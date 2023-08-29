6 trends fueling the rise of self-service IT

Self-service IT solutions have cemented their place in the enterprise as a means for enabling employees to resolve IT issues on their own rather than contacting an IT representative. Yet as self-service technology advances and matures, many IT leaders are discovering that the concept is capable of evolving into something far more flexible and powerful than a basic help desk replacement.

Today, self-service IT solutions, both purchased and homegrown, target a wide range of activities, from traditional end-user support, to spinning up company-sanctioned cloud instances for new projects and experiments, to data access and analysis on tap. When combined with human innovation and artificial intelligence, such self-service IT platforms can become faithful assistants, offering support, insights, and solutions in an almost endless array of areas.

Following are a number of developments that are inspiring IT leaders to increasingly embrace self-service as an IT delivery model, as well as tips for safely leveraging the model as a means for helping your organization work faster, smarter, and better.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

1. It’s growing smarter

Self-service IT is typically deployed to supply fast answers to simple questions, particularly when human support is unavailable. Solutions are generally served up from a base of well-curated content. Now, however, artificial intelligence is poised to take self-service advice and insights to a new level.

By injecting AI into the technology, self-service IT platforms can now leverage the relevant information they collect to make suggestions that are both highly accurate and specifically tailored to its user’s precise needs.

“As organizations scale and transform digitally, fast and effective self-learning IT solutions will be essential when building a modern employee experience that propels organization growth,” says Gary Aliff, acting-CIO and vice president at SaaS product developer Zendesk.