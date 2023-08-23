EastmanのITビジネスの進め方

5\u5e74\u524d\u306b\u5316\u5b66\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306eEastman\u3067CIO\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30eb\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30bb\u30c0\u306f\u3001\u7269\u7406\u7684\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u88dc\u5b8c\u3059\u308b\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u7a2e\u985e\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u6301\u3061\u8fbc\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u3068\u3059\u3050\u306b\u9023\u643a\u3057\u59cb\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300cEastman\u306b\u5165\u308b\u524d\u306b\u30e2\u30f3\u30b5\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u4f3c\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a9e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30e2\u30f3\u30b5\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u8fb2\u696d\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u8ca9\u58f2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u8fb2\u5bb6\u306b\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30ea\u30fc\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u8ca9\u58f2\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u90e8\u9580\u3092\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u304cCIO\u306b\u306a\u308b\u30aa\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u3092Eastman\u304b\u3089\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306b\u3059\u3067\u306b\u6d6e\u4e0a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u304c\u4f5c\u6210\u3055\u308c\u3001Eastman\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\uff08\u305d\u308c\u81ea\u4f53\u304c\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u3082\u306e\uff09\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u8ca9\u58f2\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3057\u3001\u30ed\u30a4\u30e4\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306f\u30b5\u30d6\u30b9\u30af\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8ca9\u58f2\u3055\u308c\u3001\u307e\u3063\u305f\u304f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u53ce\u76ca\u6e90\u3068\u306a\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u8ca9\u58f2\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u307e\u3067Eastman\u304c\u4e3b\u306b\u7269\u7406\u7684\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u8ca9\u58f2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30a2\u30eb\u30c9\u304cEastman\u306b\u6765\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u80cc\u666f\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u542b\u3080\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3001\u73fe\u5728Eastman\u306ePerformance Films\u4e8b\u696d\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6226\u7565\u304a\u3088\u3073\u88fd\u54c1\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b1\u30a4\u30c8\u30fb\u30db\u30fc\u30e9\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u304cIT\u90e8\u9580\u5185\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u3057\u3066\u69cb\u7bc9\u3055\u308c\u305f\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001Eastman\u3067\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u30013\u3064\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u904b\u55b6\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u30014\u3064\u76ee\u3092\u6e96\u5099\u4e2d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\n\n3\u3064\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u6700\u3082\u6210\u719f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u300cCore\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u30a2\u30d5\u30bf\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u696d\u754c\u306e\u30c7\u30a3\u30fc\u30e9\u30fc\u304c\u3001\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u4fdd\u8b77\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u7a93\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30e0\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u3088\u308a\u6b63\u78ba\u304b\u3064\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u308b\u306e\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002Core\u306f\u3001\u8eca\u306e\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u3084\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u305f\u90e8\u54c1\u306e\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\uff08\u4f8b\uff1a\u30d0\u30f3\u30d1\u30fc\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u3001\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\uff09\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306f\u7de8\u96c6\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u914d\u7f6e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5207\u308a\u629c\u3044\u3066\u8eca\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u76ee\u8eca\u306b\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30e0\u3092\u9069\u7528\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3068\u6750\u6599\u3092\u7bc0\u7d04\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u914d\u7f6e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u76ee\u7684\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30db\u30fc\u30e9\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30cd\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u304c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u884c\u3046\u306e\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u3068\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3067\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30e0\u3092\u3088\u308a\u8fc5\u901f\u304b\u3064\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u308b\u306e\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u52aa\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30cd\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u306f\u3001\u8863\u670d\u696d\u754c\u304b\u3089\u501f\u7528\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u3067\u3001\u4e0d\u898f\u5247\u306a\u5f62\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u6750\u6599\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u8a70\u3081\u308b\u8a66\u307f\u3067\u3059\u3002AI\u3084\u6d17\u7df4\u3055\u308c\u305f\u6570\u5024\u89e3\u6790\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u5927\u91cf\u751f\u7523\u306e\u969b\u306b\u6750\u6599\u306e\u7121\u99c4\u3092\u6700\u5c0f\u9650\u306b\u6291\u3048\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4e0d\u898f\u5247\u306a\u5f62\u3092\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3088\u304f\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u652f\u63f4\u8a2d\u8a08\uff08CAD\uff09\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30cd\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u306b\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u306e\u6280\u8853\u306e\u63d0\u4f9b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u30aa\u30f3\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u5bfe\u30b5\u30d6\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6700\u826f\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u63d0\u4f9b\u3092\u884c\u3046\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u696d\u754c\u304c\u767b\u5834\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30e0\u306e\u6587\u8108\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30cd\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3084\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30e0\u306b\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u6307\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30cd\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30e0\u306e\u6700\u9069\u306a\u4f7f\u7528\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u8eca\u306e\u5916\u89b3\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306b\u3082\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002Eastman\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u30a2\u30d5\u30bf\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u6280\u8853\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u304c\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u8ca9\u58f2\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306b\u5c0e\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30ce\u30bb\u30c0\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u7af6\u5408\u88fd\u54c1\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3046\u307e\u304f\u6a5f\u80fd\u3059\u308b\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u72ec\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u63d0\u4f9b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u51fa\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u306e\u8eca\u3067\u3082\u305d\u306e\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u305d\u306e\u9b45\u529b\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ce\u30bb\u30c0\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u8fc5\u901f\u304b\u3064\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u54c1\u8cea\u3067\u751f\u7523\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u7279\u8a31\u53d6\u5f97\u4e88\u5b9a\u306e\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u3001\u5206\u6790\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u6280\u8853\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u304c\u5165\u8377\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u4fdd\u8b77\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30e0\u3092\u5e0c\u671b\u3059\u308b\u3068\u60f3\u50cf\u3057\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u30c7\u30a3\u30fc\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3057\u3001\u8eca\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u305d\u3053\u306b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308a\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u54c1\u8cea\u304c\u6b63\u78ba\u3067\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u826f\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u8fc5\u901f\u304b\u3064\u9ad8\u54c1\u8cea\u3067\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u6210\u9577\n\n\u6700\u521d\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u5185\u3067\u3069\u3053\u306b\u4f4d\u7f6e\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u7591\u554f\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4eca\u3067\u306fIT\u90e8\u9580\u5185\u3067\u30b9\u30e0\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u904b\u55b6\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u88fd\u54c1\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u4e00\u98a8\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u904b\u55b6\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30db\u30fc\u30e9\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u304b\u3089\u306e\u610f\u898b\u3092\u805e\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u958b\u50ac\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u58f0\u304c\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30ce\u30bb\u30c0\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u88fd\u54c1\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306a\u8996\u91ce\u306b\u6cbf\u3063\u3066\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4e00\u3064\u306f\u5229\u7528\u8005\u6570\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4e3b\u306b\u5730\u7406\u7684\u306a\u62e1\u5927\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u5317\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u3067\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u597d\u8a55\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u4ed6\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u3082\u30bf\u30fc\u30b2\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u65e2\u5b58\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u5897\u5f37\u3082\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ce\u30bb\u30c0\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306e\u7d0480%\u306f\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u4f1d\u7d71\u7684\u306aIT\u3068\u547c\u3076\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u304a\u3088\u3073\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u8a2d\u8a08\u3068\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u62c5\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u30d5\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u88fd\u54c1\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u904b\u55b6\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \u5c06\u6765\u3001CIO\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u904b\u55b6\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300cIT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u5185\u90e8\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5916\u90e8\u3067\u3082\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u53ce\u76ca\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068\u30ce\u30bb\u30c0\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002