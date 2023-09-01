Intel embraces SDN to modernize its chip factories

Until recently, software-defined networking (SDN) technologies have been limited to use in data centers — not manufacturing floors.

But as part of Intel’s expansive plans to upgrade and build a new generation of chip factories in line with its Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) 2.0 blueprint, unveiled in 2021, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based semiconductor giant opted to implement SDN within its chip-making facilities for the scalability, availability, and security benefits it delivers.

“Our concept was to use data center technologies and bring them to the manufacturing floor,” says Rob Colby, project lead. “We’ve had to swap the [networking infrastructure] that exists, which is classic Ethernet, and put in SDN. I’ve upgraded a whole factory from one code version to another code version without downtime for factory tools.”

Aside from zero downtime, moving to Cisco’s Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) enabled Intel to solve the increasingly complex security challenges associated with new forms of connectivity, ongoing threats, and software vulnerabilities. The two companies met for more than a year to plan and implement for Intel’s manufacturing process security and automation technology that had been used only in data centers.

“This is revolutionary for us in the manufacturing space,” Colby says, noting the cost savings from not taking the factory offline and uninterrupted production is a major financial benefit that keeps on giving.

That ability to upgrade the networking infrastructure without downtime applies to downloading security patches and integrating tools into the production environment alike, Colby adds.