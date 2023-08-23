How Huber spurs innovation in a historically decentralized business

For the last 140 years, specialty manufacturing business Huber has been run as a portfolio company, with four decentralized businesses comprising some $3b in annual revenue. The portfolio model, and a healthy appetite for acquisitions, has served the company well with profitable businesses that manufacture everything from engineered wood to specialty food ingredients.

Today, however, with digital technologies key to the customer experience, the importance of enterprise data, and the convergence of IT and operations technology (OT), Huber’s IT organization has shifted its strategy. Led by CIO Dwain Wilcox, the IT team has developed a strategy to leverage common technologies throughout all of Huber’s businesses to accelerate innovation.

Why are you creating an enterprise model for IT?

We’ve historically operated as independent companies, each operating with its own technology, architecture, and support models. That model works up to a certain point, but as we continue to expand globally, we need to shift our strategy to enable scale. The decentralized model has created silos in our organizations, and that’s where we’re now focusing our time. We’re breaking down those barriers and building some common platforms and practices, but we don’t want to tip the balance too much toward standardization; we still want our business units to be nimble and focused on their customers, innovation, and assets.

What’s your target modernized architecture?

With our decentralized structure, we had a lot of data centers and hosting providers. We’ve consolidated our hosting providers and managed services to put in some common services and free up resources to do more value-creation work. Now we’re modernizing those manufacturing plants that aren’t yet ready to move to fully digital. Since we’re seeing real IT/OT convergence in several of our businesses, where everything will be IP and network related, we need to focus on the plants whose infrastructure isn’t ready for that convergence. We’re bringing them up while we’re standardizing.