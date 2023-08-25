What African CIO clubs do to foster digital talent

“We organize two types of events,” he says. “The general ones deal with an array of things and take place over several days, or theme days spread over a long period. The aim is to keep abreast of technological developments, and we try to move away from the everyday to more cutting-edge themes, with top-level international speakers.”

Afterworks is the other event, and helps retain local talent, and is dedicated to the treatment of particular subjects with smaller groups of people. “It’s a way of bringing skills up the ladder via training courses for members, paid for by the backers,” he says. “Improving the climate encourages talent to stay and brings back people from the diaspora.”

For the Congolese club, the brain drain has become a structural problem, far beyond the remit of a CIO-type association. “People legitimately aspire to a good job, in good conditions with a good salary,” says Ebondzo. “Unfortunately, the grass always seems greener on the other side.”

Is digital illiteracy under control?

CESIA founder Simba explains that they’ve set up what they call colleges, or are groups of a few members working on a particular theme with the aim to produce a deliverable outcome for the general public. “For example, one of the colleges is working on an African comic strip on cybersecurity to raise awareness of issues to young adults, and may encourage vocations among this young population,” he says.

This activity also serves to contribute to the decline in digital illiteracy in many African countries, something that still needs to be prioritized. More initiatives are springing up to raise awareness of digital technology, which he believes is now part of daily lives. The CIO clubs are certainly a way to help solve the problem.

“It’s not uncommon to see these initiatives go even to remote areas in several African countries,” Simba says, adding that CESIA regularly organizes awareness-raising workshops. “The African cybersecurity barometer we publish every year enables us to take stock of the situation, but also to raise awareness across the continent on related issues and thus fight against this digital divide.”

For Ebondzo, president of the Congolese CIO Club, this problem is real, but it doesn’t just affect the African continent in particular. “Many countries, including in Europe, are no exception, even if it must be acknowledged that the scale of the phenomenon is not the same everywhere,” she said, reporting that her club trains and supports young people in digital professions, with or without a diploma. “We act by participating as a player in government initiatives to reduce the digital divide such as the Project of Digital Transformation Acceleration Program (PATN), the Universal Electronic Communications Access and Service Fund (FASUCE) and private initiatives.”

In Senegal, Ribeiro has observed a lack of digital integration in education, and believes the initiative to reverse it must come from the government and alumni associations. For the club he heads, it was a question of participating, at the invitation of partner universities, in reforming training programs. “Our professional experience and knowledge of the needs of our companies enable these training centers to meet the expectations of companies, and new graduates thus have more job opportunities,” he says. “We also offer internships to students during their training. Some of our members also teach courses at various institutes. Wherever possible, we favor local expertise when it’s available.”

For Tunisia, though, Abdelkefi believes digital illiteracy there is less of an issue than in other countries. “There’s a fairly significant penetration of technologies in our society in general,” he says. Also, the awareness-raising sessions for the general public organized by his club contribute to this literacy effort, he adds. “We get a lot of feedback on the CIO and CISO professions to give students a taste of professional life and what interests them,” he adds.