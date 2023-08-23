Dear SAP Support – We’ve Grown Apart

Dear SAP Support,\n\nI don\u2019t think we should see each other anymore.\n\nIt\u2019s not you; it\u2019s me. No \u2026 wait \u2026 it\u2019s mostly you.\n\nOur relationship started as expected, but we\u2019ve grown apart. We now want different things.\n\nYou aren\u2019t who you were\n\nYou\u2019ve changed. It used to be that my annual maintenance fee got me support, maintenance, and new functionality. But then the new features were fewer and fewer and came less frequently. Then not at all. I was still paying the same $1 million every year but getting less value for it.\n\nYou do realize that you stopped accepting me for who I was. So many times, you said that our relationship could not continue in the same way unless I upgraded. The software I paid $5 million for was suddenly not new enough for you to take care of anymore. I poured my heart and soul into that software. It\u2019s paid for, fully amortized, stable, heavily customized, and doing exactly what I need it to do.\n\nBut you want me to pay extra for ongoing support because the version I have is now too old for you.\n\nHow do you think that made me feel? (BTW, others share my feelings.)\n\nA couple of times, I acquiesced and upgraded\u2014at great expense to me\u2014because my software was working, and I wanted to keep it supported and maintained. The upgrades were hard and disruptive, but I did it for us. I just couldn\u2019t keep doing it\u2014couldn\u2019t keep upgrading for no other reason than that you would still like me and care for me. I\u2019m happy with who I am, so another upgrade would just be a charade.\n\nAn ultimatum? Really?\n\nThen there was the 2027 ultimatum. You told the whole world that after December 31, 2027, you would charge an additional 2 percentage points for sustaining support. That\u2019s a 10% cost increase for me. You know my budget is tight; I can\u2019t afford that.\n\nThen to add insult to injury, you said that after 2030, we\u2019re through. Kaput. It\u2019s over. End of the road.\n\nAnd what do I get for staying with you? You\u2019re raising my annual rates, first by 3.3% and now by another 5%.\n\nEver heard of commitment and fidelity?\n\nYou clearly want me to abandon my ECC software for this shiny new object you call S\/4HANA. It\u2019s clear to me now that this is who you have been spending time with. After all, we had done together, I didn\u2019t want to believe it. I na\u00efvely ignored all the signs, thinking it couldn\u2019t possibly be true. That\u2019s on me.\n\nI probably should have paid more attention when you started investing your time and energy in that proprietary database called HANA. It\u2019s obvious that you and HANA have something exclusive going on.\n\nI need my space\n\nI\u2019m really feeling pressured. Not only do you want me to migrate to HANA and S\/4HANA, but you also want me to give up my perpetual licenses and replace them with subscriptions. That\u2019s like surrendering the deed to my home so I can rent a different one from you. And speaking of home, you want me to leave my premises and move to a cloud. You call it your \u201cRISE with SAP\u201d program. That might sound intriguing on the surface, but I\u2019ve looked into it and it\u2019s not a good fit for me. It limits my options and locks me into a multifaceted contract with you. I want a business-driven roadmap, not a vendor-dictated one.\n\nAfter all the good times we\u2019ve had, do we now need a complicated prenup? I don\u2019t think so.\n\nTossed aside\n\nYou know that I\u2019ve been happily running our ECC software on-premises. Truth be told, I\u2019ve even considered moving to S\/4HANA, but it would be on-premises too. That\u2019s where I\u2019m comfortable. But now you\u2019re saying that future innovations such as AI, generative AI, and sustainability would only be available to your customers running S\/4HANA Cloud, public or private editions in the RISE or GROW programs. Oh, and these features would have a 30% potential uplift in the cost of the program. I\u2019m sorry, but this just feels like it\u2019s all about you.\n\nSo, I\u2019m moving on. (And I wanted to put that in writing before the annual September 30 deadline for notifying you.)\n\nSeeing someone else\n\nI have to be honest. I\u2019ve met someone else. It\u2019s Rimini Street. They said they would take me as I am and support my existing ECC software for 15 years or more from the time I switch to them. They don\u2019t have a 2027 or 2030 or 2040 deadline; those dates are irrelevant. They just want what\u2019s best for me. And they are going to help me where I am and get me to where I want to go. I don\u2019t have to upgrade unless I want to. They\u2019ll optimize my current environment and help me evolve by innovating around the edges of my ECC. They even have a team that will help me transform my IT where and when it makes the most sense for my business.\n\nHere's the kicker: they\u2019ll provide great support for 50% less than what you were charging annually. Their clients rate them an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 for seven different support criteria. And they\u2019ll support my customizations, deliver tax, legal, and regulatory updates, provide interoperability solutions so I can continue to update my environments without upgrading my software, and offer security solutions to help keep me safe! They\u2019ll even provide managed services for our SAP cloud products, including Ariba, Concur, SuccessFactors, and others.\n\nThey love me; they really, really love me.\n\nI wish you the best\n\nKnow this: I still like your software. So, keep writing it. Maybe someday we can see each other again. But for now, and several years down the road, this is the way it must be.

Goodbye and best wishes.

Sincerely,

Me 