and quality.\n\nIn that same business, we\u2019ve just implemented a quality system that takes video of our products as they move through the line. We have a proprietary opportunity with one of our vendors to use AI\/ML to manage our quality real-time before something really gets out of spec. The convergence of IT and OT is really opening everybody's eyes to the true importance of data. These efforts are opening the doors to apply learnings from our work in this one business to our other businesses.\n\nWhat advice do you have for CIOs trying to create an innovative culture in a siloed business? \n\nFor me, collaboration and communication are king. Make IT and business engagement as routine as possible, both to innovate and avoid shadow IT and technology sprawl. Just yesterday, I took six IT people from various businesses to visit one of our plants in North Georgia. We did full plant tours and looked under the covers at the technology, strategy, and pain points, and we shared with the plant manager some of the new technologies coming to the plant. The more you make collaboration and learning a part of your culture, the better the solutions become, and the better the adoption across the business.