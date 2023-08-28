2023 CIO Hall of Fame inductees on building a successful IT leadership career

Each executive has a unique career path that brought him or her to the C-suite. That\u2019s as true for CIOs as any other enterprise leader.\n\nYet the leading tech execs who make up CIO\u2019s 2023 CIO Hall of Fame share many of the same attributes, attitudes, and ambitions.\n\nMoreover, they agree that those characteristics as well as several career-related strategies they also share have helped them advance their careers. For example, most say they love both technology and problem-solving \u2014 a combination that often got them interested in the IT profession in the first place. Most also talk about the desire to influence strategies and decision-making as well as to have an impact.\n\nAnd they express a commitment to continuous learning and a willingness to take risks \u2014 not just with technology but with their careers.\n\nThese, they say, are among the factors that have brought them to where they are today.\n\nNow, as they reflect on the paths that got them to the executive ranks and the CIO Hall of Fame, they\u2019re conveying lessons learned and some words of advice on what it takes to lead IT successfully.\n\nRalph Loura, former SVP and CIO, Lumentum\n\nRalph Loura started his career at AT&T Bell Laboratories \u2014 the only place he wanted to work after earning a bachelor\u2019s degree in mathematics and computer science in 1986. Early on, Loura found himself fascinated with computer networking and the innovation happening in the space, but he was also frustrated by the slow pace of some processes. So he took the initiative to suggest new ways to work.\n\nThat move soon led to a job running a data center and increasingly more senior roles, including stints as CIO at Symbol Technologies, Clorox, and HP\u2019s Enterprise Group. He currently serves as an advisory board member at multiple companies and as chairman of the board for SustainableIT.org.\n\n\u201cI wanted to be on the side that could influence a better decision rather than on the side lobbying for a better decision,\u201d Loura says of his drive toward leadership. To achieve that, Loura recognized the need to give up time performing the technical work he loved to do more of that decision-making. He aimed to become a CIO by the time he turned 40, and did so, earning his first CIO position at 39.\n\nFor current and aspiring CIOs, Loura offers important leadership lessons he learned during his career:\n\nOne, stay connected to others, namely peers and recruiters, who can offer invaluable insights, information, and introductions.\n\nSecond, be intentional. Loura deliberately pursued opportunities in different industries and ones that presented new challenges. For example, he took on the CTO role at Rodan + Fields because he \u201cliked the appeal of being part of the product.\u201d\n\nHe says it\u2019s also important to embrace change, build a diverse team, learn to effectively articulate a vision as well as the value of IT, and align IT work with business objectives \u2014 noting \u201ceverything you do has to be in the service of the business.\u201d\n\nSrini Koushik, EVP and CTO, Rackspace Technology\n\nIn addition to being the executive vice president and CTO of Rackspace Technology, Srini Koushik is also founder and global leader for FAiR (Foundry for AI by Rackspace), a startup-like global unit dedicated to accelerating the responsible and sustainable adoption of generative AI solutions.\n\nKoushik credits all his past positions for preparing him for where he is now and the AI role specifically. \u201cI\u2019ve been a technologist, consultant, CIO, and a startup CEO, and that allowed me to build these experiences, to build skills, over the years,\u201d he says.\n\nKoushik\u2019s prior roles include technical ones at IBM; an entrepreneurial role as CEO and president of the former NTT Innovation Institute Inc. (NTT i3), a research and development center; and CIO and CTO of Magellan Health.\n\nHe credits several strategies for his success.\n\nCuriosity tops his list. \u201cI enjoy learning new things, so when something new shows up, I\u2019m learning about it and asking if it applies,\u201d he says.\n\nThe desire to build new skills is also high on that list of success strategies. Koushik says he was deliberate about making career moves that gave him opportunities to grow. For example, he joined Nationwide, where he served as senior vice president, CIO, and CTO, \u201cto build new muscle,\u201d where he would lead a much larger team and where he would \u201cimplement and really live with the technology.\u201d\n\nAt the same time, he cautions against jumping around too much, advising rising professionals to find a happy medium between switching jobs every few months and staying in the same place for decades. For example, he advises spending enough time at a position to learn new skills and apply them, a process that typically takes a few years.\n\nHe also recommends professionals plan ahead \u2014 Koushik typically looks out three years \u2014 and find mentors who can offer guidance.\n\nGhada M. Ijam, CIO, Federal Reserve System\n\nGhada Ijam admits she stumbled into IT. After earning a bachelor\u2019s degree in civil engineering, she landed a job as a business technology analyst with Fannie Mae and quickly found that IT work suited her.\n\n\u201cI realized it was all about solving problems and solving problems through technology,\u201d she says.\n\nShe also liked collaborating with others to create solutions, and she realized she had a natural talent for bringing people together and leading teams. That, in turn, got her increasingly important assignments with bigger problems to solve.\n\nOver time, Ijam set her sights on becoming a CIO, seeing the role as one that perfectly leveraged her combination of skills.\n\n\u201cI only stumbled once into IT, and everything else was then planned next-steps,\u201d she says.\n\nAs a result, Ijam has held roles of increasing authority, moving from her first position at Fannie Mae onto jobs at Intel and Freddie Mac and then Amtrak, where she eventually became CIO. She is now CIO of the Federal Reserve System.\n\nIjam says she has learned a number of important lessons along the way.\n\nFirst is the importance of being empathetic to others and listening to what stakeholders have to say \u2014 two things that help IT professionals connect the dots and devise validated plans, Ijam says.\n\nSecond is \u201clearning by doing and by watching how other successful leaders operate, seeing what to do and what not to do, and having the ability to apply what you observe,\u201d she says.\n\nThird, that being adaptable and \u201cbeing humble enough to learn from mistakes\u201d are also critical for advancing into the executive ranks.\n\nSo is the willingness to step up when asked. Ijam says if offered a hard problem to solve, IT leaders and aspiring IT leaders should leap at the chance to do so \u2014 even if you don\u2019t yet have all the skills needed for the task. \u201cKnow what you have and what you need to learn,\u201d Ijam says.\n\nIjam also stresses the importance of building strong, sincere relationships with those you are trying to help and with those who help you get the work done.\n\nSheila Jordan, SVP and Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell\n\nSheila Jordan concluded early in her career that technology is \u201ca growth engine\u201d \u2014 just as much as marketing and sales are. That was back in the 1990s, when she was working at Walt Disney World in sales and marketing (first as a VP and then SVP), where she led the company\u2019s first customer relationship management (CRM) system implementation.\n\nJordan, now senior vice president and chief digital technology officer at Honeywell, says the \u201cresponsibility to bring technology to the business that can deliver value, either through productivity or growth,\u201d remained a constant through the years and it\u2019s still true today.\n\nJordan says other skills have also helped her build a successful career. She cites the ability to communicate effectively and to speak to all different audiences on their levels as critical skills. She also cites the ability to prioritize IT investments against expected returns, saying that \u201cyou have to be able to look at both sides: the investment side versus the impact.\u201d\n\nJordan, who early on had aspired to leadership roles, was thoughtful about advancing her career \u2014 a strategy she recommends to others.\n\n\u201cBe planful; know what you want to do. Decide on the job you want to do in three years, then determine what your gaps are and the ways to get closure on those gaps,\u201d she says, while also stressing the need to be open to unexpected opportunities.\n\n\u201cThere are times when someone will tap you on your shoulder and say, \u2018I want you to go do this.\u2019 It\u2019s those turns that grow you the most,\u201d she says, adding that the four such opportunities she had encountered \u2014 and took \u2014 helped propel her advancement.\n\nBarbara Cooper-Jones, CIO, Ginnie Mae\n\nBarbara Cooper-Jones had majored in accounting in the 1970s but quickly became fascinated more by the computer systems being used than the numbers themselves. She started writing \u201cpseudo code to give to developers, testing and reviewing code\u201d and eventually moved into project management.\n\nCooper-Jones found herself interested in \u201cwhatever was new and hot,\u201d especially with respect to data and systems, and was always seeking to learn about emerging technologies as quickly as possible and thinking about how to put them to use.\n\nAll that, she says, drove her career forward, from an early-career role as a systems analyst to her current job as CIO of Ginnie Mae.\n\nCooper-Jones says every step along the way has been important, as each one enabled her to develop skills she could use to advance not just her career but her contributions.\n\n\u201cIt was about how can I move an organization to where it needs to be and how can I leverage my skills, talent, and expertise to do that. That was the opportunity I was looking for; I didn\u2019t really care what they called the position,\u201d she explains.\n\nCooper-Jones points to how she was brought into Ginnie Mae as case in point: A former co-worker who was working at Ginnie Mae asked her to join the organization, saying she knew Cooper-Jones had a lot to contribute. \u201cShe knew I was a strong technology person, a strong data person.\u201d\n\nCooper-Jones joined as a senior technology leader and became its CIO about six months later when the position opened up.\n\nCooper-Jones says she then put all her experiences to work, noting success as a CIO requires understanding the organization\u2019s objectives, knowing what the customers need (not just what they say they want), making strategic hires, nurturing relationships, and always being able to execute and deliver.\n\nJim Fowler, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Nationwide\n\nJim Fowler had an early introduction to technology\u2019s transformative power: As a high school student, he had helped his father, a small-town pharmacist, implement a computer system that \u201ccompletely transformed his business from a paper-run one to a digital business overnight.\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s an insight that he says has served him well throughout his career, the start of which found Fowler focused on becoming a subject matter expert in operating systems and infrastructure architecture.\n\nAs he advanced, Fowler honed other skills, such as communicating clearly, influencing others, building a strategic vision, getting people to follow his vision, and understanding how business operates \u2014 a path that prepared him to lead.\n\n\u201cI found that I had the skills to be a CIO,\u201d he says. \u201cI don\u2019t think I could be a good CIO if I first didn\u2019t do all the other different functions within the company.\u201d\n\nFowler now advises aspiring professionals to follow a similar route.\n\n\u201cBe the subject matter expert in something where people rely on you. It doesn\u2019t matter what; it\u2019s a starting point that you can build every other capability off of. Then go wide, not just from a tech perspective but from a business perspective,\u201d he says.\n\nFowler, like others, also stresses the importance of stepping up when called on.\n\nHe points to two moments in his career when he took a job nobody else wanted; both were turning points because they allowed him to showcase skills, develop new ones, and prove himself as a leader.\n\nDon\u2019t let doubt stand in the way of such roles, he says, adding that \u201cif you don\u2019t feel like an imposter in a role, you\u2019re not learning anything; you\u2019re not building your skills and abilities.\u201d\n\nChris Bedi, Chief Digital Information Officer, ServiceNow\n\nChris Bedi entered professional work aiming to solve problems and find ways to make people\u2019s lives better.\n\n\u201cI kept doing more of that, and the titles and everything just followed,\u201d says Bedi, who is now chief digital information officer at ServiceNow.\n\n\u201cAs tech became more important to companies, it coincided with my ambition to do relevant things for the companies I was at. I always thought, and now it\u2019s part of the regular parlance, that IT needs to deliver business outcomes. So I always showed up with really interesting metrics that mattered to the company,\u201d he says.\n\nBedi also credits some career detours for helping him advance to the executive ranks.\n\n\u201cAt Verisign, I was tapped on the shoulder by the CFO to run HR operations. My initial reaction was, \u2018What did I do wrong?\u2019 And then I thought, if the CFO was asking me to do something, the only answer is yes,\u201d he says, adding that he learned that the CFO tapped him for the role because of his ability to run effective operations, motivate people, and get teams to focus on what really matters.\n\nThat HR work, Bedi says, gave him an opportunity to execute a turnaround \u2014 a key experience for any exec to add to the resume.\n\nBedi says he was also asked to run a divestiture strategy while at Verisign \u2014 another move that had him \u201cjumping into the deep end of the pool,\u201d yet one that also helped him build and sharpen his skills around P&L strategies and market valuations.\n\n\u201cThe opportunity to take those detours to become a more well-rounded executive and build a broader base of skills were super critical,\u201d he says. \u201cThere are brand-enhancing moments where you\u2019re given an opportunity and you just have to step up and take them. Even if you only know one-third of the answers, bet on yourself and you\u2019ll figure the rest out.\u201d