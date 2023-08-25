The four Es of AI: Keeping up with the trend that never sleeps

AI never sleeps. With every new claim that AI will be the biggest technological breakthrough since the internet, CIOs feel the pressure mount. For every new headline, they face a dozen new questions. Some are basic: What is generative AI? Others are more consequential: How do we diffuse AI through every dimension of our business?

Tactically, you can answer these questions in any number of ways. You can build an AI Center of Excellence (COE), launch a strategic task force, or designate a deputy to lead the charge. But whatever you do—if our advisory work and discussions with leading CIOs suggest anything—you’ll have to drive excellence in four related, though not necessarily sequential, streams of work: Educate, Explore, Experiment, Expand. It’s around these four work streams that leading organizations are positioning themselves to mature their data strategies and, in doing so, answer not only today’s AI questions but tomorrow’s.

Educate. You can’t wrangle AI by yourself. Your journey will be fruitful only to the extent that you can instill in those with whom you go to market a digital fluency and a confidence in your ecosystem.

Accordingly, many CIOs have fashioned themselves into the de facto AI professor within their organizations—developing 101 materials and conducting roadshows to build awareness, explain how generative AI differs from other types, and discuss its risks.

To ease collaboration on the topic where it’s likely to surface, Digi-key Electronics, a leading electronic component distributor in North America, has even built networks of influencers. As the company’s CIO, Ramesh Babu, explains, “We identify ambassadors in the organization and position them in the right meetings to drive a common understanding of the many terms floating around.”

Babu also warns against discussing only the benefits of AI. He and his peers make a point of emphasizing the risks. “We’re trying to have balanced conversations,” he says, a practice that underscores the duty CIOs have to develop appropriate policies and usage guidelines in order to mitigate the downsides of AI.