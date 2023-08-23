AIOps for successful IoT projects

It\u2019s interesting how the number of projected IoT devices being connected in 2023 can differ by 26 billion from article to article. What it tells me is that no one really knows because new devices are being introduced on a daily basis and it\u2019s hard to keep track. I can\u2019t imagine being an IT administrator in a large, distributed environment. You\u2019re bound to find unknown devices on a regular basis.\n\nI\u2019m not sure how many of the billions of IoT devices are making it onto business, education, hospitality, and other enterprise networks but I do know that many of our customers express concerns with the impact they will create on their networks\u2014be it connectivity specific, bandwidth oriented, and security related.\n\nHere is where AI networking features can help. Today\u2019s management and infrastructure are designed to populate a data lake with valuable information that helps accurately determine the type of endpoint clients that are on your network. You can then create policies per client type where you allow or deny access. Initial visibility leads to proper segmentation for security purposes and so that users aren\u2019t surprising you with unknown clients.\n\nFrom a bandwidth perspective, you can also see the type and amount of traffic clients are generating. Why allow bandwidth hungry clients onto a segment that you already know has a hard limit? Or if users start complaining that the network is slow you can easily see what\u2019s on the network and if they are causing the increased traffic volume \u2013 by client type and applications.\n\nHPE Aruba Networking Central includes a feature called Client Insights that gives you AI-powered profiling, traffic visibility and also lets you see if IoT clients change their behavior. If a wall mounted surveillance camera goes mobile, we know you have a problem that we can help with.\n\nWe\u2019ve created a short podcast where we discuss this topic further so that you can hear directly from Ziad Hadi, Product Line Manager for Client Insights.\n\nIf you\u2019re new to using AI or HPE Aruba Networking Central, you can learn more from the following links: