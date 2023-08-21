How to build a next-gen workforce

Of course we\u2019re going to talk about generative AI at CIO\u2019s Future of Work Summit, a virtual event taking place September 20.\n\nWith the promise of generative AI, we\u2019re living through what many believe to be a seismic change in how we work \u2013 and who works with and for us.\n\nBut that\u2019s not all we\u2019ll talk about. The conference\u2019s theme is Automation and Augmentation: Building a Next-Gen Workforce. We promise to bring insights and examples from multiple industries to help you guide what that future looks like for you.\n\nOur conference team has updated sessions to reflect new innovations and practices that have developed since we originally began planning the event. And we will continue to adapt our content until we go live on September 20.\n\nStill, common themes have started to emerge. Here are three things to watch out for:\n\nThe future is here.\n\nCompanies have already started to adjust their org charts, job descriptions, and titles to adapt to the dawn of the age of AI. Justin Martinez, practice leader in the executive search firm Korn Ferry\u2019s Technology Officers Practice, will share changes in how and what companies are hiring for now.\n\nWhat\u2019s next? Futurist Samantha Radocchia will make sense of the changes to tell us what\u2019s next in the near term, whether that\u2019s what it will be like for people to collaborate with autonomous colleagues or how to embrace these transformations without being left behind. She will also answer your questions in a live discussion.\n\nIt\u2019s not all about generative AI.\n\nIT leaders are going beyond the chatbot to achieve greater productivity and innovation. Mark Austin, vice president of data science at AT&T, will talk about the company\u2019s highly successful intelligent automation initiatives with CIO Senior Writer Thor Olavsrud.\n\nDon\u2019t sleep on security.\n\nWhile CISOs and CIOs have had to grapple with shadow IT for years, they now have to contend with shadow AI as employees experiment on their own with ChatGPT and other technologies. Learn from a panel of CIOs and analysts on how to maintain control of these exciting \u2013 yet dangerous \u2013 tools. (Anyone interested in a deeper dive into security\u2019s role in AI should join us in person at the CSO50 Conference + Awards in October.)\n\nDon\u2019t miss out \u2013 register now for CSO50.