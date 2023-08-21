J&J’s Jim Swanson brings mission-driven leadership to the CIO role

Jim Swanson\u2019s career path to CIO of Johnson & Johnson didn\u2019t begin in technology, or even healthcare. He started out as a scientist, working his way up the research and development ranks in the pharmaceutical industry, an experience steeped in curiosity that has helped shape his emphasis on continuous learning to this day.\n\nThat early work in research and development eventually led Swanson to a new career opportunity: heading up IT for J&J\u2019s pharmaceutical R&D unit \u2014 a move that enabled Swanson to combine his experience in science and technology in support of a mission-based company, something that has been at the center of his career decisions ever since.\n\nRecruited to lead IT at Merck Research Labs, Swanson later became interested in broadening his experience outside of R&D to expand his skillset, as a mentor had advised, landing his first role as CIO in the agriculture industry, at Monsanto, where he \u201clearned what it meant to be a CIO on a global scale,\u201d gaining experience in operations, cybersecurity, board interactions, international business, and more.\n\n\u201cI came from a lot bigger companies but that was a great first CIO job where it wasn\u2019t so huge or overwhelming,\u201d Swanson says, adding that the organization\u2019s size, sector, complexity, and opportunities provided \u201cthe right mix\u201d for him to learn a lot in his first CIO post and opened his eyes to the importance of diversity of experience for the betterment of one\u2019s career and company.\n\nSwanson\u2019s extensive and diverse leadership background has been pivotal in defining his leadership style, which Swanson describes as leading people the way he wants to be led. As a leader, Swanson is focused on fostering an open environment that encourages continual learning, promotes diversity of thought, and enables everyone to contribute their best work.\n\n\u201cI believe in humble servant leadership \u2014 I\u2019m here to support my teams,\u201d he says. \n\nAfter six years heading IT and digital transformation at Monsanto and then Bayer Crop Science, Swanson brought that leadership ethos back to J&J in his new role as executive vice president and enterprise CIO, which he has held since 2019.\n\nFor his leadership prowess, influence on the IT profession, and advancement of the CIO role, Swanson this year was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame. Following is a closer look at Swanson\u2019s thoughts on IT leadership and how CIOs should go about making the most of their teams today.\n\nOpen, accountable, and diverse\n\nTeamwork is a key principle for Swanson, who notes that strong leadership is not about being the \u201csmartest guy in the room.\u201d Instead, Swanson believes problems are best solved through collaboration, something that requires an \u201copen and transparent culture\u201d where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work. Fostering such a culture is critical for ensuring that employees can \u201cbring news to the table, whether good or bad, so that everybody can work on it,\u201d he says.\n\nSwanson is also a big believer in accountability, something he models for his teams. \u201cNo matter what happens in the organization, the buck stops with me. I\u2019m accountable for everything that\u2019s going on,\u201d he says.\n\nBut it\u2019s also important for CIOs to ensure everyone on the team is accountable to the \u201cresults that we commit to.\u201d\n\n\u201cYou have to learn and gain experience, and know that you\u2019re going to fail, and that\u2019s part of trying to do new and innovative things,\u201d he says.\n\nDiversity is another keystone of Swanson\u2019s leadership ethos \u2014 whether it\u2019s \u201cgender, ethnicity, geography, or work experience.\u201d Swanson says IT leaders can unlock higher levels of performance and innovation from their teams if they emphasize diversity in team building. Recruiting people from nontraditional settings or other industries can bring a new and different perspective that is vital to advancing IT, he says.\n\n\u201cBringing that diversity of thought and fostering an environment that allows them to flourish is super critical,\u201d he adds.\n\nTo that end, Swanson regularly evaluates his leadership teams to ensure he has a strong diversity of thought, gender, ethnicity, and geographic location represented from the top down. Continuously checking in on representation and diversity of thought and experiences across leadership teams is something Swanson believes is vital to the CIO role today.\n\nSwanson himself is the executive sponsor of the South Asian Professional Network (SAFRA) ERG at J&J, and he notes that each executive committee member takes on the responsibility of sponsoring an ERG. The company has also held talks for leadership on a variety of diversity topics, ensuring that leaders learn about implicit bias, microaggressions, inclusivity, and other important DEI topics that help foster inclusive, safe environments.\n\nAnother area where leaders can make a difference is in developing more diverse interview panels, Swanson says, noting that to hire the best talent it\u2019s important to ensure candidates see themselves represented during the interview process and view the company as an inclusive space with diverse viewpoints. Swanson and J&J are also working with organizations such as Year Up to foster more diverse talent pipelines \u2014 moving away from the traditional focus on college degrees to find passionate young people from underrepresented demographics who are eager to learn and embark on a career in tech.\n\nFostering growth, focusing on mission\n\nEmployee retention has become a key issue in IT, and one way Swanson is tackling that at J&J is in placing a strong emphasis on professional development, noting that the \u201chalf-life of an IT professional is about 18 months \u2014 that\u2019s how fast technology continues to evolve.\u201d\n\n\u201cI use myself as an example,\u201d Swanson says. \u201cI finished my master\u2019s in computer science in, I think, 1998. Think about the technology in 1998. It was things like the Mosaic browser and client\/server. There\u2019s no way I\u2019d be in this role today if I wasn\u2019t continually learning and evolving.\u201d \n\nTo establish tracks for continuous learning, Swanson identifies skills the organization will need in the future, whether it\u2019s product management, AI, cloud computing, user experience, or design. Curriculums targeting those skills are then built on the J&J Learn platform, where employees have access to self-paced learning to gain new skills. They also have the option to participate in job rotations where they can gain hands-on experience.\n\n\u201cI don\u2019t think any CIO is going to be successful unless they invest in developing their skills internally to make their organization, what I call, \u2018always future ready\u2019 by putting the environments in place and the incentives in place [for employees] to do it,\u201d Swanson says, adding that CIOs must also be selective in bringing in external talent to help amplify or accelerate that work.\n\nTo that end, Swanson identified the need for more product management skills in-house, so he brought in external hires who are helping shape the product management curriculum on J&J Learn around what it means to be a good product manager. This curriculum is beneficial for those in the organization who need to better understand the product manager role, or to take on the responsibilities of a product manager in their own role.\n\nWhat Swanson loves most about his role as CIO at J&J is that his work is mission-based. It\u2019s about using science and technology to \u201cimprove patient\u2019s lives,\u201d and he\u2019s working in an environment where \u201cscience and technology really do matter.\u201d\n\n\u201cI\u2019ve loved the people. I love the challenges. I love the excitement of technology, and I\u2019m convinced there\u2019s no better time to be a CIO, no matter what industry you\u2019re in. And I don\u2019t think there\u2019s a better company on the planet than J&J, it being the largest most diverse healthcare company,\u201d he says.