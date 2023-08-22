3 key roles for driving digital success

If digital transformation is a journey, when does it end?

This is a question I am asked often by IT leaders who prefer slowing down the pace of transformation and technology innovation. Others who believe the term digital transformation is watered down take a more cynical tack, viewing it as a phrase leaders use to garner support for technology investments and vendors use to sell their newest capabilities.

But digital transformation remains a vital endeavor for today’s enterprise as it is about evolving the business and operating model and not just about modernizing technologies.

It is driven by changes in customer expectations, opportunities to evolve employee experiences, and building differentiating capabilities with data, analytics, and artificial intelligence — all of which have no clear end point, nor are exclusively technology-focused. As such, organizations must evolve their digital strategies with market changes, such as the shift to remote work in 2020, the evolution to hyperautomation in 2022, and how generative AI will now require CIOs to overhaul their roadmaps.

“You will always be transforming, and organizations must drive digital transformation as a core organizational competency,” I wrote in Digital Trailblazer.

To do so, CIOs must close execution gaps in their digital transformation strategies, as execution too often lags behind intention, with only 35% of board directors believing that their organizations are on track to delivering digital transformation objectives. Another study of 4,000 global organizations found that only 44% had a high digital maturity.