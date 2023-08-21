ダウ、デジタルファースト推進力としてデータ分析を再考

\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5206\u6790\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u6226\u7565\u3092\u7b56\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u306f\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u696d\u754c\u3067\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3059\u3002\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6b63\u78ba\u3067\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5206\u6790\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30bf\u30fc\u30b2\u30c3\u30c8\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6d1e\u5bdf\u304c\u6df1\u307e\u308a\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u306e\u6539\u5584\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c0\u30a6\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u305f\u8ab2\u984c\u306f\u3001\u300c\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u6700\u3082\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u3067\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u4e2d\u5fc3\u4e3b\u7fa9\u3067\u3001\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u3067\u3001\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u6750\u6599\u79d1\u5b66\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\uff08D&A\uff09\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u304b\u3001\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7af6\u4e89\u4e0a\u306e\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u3084\u6a5f\u80fd\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066D&A\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3001\u914d\u5206\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u518d\u8003\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u672c\u8cea\u7684\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u793e\u5185\u306b\u7e54\u308a\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\u65e5\u3005\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6226\u7565\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nD&A\u6226\u7565\u306e\u7b56\u5b9a\n\n\u3053\u306e\u65c5\u306e\u7b2c\u4e00\u6b69\u306f\u30012022\u5e74\u524d\u534a\u306bD&A\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u3072\u3068\u3064\u5c4b\u6839\u306e\u4e0b\u306b\u7f6e\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30baD&A\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u914d\u7f6e\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6226\u7565\u3092\u7b56\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u793e\u5916\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u306e\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30ab\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3084\u30c0\u30a6\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u52a0\u901f\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u6210\u9577\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u3001\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u4f53\u9a13\u306a\u3069\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u91cd\u70b9\u5206\u91ce\u3068\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6574\u5408\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u4e2d\u5fc3\u7684\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u306f\u3001\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3001\u682a\u4e3b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5730\u57df\u793e\u4f1a\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6700\u5927\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u6226\u7565\u306b\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u767a\u898b\u3092\u53cd\u6620\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u30cf\u30d6\u30fb\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7af6\u4e89\u4e0a\u306e\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001D&A\u3092\u4e2d\u5fc3\u3068\u3057\u305f\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u6587\u5316\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5168\u793e\u7684\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u958b\u767a\u3067\u305d\u308c\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u6b21\u306e5\u3064\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n1. \u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u30a4\u30cd\u30fc\u30d6\u30e9\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3002D&A\u304c\u30c0\u30a6\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u6210\u529f\u306e\u539f\u52d5\u529b\u3068\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u4e8b\u696d\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3001\u7279\u306b\u6210\u9577\u3001\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3001\u751f\u7523\u6027\u306b\u5408\u81f4\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u7d4c\u6e08\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001D&A\u306f\u52b9\u7387\u6027\u3068\u751f\u7523\u6027\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u3001\u6210\u9577\u3068\u5e02\u5834\u30b7\u30a7\u30a2\u62e1\u5927\u306e\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u306e\u3044\u3064\u3082\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u5b89\u5168\u3092\u6700\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u3068\u3057\u3066\u7dad\u6301\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e3b\u5c0e\u300d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u5f53\u7136\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u601d\u308f\u308c\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u4e00\u81f4\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n2. \u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u4e3b\u5c0e\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u306e\u78ba\u7acb\u3068\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u306f\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4f1d\u8aac\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u30d4\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30c9\u30e9\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u3053\u3046\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\uff1a \u300c\u6587\u5316\u306f\u6226\u7565\u3092\u671d\u98ef\u524d\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u300d\u3002\u6587\u5316\u306f\u6226\u7565\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u571f\u53f0\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3054\u5b58\u77e5\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u6587\u5316\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306f\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u4f01\u696d\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u6587\u5316\u3092\u5909\u3048\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u306a\u304a\u3055\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304b\u3089D&A\u3078\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u652f\u6301\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a\u7528\u8a9e\u306b\u7cbe\u901a\u3057\u3001\u554f\u984c\u89e3\u6c7a\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064D&A\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u6df1\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u5168\u793e\u7684\u306aD&A\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u306b\u3082\u6ce8\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n3. \u65b0\u3057\u3044\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u306e\u63a2\u6c42\u3068\u63a1\u7528\u3002D&A\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u30cf\u30d6\u30fb\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u306e\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30cf\u30d6\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30baD&A\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30af\uff08\u30c0\u30a6\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u3068\u6a5f\u80fd\uff09\u306f\u3001\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u90e8\u5206\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30af\uff08\u30c0\u30a6\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u3068\u6a5f\u80fd\uff09\u306f\u3001\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u90e8\u5206\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30af\u306f\u3001\u5404\u81ea\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u306e\u30d9\u30f3\u30c1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30baD&A\u304b\u3089\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3053\u308c\u3092\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u306e\u4e0b\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u8cc7\u683c\u53d6\u5f97\u3082\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u3001\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u5b9a\u8a55\u306e\u3042\u308b\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6b63\u5f0f\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u8cc7\u683c\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n4. \u6b21\u4e16\u4ee3\u6280\u8853\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u6d3b\u7528\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u5bfe\u5fdc\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3001\u62e1\u5f35\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30cf\u30d6\u30fb\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308bAzure\u4e0a\u306b\u69cb\u7bc9\u3055\u308c\u305f\u7d71\u5408\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30cf\u30d6\uff08IDH\uff09\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002IDH\u306f\u3001\u5168\u793e\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u753b\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306eIDH\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u521d\u306e\u5168\u793e\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ab\u30bf\u30ed\u30b0\u304c\u4ed8\u5c5e\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6240\u6709\u6a29\u3001\u3088\u308a\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30e1\u30bf\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5f37\u56fa\u306a\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30ab\u30bf\u30ed\u30b0\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u691c\u7d22\u3057\u3066\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b7\u30c1\u30ba\u30f3\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3082\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Power BI\u306f\u305d\u306e\u597d\u4f8b\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n5. \u7d71\u4e00\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u3044\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cc7\u7523\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u4fdd\u8b77\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b7\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u306f\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3068\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\uff08AI\uff09\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u524d\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u54c1\u8cea\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u696d\u754c\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u8cac\u4efb\u3042\u308bAI\u3078\u306e\u6ce8\u76ee\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u308b\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3001\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306b\u504f\u308a\u304c\u751f\u3058\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u3068\u30dd\u30ea\u30b7\u30fc\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6700\u8fd1\u3001\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6AI\u306e\u7206\u767a\u7684\u306a\u666e\u53ca\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u8cac\u4efb\u3042\u308bAI\u3078\u306e\u6ce8\u76ee\u306f\u3055\u3089\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \u6700\u5f8c\u306e\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\uff1a\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3068\u5f71\u97ff\u529b\u3092\u8efd\u8996\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u3001\u6982\u5ff5\u7684\u306a\u8b70\u8ad6\u304b\u3089\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3068\u304b\u3001\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u524d\u9032\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u91ce\u5fc3\u306e\u6b21\u5143\u3092\u524d\u9032\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3059\u3067\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e8b\u4f8b\u3078\u3068\u8b70\u8ad6\u3092\u9032\u3081\u308b\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3001D&A\u306b\u751f\u547d\u3092\u5439\u304d\u8fbc\u3080\u4e0a\u3067\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u308f\u304b\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u3001\u901a\u5e38\u306f\u4f55\u5e74\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308b\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u8cdb\u540c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002