Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

人気のトピック

トピックス

About

Policies

Our Network

More

ホームデータ管理ダウ、デジタルファースト推進力としてデータ分析を再考
著者: Chris Bruman
Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Dow

ダウ、デジタルファースト推進力としてデータ分析を再考

ケーススタディー
Aug 21, 20231分
データアーキテクチャ

ダウは、データからビジネスインテリジェンスへの道を歩むにあたり、情報をどこで使用するかを検討するだけでなく、会社の文化的基盤にどのように組み込むことができるかを検討することが良い第一歩であることを発見しました。

Dow Michigan headquarters
クレジットDow

今日のデジタルの世界では、データ分析に基づいて意思決定を行い、戦略を策定する能力は、あらゆる業界で成功するために不可欠です。意思決定だけでなく、正確で適切なデータ分析によって、ターゲット市場に対する洞察が深まり、業務効率の改善に役立ち、新しい製品やサービスの機会を特定することができます。

ダウの最高データ・アナリティクス責任者に就任したとき、私たちが直面した課題は、「世界で最も革新的で、顧客中心主義で、包括的で、持続可能な材料科学企業になる」という会社の目標を実現するために、データとアナリティクス（D&A）をどのように役立てるか、ということでした。これには、データを競争上の優位性に変えるだけでなく、当社の事業や機能全体にわたってD&Aをどのように活用し、配分するかを再考する必要があります。必要なのは、本質的にデータを社内に織り込み、日々の業務に影響を与えるような戦略でした。

D&A戦略の策定

この旅の第一歩は、2022年前半にD&Aチームをひとつ屋根の下に置くことでした。このチームは最終的にエンタープライズD&Aとなり、世界中にチームメンバーが配置されました。戦略を策定するために、私たちは社外のパートナーとのディスカッションやダウのリーダーへのインタビューを行い、ビジネスの成功にとって重要なトレンドを特定しました。そして、それらのトレンドが、顧客エンゲージメント、イノベーションの加速、市場成長、信頼性、持続可能性、従業員体験などの主要重点分野とどのように整合するかを検討しました。

私たちの中心的な課題は、お客様、従業員、株主、そして地域社会といったステークホルダーのために最大の価値を生み出す戦略に、私たちの発見を反映させることでした。当社はハブ・アンド・スポーク・モデルに移行する必要があると判断。これを実現し、データを競争上の優位性に変えるというビジョンを達成するためには、D&Aを中心とした強力なコラボレーション文化を構築し、組織内および全社的な人材開発でそれをサポートする必要があります。

そのために、私たちは次の5つの戦略的テーマに取り組んでいます。

1. ビジネスのイネーブラーになること。D&Aがダウの事業成功の原動力となるのであれば、ダウの主要な事業ドライバー、特に成長、持続可能性、生産性に合致したものでなければなりません。今日の厳しい経済状況において、D&Aは効率性と生産性を向上させ、成長と市場シェア拡大の基盤を作る上で非常に大きな役割を果たすことができます。そして、ダウのいつものように、安全を最優先事項として維持しながら、これを実行します。ビジネス主導」であることは当然のことのように思われますが、私たちはすべての業務を会社にとって最も重要な目標に一致させることに非常に重点を置いています。

2. データ主導の企業文化の確立とサポート。このテーマは最も重要です。伝説の経営コンサルタント、ピーター・ドラッカーはこう言っています： 「文化は戦略を朝飯前にしてしまう」。文化は戦略を成功させるための土台を作ります。しかしご存知のように、文化の変革は困難であり、特にグローバル企業全体の文化を変えようとする場合はなおさらです。そこで私たちは、組織からD&Aへの重要な投資を確保するために、シニアリーダーの支持を得ることに注力しています。また、ダウ社員が基本的な用語に精通し、問題解決に役立つD&Aの能力について理解を深めることができるよう、全社的なD&Aリテラシーの構築にも注力しています。

3. 新しい働き方の探求と採用。D&Aの運営方法をハブ・アンド・スポーク・モデルに移行することで、効果的な民主化の基盤を構築します。このモデルでは、一元化されたハブであるエンタープライズD&Aが、データ製品のトラッキングとガバナンスとともに、プラットフォーム、セキュリティ、ベストプラクティスを提供します。スポーク（ダウの事業と機能）は、独自のアナリティクスとデータサイエンスの大部分を実行します。スポーク（ダウの事業と機能）は、独自のアナリティクスとデータサイエンスの大部分を実施します。スポークは、各自の能力のベンチストレングスに応じて、エンタープライズD&Aからのさまざまなサポートを受けながらこれを行います。

また、このテーマの下、スキルアップと資格取得も検討しています。より多くの従業員が、できれば定評のある技術系企業による正式なトレーニング資格を求めています。

4. 次世代技術ツールの活用。私たちには、将来対応可能で、拡張性があり、柔軟なデータ・プラットフォームが必要です。それは、ハブ・アンド・スポーク・モデルをサポートするAzure上に構築された統合データハブ（IDH）から始まります。IDHは、全社的なデータ・サイエンティストやデータ・アナリストがデータを利用できるようにする画期的なプラットフォームです。

このIDHには、当社初の全社的なデータカタログが付属しており、これを活用してデータの所有権、より優れたメタデータ、より強固なガバナンスとトラッキングを推進します。さらに、このカタログを活用することで、アナリティクス・モデルの構築に必要なデータを検索して見つけることができます。また、データシチズンシップを可能にする適切なアナリティクスツールも提供したいと考えています。Power BIはその好例です。

5. 統一された信頼性のあるデータへの努力。データの民主化を実現したい一方で、データ資産を確実に保護する必要もあります。セキュリティとアクセシビリティの適切なバランスが必要です。これには、効果的な自動化と人工知能（AI）の重要な前段階である、データの品質に焦点を当てることも含まれます。

また、業界全体で責任あるAIへの注目が高まるにつれ、構築するモデルに偏りが生じないようにするためのベストプラクティスとポリシーが必要になってきます。最近、ジェネレーティブAIの爆発的な普及により、責任あるAIへの注目はさらに重要になっています。 最後のポイント：ストーリーテリングの重要性と影響力を軽視してはいけません。ストーリーテリングは、概念的な議論から、顧客により良いサービスを提供するとか、持続可能性の目標を前進させるといった、私たちの野心の次元を前進させるためにすでに役立っている事例へと議論を進めるユースケースを通じて、D&Aに生命を吹き込む上で非常に重要であることがわかりました。私たちはすでに、通常は何年もかかるレベルの賛同を得ることができました。

著者： Chris Bruman
Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Dow

Chris Bruman is the chief data and analytics officer at Dow, a multinational company with operations in 31 countries that serves customers in a wide range of markets.

最も人気のある作家

もっと見せて

ケーススタディー

ダウ、デジタルファースト推進力としてデータ分析を再考

著者： Chris Bruman
Aug 21, 20231分
データアーキテクチャデータ管理
イメージ
ケーススタディー

Sysco、成長戦略の中心にITを置く

著者： Paula Rooney
Aug 14, 20231分
IT指導者
イメージ
特集

NovantaのCIOがデータドリブンな変革を実現させた方法

著者： CIO staff
Aug 13, 20231分
デジタルトランスフォーメーションデータ管理IT指導者
イメージ