How to build a next-gen workforce

Of course we’re going to talk about generative AI at CIO’s Future of Work Summit, a virtual event taking place September 20.

With the promise of generative AI, we’re living through what many believe to be a seismic change in how we work – and who works with and for us.

But that’s not all we’ll talk about. The conference’s theme is Automation and Augmentation: Building a Next-Gen Workforce. We promise to bring insights and examples from multiple industries to help you guide what that future looks like for you.

Our conference team has updated sessions to reflect new innovations and practices that have developed since we originally began planning the event. And we will continue to adapt our content until we go live on September 20.

Still, common themes have started to emerge. Here are three things to watch out for:

The future is here.