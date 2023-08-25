P&G enlists IoT, predictive analytics to perfect Pampers diapers

If there are everyday items you want to be failsafe, diapers are surely among them. That’s why The Proctor & Gamble Co. goes to great lengths to ensure the fidelity of its Pampers products.

But when tossing away thousands of diapers damaged during the manufacturing process becomes an everyday occurrence, something has to be done to provide relief for the bottom line. That’s when P&G decided to put data to work to improve its diaper-making business.

“We’re always looking at what are the biggest sources of our losses are and where things could run better,” says Jeff Krietemeyer, IT senior director of Global Baby Care Services & Solutions at Proctor & Gamble, whose team began planning a solution in late 2021 to fix the costliest manufacturing glitches, particularly those that impacted diapers.

Diapers are made of fluff pulp, plastics, absorbent granules, and elastics, and different processes — such as streaming hot glue and heat binding — are used during various aspects of the highly-mechanized manufacturing process.

But things go awry and when they do, Proctor & Gamble now employs its Hot Melt Optimization platform to catch snags and get the process back on track. The project, which earned Proctor & Gamble a 2023 CIO 100 Award for IT innovation and leadership, has had a profoundly material impact on the manufacturing floor.

Hot Melt Optimization employs a proprietary data collection method using proprietary sensors on the assembly line, which, when combined with Microsoft’s predictive analytics and Azure cloud for manufacturing, enables P&G to produce perfect diapers by reducing loss due to damage during the manufacturing process.