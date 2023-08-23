Africa

EastmanのITビジネスの進め方

Eastmanがデジタル製品を通じて新しいビジネスラインを構築したことは新しいことではありません。新しいのは、そのビジネスがITによって運営されている点です。

クレジットGetty

5年前に化学メーカーのEastmanでCIOに就任したアルド・ノセダは、物理的な製品を補完する新しい種類のサービスを市場に持ち込むために、他の経営陣とすぐに連携し始めました。「Eastmanに入る前にモンサントで似たような経験をしていました」と彼は語ります。「モンサントは農業製品を販売していましたが、農家にアドバイザリーサービスを販売するデジタル部門を立ち上げました。そのアイディアは、私がCIOになるオファーをEastmanから受け取ったときにすでに浮上していました。」

新しいサービスレイヤーが作成され、Eastmanの製品（それ自体が複雑なもの）の使用を顧客に支援することで、製品の販売を促進し、ロイヤルティを高めることが期待されました。さらに、この新しいサービスレイヤーはサブスクとして販売され、まったく新しい収益源となる可能性がありました。その上で、サービスの販売は、それまでEastmanが主に物理的な製品を販売していたのとは異なる、新しいビジネスの方法になるでしょう。

「アルドがEastmanに来たとき、彼は異なるビジネス背景を持つ人々を含む多様なチームの構築を支援しました」と、現在EastmanのPerformance Films事業のデジタル戦略および製品マネージャーであるケイト・ホーランは言います。「これがIT部門内のスタートアップとして構築された方法は、Eastmanでの成功にとって不可欠でした。現在、3つのサービスを運営しており、4つ目を準備中です。」

顧客の問題を解決する

3つのサービスの中で最も成熟しているのは「Core」というサービスです。これは、自動車アフターマーケット業界のディーラーが、ペイント保護製品や窓フィルム製品をより正確かつ効率的に取り付けるのを支援します。Coreは、車の特定のメーカーやモデルに合わせた部品のパターン（例：バンパー、フェンダー、ミラー）を提供します。取り付け担当者は編集機能を使用してパターンをカスタマイズし、そのパターンをデジタルのカットボードに配置することができます。その後、それを切り抜いて車に取り付けます。

「目車にフィルムを適用する際に、顧客の時間と材料を節約するために、できるだけ効率的にパターンを配置することが目的です」とホーランは言います。「私たちはそのためのネスティングアルゴリズムを持っています。これは、取り付け担当者が仕事を行うのを支援するもので、それはアートとサイエンスの組み合わせです。私たちは彼らがフィルムをより迅速かつ効率的に取り付けるのを支援するよう努力しています。」

ネスティングとは、衣服業界から借用したアイディアで、不規則な形のセットをできるだけ小さな材料のストリップに詰める試みです。AIや洗練された数値解析アルゴリズムは、大量生産の際に材料の無駄を最小限に抑えるために使用されます。不規則な形をモデル化するためによく使用されるコンピュータ支援設計（CAD）ツールは、ネスティングアルゴリズムにモデルを提供できます。この最先端の技術の提供だけでなく、例えばオンプレミスのアプリケーション対サブスクリプションベースのクラウドサービスのような最良のビジネス提供を行う小さな業界が登場しています。

パフォーマンスフィルムの文脈では、ネスティングはできるだけ効率的にカットボードやフィルムにパターンを取り付けるプロセスを指します。ネスティングはフィルムの最適な使用だけでなく、車の外観の向上にもつながります。Eastmanは、自動車アフターマーケットのための独自の技術セットを開発しました。

このサービスが製品の販売を促進すれば、さらに多くの人々をサービスに導きます。しかし、ノセダは、このサービスは競合製品と同じようにうまく機能すると主張し、それは独立した提供として考えることができます。「市場に出たばかりの車でもそのパターンを有していることがその魅力です」とノセダは言います。「それらを迅速かつ最高の品質で生産しなければなりません。パターンを作成するために、特許取得予定のアルゴリズム、分析、人工知能、およびその他の技術を使用しています。フェラーリが入荷されて、オーナーがペイント保護フィルムを希望すると想像してみてください。ディーラーは正しいカットを見つけるためにシステムにアクセスし、車のデータがそこになかったりカットの品質が正確でなかったりするのは良くありません。私たちは、それらの情報を迅速かつ高品質で利用可能にするための取り組みをしています。」

ビジネスの成長

最初は、デジタルビジネスが企業内でどこに位置するかについての疑問がありました。しかし、今ではIT部門内でスムーズに運営されており、これによりデジタル製品組織は一風変わったものとなっています。

「私たちはスタートアップのように運営しています」とホーランは言います。「企業のすべての部門からの意見を聞くためのステアリングチームのミーティングを開催していますが、顧客の声が最も重要です。」

ノセダは、デジタル製品組織はさまざまな戦略的な視野に沿って成長していると言います。一つは利用者数を増やすことで、主に地理的な拡大が重要となります。サービスは北アメリカで非常に好評ですが、現在他の市場もターゲットとしています。既存顧客をさらにサポートするための能力増強も目指します。

ノセダは、彼の役割の約80%は、他の企業が伝統的なITと呼ぶものであると考えています。例えば、サイバーセキュリティ、ビジネスインテリジェンスおよび組織をサポートするために必要なその他すべてを提供することです。それらに関わっていない時には、彼はコミュニケーション、カスタマーサービス、製品設計とエンジニアリングを担当するフルスタッフとともにデジタル製品組織を運営しています。 将来、CIOがデジタルビジネスを運営することが一般的になるかもしれません。「IT部門は、企業内部をサポートするだけでなく、外部でも価値を生み出し、新しい収益を生み出す役割を果たすでしょう」とノセダは言います。

Pat Brans is an affiliated professor at Grenoble Ècole de Management, and author of the book "Master the Moment: Fifty CEOs Teach You the Secrets of Time Management." Brans is a recognized expert on technology and productivity, and has held senior positions with Computer Sciences Corporation, HP and Sybase. Most of his corporate experience focused on applying technology to enhance workforce effectiveness. Now he brings those same ideas to a larger audience by writing and teaching.

