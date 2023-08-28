CIOのキャリアを脅かす6つの法的「罠」

CIO\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u3084\u305d\u306e\u6cd5\u52d9\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001CIO\u304c\u8077\u52d9\u3092\u9042\u884c\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6cd5\u7684\u4fdd\u8b77\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u3001CIO\u306e\u884c\u52d5\u304c\u6cd5\u7684\u306a\u95be\u5024\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u305f\u3068\u307f\u306a\u3055\u308c\u305f\u308a\u3001\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u56fa\u6709\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u898b\u306a\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001CIO\u306f\u81ea\u5df1\u9632\u885b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u904e\u53bb\u306b\u3001CIO\u304c\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u7d50\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u4f1a\u793e\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30ea\u30d9\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8a34\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u308a\u3001\u91cd\u5927\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u4fb5\u5bb3\u3092\u62db\u304f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3057\u3066\u8a34\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u4eca\u5e74\u3001Gartner\u306f\u653f\u5e9c\u306e\u5143\u7814\u7a76\u90e8\u9580\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u3001\u7af6\u696d\u907f\u6b62\u304a\u3088\u3073\u975e\u52e7\u8a98\u5951\u7d04\u9055\u53cd\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5546\u696d\u79d8\u5bc6\u306e\u4e0d\u6b63\u4f7f\u7528\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u8a34\u3048\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nCIO\u304c\u6ce8\u610f\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6cd5\u7684\u306a\u300c\u7f60\u300d\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5b88\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\u3002\n\n\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306fIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u6cd5\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u5fc3\u306b\u7559\u3081\u3066\u304a\u304f\u3079\u304d6\u3064\u306e\u554f\u984c\u70b9\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n1. \u69d8\u3005\u306a\u7406\u7531\u3067\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306b\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u554f\u308f\u308c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u7406\u7531\u306b\u306f\u3001\u53d7\u8a17\u8005\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u9055\u53cd\u3001\u8a50\u6b3a\u3001\u5229\u5df1\u7684\u306a\u53d6\u5f15\u3001\u5229\u76ca\u76f8\u53cd\u3001\u5dde\u304a\u3088\u3073\u9023\u90a6\u6cd5\u306e\u9055\u53cd\u3001\u7591\u308f\u3057\u3044\u96c7\u7528\u6163\u884c\u3001\u77e5\u7684\u8ca1\u7523\u306e\u7a83\u76d7\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u8aa4\u53d6\u6271\u3044\u306a\u3069\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n2. \u8cac\u4efb\u4fdd\u967a\u306e\u6b20\u5982\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u3092\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u6652\u3059\n\n\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5b88\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u5f79\u54e1\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u30ab\u30d0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b8\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u5f79\u54e1\u3067\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u305d\u306e\u8003\u3048\u306f\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306f\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u4fdd\u967a\u3092\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306eFortune 500\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u4fdd\u967a\u3092\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u6a19\u6e96\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6c11\u9593\u304a\u3088\u3073\u975e\u55b6\u5229\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u4fdd\u967a\u6599\u306e\u4e0a\u6607\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u8cac\u4efb\u4fdd\u967a\u3092\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nCIO\u306e\u8077\u306b\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u9762\u63a5\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u4fdd\u8b77\u3084\u88dc\u511f\u4fdd\u967a\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u8ce2\u660e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n3. \u8cac\u4efb\u4fdd\u967a\u306f\u5168\u3066\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3059\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\n\n\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u4fdd\u967a\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\u3002\u7b54\u3048\u306f\u300c\u3044\u3044\u3048\u300d\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\nKresz Law\u306e\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u3001\u30de\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30af\u30ec\u30b9\u30be\u6c0f\u300cD&O\uff08\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5f79\u54e1\uff09\u306e\u4fdd\u967a\u306f\u3001\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u8ca1\u7523\u640d\u5bb3\u3001\u9055\u6cd5\u884c\u70ba\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u9593\u306e\u8a34\u8a1f\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3002\u8ca1\u7523\u640d\u5bb3\u306f\u3001\u30e9\u30f3\u30b5\u30e0\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u653b\u6483\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u653b\u6483\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u751f\u3058\u308b\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u3001\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u6a5f\u5668\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u640d\u5bb3\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3057\u306a\u3044\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u8cac\u4efb\u4fdd\u967a\u306fD&O\u306e\u30ab\u30d0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b8\u304c\u53ca\u3070\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3082\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30ec\u30b9\u30be\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u9055\u6cd5\u3068\u307f\u306a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u884c\u70ba\u306e\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30be\u30fc\u30f3\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u6307\u6458\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u4fdd\u967a\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u88ab\u4fdd\u967a\u8005\u304c\u9055\u6cd5\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u884c\u70ba\u3092\u9664\u5916\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6307\u793a\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3082\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u9055\u6cd5\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u9055\u6cd5\u884c\u70ba\u3092\u5bfe\u8c61\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u540c\u58eb\u306e\u8a34\u8a1f\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u65b9\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u304c\u4ed6\u306e\u88ab\u4fdd\u967a\u8005\u3092\u8a34\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4fdd\u967a\u8a50\u6b3a\u3092\u9632\u3050\u305f\u3081\u306b\u9664\u5916\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u8a00\u3048\u3070\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u6cd5\u7684\u4fdd\u8b77\u7bc4\u56f2\u3092\u5fb9\u5e95\u7684\u306b\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u8ce2\u660e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n4. \u96a0\u3059\u3088\u308a\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u304c\u826f\u3044\n\n\u3042\u308bCIO\u306f\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u304b\u3089\u6570\u5343\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u30ec\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u653b\u6483\u3067\u6d41\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u306e\u77e5\u3089\u305b\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u6050\u308c\u305fCIO\u306fCEO\u3084\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u4f1a\u306b\u3053\u308c\u3092\u5831\u544a\u3057\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u8a34\u8a1f\u3092\u3061\u3089\u3064\u304b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u521d\u3081\u3066\u60c5\u5831\u6f0f\u6d29\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8a00\u3046\u307e\u3067\u3082\u306a\u304f\u3001CIO\u306f\u89e3\u96c7\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u904e\u5931\u3084\u8077\u52d9\u6020\u6162\u3067\u8a34\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n5. \u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3059\u3079\u304d\n\n\u79c1\u304c\u521d\u3081\u3066IT\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u90e8\u4e0b\u306e\u6271\u3044\u304c\u8352\u3044\u901a\u4fe1\u62c5\u5f53\u306e\u4e0a\u53f8\u306b\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3082\u4f55\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u304b\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u9665\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4e0a\u7d1a\u526f\u793e\u9577\u306e\u59bb\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7406\u7531\u3067\u305d\u306e\u5730\u4f4d\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u304c\u62c5\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305fIT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u696d\u7e3e\u304c\u82b3\u3057\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u5f7c\u5973\u3092\u89e3\u96c7\u3057\u306a\u3044\u9650\u308a\u3001\u58eb\u6c17\u56de\u5fa9\u3001\u696d\u7e3e\u5411\u4e0a\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u5973\u304c\u526f\u793e\u9577\u306e\u59bb\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5ff5\u982d\u306b\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u4eba\u4e8b\u90e8\u3068\u624b\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u5408\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u5f7c\u5973\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u8a73\u7d30\u306b\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3057\u3001HR\u3068\u79c1\u306f\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u672c\u4eba\u3068\u5408\u540c\u4f1a\u8b70\u3092\u958b\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6b8b\u5ff5\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3001\u7d20\u884c\u306e\u60aa\u3055\u3068\u696d\u7e3e\u306f\u4e00\u5411\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u5f7c\u5973\u3092\u89e3\u96c7\u3059\u308b\u3057\u304b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3059\u308b\u3068\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u7269\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u3068\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u4e0d\u5f53\u89e3\u96c7\u3068\u7537\u5973\u5dee\u5225\u3067\u8a34\u8a1f\u3092\u8d77\u3053\u3059\u3068\u8105\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8105\u8feb\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u4e0b\u3052\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u6559\u8a13\u3092\u5f97\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u696d\u7e3e\u4e0a\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3084\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3068\u306e\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3044\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u5fc5\u305a\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306b\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3002\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3068\u306e\u9762\u8ac7\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u4e8b\u90e8\u3082\u3053\u306e\u9762\u8ac7\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3055\u305b\u3001\u7acb\u4f1a\u4eba\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n6. \u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u81ea\u5206\u4e8b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6349\u3048\u308b\n\nCIO\u304c\u8a34\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u308a\u3001\u89e3\u96c7\u3055\u308c\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u4fb5\u5bb3\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3002CIO\u306f\u4f01\u696d\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u5b88\u308b\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306a\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4fb5\u5165\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5e38\u306bCIO\u306e\u76e3\u7763\u4e0b\u3067\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u305f\u3068\u307f\u306a\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306f\u6df1\u523b\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u6e1b\u5c11\u3055\u305b\u3001\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001CIO\u306f\u5b9a\u671f\u7684\u306bCISO\u3084\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u958b\u50ac\u3057\u3001\u9031\u6b21\u306e\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3084\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u914d\u7f6e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3084CEO\u3001\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u4f1a\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30dd\u30ea\u30b7\u30fc\u3068\u5b9f\u8df5\u306b\u7cbe\u901a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002 CIO\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306b\u95a2\u4e0e\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306a\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u7121\u77e5\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u4fb5\u5bb3\u306e\u8a34\u8a1f\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u5b88\u308a\u306b\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002