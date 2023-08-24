CIO Anurag Gupta on taking the private equity plunge

Of all the trade-off decisions you may have to make as an IT executive, few stand to alter the course of your career as dramatically as that of whether to serve a firm owned by private equity (or “PE”).

On the one hand, such firms (often referred to as portfolio companies, or “PortCos”), can excite and inspire, especially when turbo-charged with capital and expertise. If the PortCo sells or goes public, the people who got it there will likely profit financially, intellectually, and professionally. On the other hand, because PE firms work under tight timelines and answer to accredited investors, they tend to set an operational tempo for their PortCos that exceeds that of almost any other corporate theater.

Few people can frame this trade-off as orderly and as soberly as Anurag Gupta, who has worked in technology leadership for both publicly traded and PE-owned companies. Today he serves as the CIO of Orlando-based Signature Aviation, itself owned by a consortium of PE firms.

“The intensity of action-driven culture is high,” he says. “There’s little place to hide, and if you don’t deliver, the PE firm or the PortCo won’t hesitate to make changes. So you have to ask yourself: Can you handle this fast-paced and driven environment and the responsibility that comes with it?”

If so, few environments will afford you such a direct chance to prove your chops, he says. As Sinatra said of the Big Apple: “If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.”

‘You do not have the luxury of linear thinking’

A PE firm is accountable first to its Limited Partners, investors who buy in with a guarantee from the company that their money will grow by a specified amount and within a specified length of time. To achieve that growth, most PE firms purchase controlling interests in companies in which they believe there is significant value to be created. PE firms hold tremendous sway over these PortCos, and they typically manage them more aggressively than the boards of publicly traded companies would.