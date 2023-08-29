Your AI journey: Destined for the ditch?

Every organization is on an AI journey. Some don’t know they are. Others don’t want to leave home. Very few have a map or a mutually agreed upon destination. And only a tiny fraction have the appropriate shoes.

That’s the current state of AI at Global 2000 enterprises, whose behavior set thus far in the AI space appears to be designed more to avoid embarrassment than to maximize value creation.

For IT leaders who find themselves in this situation, and that’s most of you, it’s time to focus less on “managing the narrative” around AI and more on capturing the value associated with this important technology. And that begins with incubating “create value with AI” habits throughout the enterprise.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

Today’s AI narrative

At the “The Two Faces of AI” Digital Solutions Gallery hosted by the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University, I asked the 100-plus executives in attendance, “Is your organization ‘normal’ with regards to its treatment of AI?” Forty-six percent said their organizations were normal, another 46% said they “did not know,” and 8% said they were not normal.

The question is intentionally vague, and putting aside for a moment whether seeking to be “normal” is an appropriate strategic goal, it’s worth unpacking the elephant in the room: At this moment, our industry does not know what “normal” is regarding the driving technology of the age.

Every executive I spoke with had just come from “briefing their board” about artificial intelligence. As an investor and customer, I am very interested in who exactly is briefing the board and what is the content of that briefing.