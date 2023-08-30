What motivated Ericsson’s big push into the cloud

When Mats Hultin, pictured, took over as group CIO at Ericsson four years ago, the company decided to review its large outsourcing contract. At the same time, the cloud team, led by cloud service VP Johan Sporre Lennberg, stressed for modernization and a clear cloud strategy going forward. \n\n\u201cWe chose to combine the selection of new partners and a transition to the cloud, and put a lot of effort into how a modern collaboration structure should look,\u201d says Hultin. \u201cWe understood we needed a cloud partner that was responsible for system integration and infrastructure, and where our role would be to hold the ecosystem together.\u201d\n\nThe sourcing process was long and thorough in order to find out what the model would look like and what requirements would be placed on various partners, and all the major system integrators had to be involved.\n\n\u201cThis way we got inspiration and were able to shape our final model, so it was a co-creation,\u201d he says.\n\nMore than 10 potential partners were involved but in the end, the choice fell on global shared services company HCL as the major partner. And when it was time to get the collaboration in place and start the big cloud migration, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, which ramped up the urgency.\n\n\u201cIt quickly went from \u2018how do we do this\u2019 to \u2018how quickly can we do this,\u2019 says Lennberg.\n\nThe strategy behind the cloud move was largely based on increasing demands to be able to identify and consume new technology more quickly. It simply wasn\u2019t sustainable to work with lead times of six and 12 months, as the IT department did for a long time. Speed became paramount in terms of getting access to new technology, generating revenue, and implementing infrastructure.\n\nPre-work required\n\nIn parallel with the entire sourcing process, other work was done to prepare the way for cloud, centering around risk, and robust information management and regulatory compliance.\n\n\u201cWhat you have to do is go much deeper into your information management and classification,\u201d says Hultin.\n\nThe entire process was also continuously monitored by a review team looking at the commercial and legal aspects, and a new operating model was required.\n\n\u201cWe introduced agile working methods and agile production, so it was in place when we started working with our service providers,\u201d says Lennberg. \u201cIt was part of the cultural journey that laid the foundation. If it\u2019s not done, the organization isn\u2019t ready for new ways of working, policies, and processes.\u201d\n\nAmbitious targets\n\nAn 80% goal was also set as to how much of the central applications would go in the cloud.\n\n\u201cWe set this goal so everyone would have the right mindset, and that we\u2019d challenge established processes and culture,\u201d says Lennberg.\n\nThe target was set high but it was deemed within reach.\n\n\u201cWe knew quite well what the potential looked like,\u201d he adds. \u201cWe verified the assumption about how much we could move by testing 10 suppliers, where we tested the technical feasibility of moving to the cloud, and how much the business was able to move and manage. Then we saw that 80% was realistic.\u201d\n\nAbove and beyond\n\nTwo years after the initial move, over 90% of all applications are now in the public cloud. Around 30% of all applications are new and approximately 20% have been discontinued.\n\n\u201cThe 10% that remains on prem is because of legal requirements or technical debt,\u201d says Lennberg.\n\nUsing all three major cloud providers\u2014Microsoft, AWS and Google\u2014the IT department at Ericsson consumes approximately half, and the other half outside the business, and an important issue has been to manage costs when it\u2019s so easy to get access to capacity and tools. The financial processes in particular are among the most difficult to implement and have required a major cultural change.\n\n\u201cIn the past, the responsibility for cost control lay with the infrastructure teams and now it lies with operations, and it requires a lot of management,\u201d says Hultin. \u201cThere are also measures such as limiting budgets that can be used.\u201d\n\nMigrating the business system\n\nA large part of the migration has been about getting the business system from SAP to the cloud\u2014a journey that took approximately six months.\n\n\u201cOur SAP environment is one of the largest and most complex in the world, so it was a huge move,\u201d says Lennberg.\n\nIn order to succeed, the planning was done in close collaboration with all partners.\n\n\u201cWorking proactively with specialists has been a success factor,\u201d says Hultin. \u201cAnd we knew that SAP works well in the AWS cloud.\u201d\n\nThe core system itself was moved over a single weekend, with upward of 300 people working in shifts, and the rigorous planning worked.\n\n\u201cThe following Tuesday, someone from finance said, \u2018When you move next weekend, I want you to call every hour so I know if there\u2019ll be any problems,\u2019 and we had to explain that the move had already been made,\u201d says Lennberg.\n\nThe importance of speed\n\nHultin believes that migrating as quickly as Ericsson did is a model of success.\n\n\u201cWe haven\u2019t allowed any amount of tinkering with alternative infrastructure strategies,\u201d he says. \u201cEverything can be done much faster than you think. We set up a tough schedule and worked rather forcefully, but when you get over 50% in the cloud, you get a change in the entire IT organization. I think if you drag it out it becomes a more painful process.\u201d\n\nHultin also thinks it\u2019s not enough to look only at costs.\n\n\u201cThere was an element of cutting costs when we started, but we looked more at the whole,\u201d he says, adding that the business in the cloud is much more cohesive now, with IT and the business in sync in a new way.\n\nSomething that specifically saves costs is getting access to infrastructure and tools. \n\n\u201cWhen new technology comes along, such as AI, we can use it immediately,\u201d says Hultin.\u00a0\u201cWe can leverage our cloud providers' investments of many billions instead of developing for a few million ourselves.\u00a0It's hard to compete there.\u201d