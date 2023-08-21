J&J’s Jim Swanson brings mission-driven leadership to the CIO role

Jim Swanson’s career path to CIO of Johnson & Johnson didn’t begin in technology, or even healthcare. He started out as a scientist, working his way up the research and development ranks in the pharmaceutical industry, an experience steeped in curiosity that has helped shape his emphasis on continuous learning to this day.

That early work in research and development eventually led Swanson to a new career opportunity: heading up IT for J&J’s pharmaceutical R&D unit — a move that enabled Swanson to combine his experience in science and technology in support of a mission-based company, something that has been at the center of his career decisions ever since.

Recruited to lead IT at Merck Research Labs, Swanson later became interested in broadening his experience outside of R&D to expand his skillset, as a mentor had advised, landing his first role as CIO in the agriculture industry, at Monsanto, where he “learned what it meant to be a CIO on a global scale,” gaining experience in operations, cybersecurity, board interactions, international business, and more.

“I came from a lot bigger companies but that was a great first CIO job where it wasn’t so huge or overwhelming,” Swanson says, adding that the organization’s size, sector, complexity, and opportunities provided “the right mix” for him to learn a lot in his first CIO post and opened his eyes to the importance of diversity of experience for the betterment of one’s career and company.

Swanson’s extensive and diverse leadership background has been pivotal in defining his leadership style, which Swanson describes as leading people the way he wants to be led. As a leader, Swanson is focused on fostering an open environment that encourages continual learning, promotes diversity of thought, and enables everyone to contribute their best work.

“I believe in humble servant leadership — I’m here to support my teams,” he says.