弁護士ドットコムから学ぶ自社AI導入ポイント

\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u306b\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30a6\u30a7\u30d6\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300c\u307f\u3093\u306a\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u3092\u904b\u55b6\u3059\u308b\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u304c\u4eca\u5e74\uff15\u6708\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u304b\u3089\u751f\u6210AI\u306b\u3088\u308b\u300c\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u3000\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\uff08\u03b1\u7248\uff09\u300d\u306e\u904b\u7528\u3092\u958b\u59cb\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u306f\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u300c\u307f\u3093\u306a\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u304d\u3001AI\u304c\u5373\u5ea7\u306b\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3082\u306e\u3060\u30021\u65e55\u56de\u307e\u3067\u306a\u3089\u3044\u3064\u3067\u3082\u8cea\u554f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u6599\u91d1\u306f\u7121\u6599\u3002\u8cea\u554f\u5185\u5bb9\u306f\u76f8\u8ac7\u4ef6\u6570\u304c\u7279\u306b\u591a\u3044\u96e2\u5a5a\u3068\u7537\u5973\u554f\u984c\u306b\u9650\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304c\u300c\u96e2\u5a5a\u3057\u305f\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8cea\u554f\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001AI\u306f\u5373\u5ea7\u306b\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u96e2\u5a5a\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u307e\u305a\u914d\u5076\u8005\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3044\u3001\u5354\u8b70\u96e2\u5a5a\u306b\u5408\u610f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u3082\u3057\u5408\u610f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u5bb6\u5ead\u88c1\u5224\u6240\u306b\u96e2\u5a5a\u8abf\u505c\u3092\u7533\u3057\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u624b\u7d9a\u304d\u3084\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u3084\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u6240\u306b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u304a\u52e7\u3081\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u3068\u306f\u9298\u6253\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u6700\u521d\u306e\u753b\u9762\u306b\u306f\u300c\u6cd5\u7684\u610f\u898b\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u4ee3\u66ff\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u6ce8\u610f\u559a\u8d77\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u3092\u4ee3\u66ff\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306aAI\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u306b\u4e0d\u6163\u308c\u306a\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u4ecb\u52a9\u5f79\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u306f\u306a\u305c\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u306f\u3058\u3081\u305f\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u3002\n\n\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u306f2005\u5e74\u3001\u5927\u624b\u6cd5\u5f8b\u4e8b\u52d9\u6240\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30bb\u30f3\u30fb\u6bdb\u5229\u6cd5\u5f8b\u4e8b\u52d9\u6240\uff08\u73fe\uff1a\u30a2\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u30fb\u6bdb\u5229\u30fb\u53cb\u5e38\u6cd5\u5f8b\u4e8b\u52d9\u6240\uff09\u51fa\u8eab\u306e\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u3001\u5143\u69ae\u592a\u4e00\u90ce\u6c0f\u304c\u5275\u696d\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u540c\u793e\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u300c\u307f\u3093\u306a\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u306f\u3001\u6cd5\u7684\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u3084\u60a9\u307f\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u308b\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304c\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u2015\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u4e0a\u3067\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u6295\u7a3f\u3057\u3001\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u304c\u56de\u7b54\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3002\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u306b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u6848\u4ef6\u306e\u3046\u3061\u3001\u308f\u305a\u304b2\u5272\u3057\u304b\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u304c\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300c2\u5272\u53f8\u6cd5\u300d\u3092\u5c11\u3057\u3067\u3082\u89e3\u6d88\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u540c\u793e\u306f\u5c55\u958b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u76f8\u8ac7\u5185\u5bb9\u306f\u3001\u76f8\u7d9a\u3084\u96e2\u5a5a\u3001\u4ea4\u901a\u4e8b\u6545\u306a\u3069\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u52b4\u50cd\u554f\u984c\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u9055\u7d04\u91d1\u306a\u3069\u591a\u5c90\u306b\u6e21\u308a\u3001\u7d2f\u8a08\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u6570\u306f127\u4e07\u4ef6\u306b\u3082\u4e0a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c18\u5e74\u524d\u304b\u3089\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4e00\u822c\u306e\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3044\u305a\u308c\u306f\u751f\u6210AI\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u306e\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u3067\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u306e\u7530\u4e0a\u5609\u4e00\u6c0f\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u307f\u3093\u306a\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u306f\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304c\u81ea\u3089\u76f8\u8ac7\u5185\u5bb9\u3068\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u6295\u7a3f\u3057\u3001\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u3082\u3068\u306b\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u304c\u56de\u7b54\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u76f8\u8ac7\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u306f\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3067\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8cea\u554f\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u306e\u304b\u308f\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3082\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u306b\u95a2\u4fc2\u306e\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u66f8\u304d\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u308a\u3001\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u304c\u629c\u3051\u843d\u3061\u305f\u308a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5341\u5206\u306a\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304cAI\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u7684\u78ba\u306a\u8cea\u554f\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u3067\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u95a2\u5fc3\u3092\u5bc4\u305b\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306eAI\u306f\u3001\u6c7a\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u7b54\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3082\u3001\u6ed1\u3089\u304b\u306b\u81ea\u7136\u306a\u4f1a\u8a71\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u6628\u5e7411\u6708\u304b\u3089ChatGPT\u304c\u767b\u5834\u3057\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u3067\u300e\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u4eba\u9593\u304c\u3057\u3083\u3079\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u307f\u305f\u3044\u3060\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u8a66\u3057\u306b\u3053\u308c\u3067\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u4f5c\u3063\u3066\u307f\u305f\u3089\u3001\u3069\u3046\u3044\u3046\u98a8\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u300f\u3068\u8003\u3048\u305f\u306e\u304c\u5c0e\u5165\u306e\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u3067\u3059\u300d\uff08\u7530\u4e0a\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\uff09\n\n\u751f\u6210AI\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3078\u6311\u6226\n\nGPT\u306f\u30b5\u30e0\u30fb\u30a2\u30eb\u30c8\u30de\u30f3\u3084\u30a4\u30fc\u30ed\u30f3\u30fb\u30de\u30b9\u30af\u3089\u304c2015\u5e74\u306b\u8a2d\u7acb\u3057\u305fOpenAI\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u8a00\u8a9e\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3060\u3002\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd(AI)\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3067\u3001\u8a00\u8a9e\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u51e6\u7406\uff08\u8981\u7d04\u3084\u8a00\u3044\u63db\u3048\u3001\u7ffb\u8a33\u306a\u3069\uff09\u3092\u9ad8\u7cbe\u5ea6\u306b\u884c\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u3067\u306fGPT-4\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u5185\u5bb9\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6587\u8108\u5185\u5b66\u7fd2\u3067\u300c\u307f\u3093\u306a\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u3067\u84c4\u7a4d\u3057\u3066\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u8cea\u554f\u3084\u76f8\u8ac7\u5185\u5bb9\u30682\u4e07\u4eba\u3044\u308b\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf12\uff17\u4e07\u4ef6\u3092\u5b66\u7fd2\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304cMicrosoft\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u300cMicrosoft Azure\uff08\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30ed\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8 \u30a2\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\uff09\u300d\u3068OpenAI\u306e\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\uff08AI\uff09\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3084\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u300cAzure OpenAI Service\u300d\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u3067\u306f\u3001Microsoft Azure \u4e0a\u306bWeb\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u5185\u3067\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3082\u7ba1\u7406\u3002Azure OpenAI Service\u4e0a\u3067\u52d5\u304f GPT-4 \u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30ea\u30af\u30a8\u30b9\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u76f8\u8ac7\u3078\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u751f\u6210\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3078\u306e2\u3064\u306e\u58c1\n\nGPT\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u306e\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\uff12\u3064\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u4e00\u3064\u306f\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u6cd5\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3002\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u6cd572\u6761\u306f\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u4ee5\u5916\u304c\u5831\u916c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u76ee\u7684\u3067\u6cd5\u5f8b\u4e8b\u52d9\u3092\u53d6\u6271\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7981\u6b62\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u3067\u3082\u306a\u3044AI\u304c\u52dd\u624b\u306b\u6709\u511f\u3067\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3082\u8aad\u3081\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u81ea\u4f53\u306f\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u76f8\u8ac7\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305f\u3060\u6b63\u78ba\u306b\u8a00\u3048\u3070\u3001\u201c\u6709\u511f\u201d\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u7279\u306b\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3042\u304f\u307e\u3067\u3082\u304a\u91d1\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u6cd572\u6761\u304c\u9069\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u7121\u511f\u3067\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u308a72\u6761\u3092\u30af\u30ea\u30a2\u3057\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3059\u300d\uff08\u7530\u4e0a\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\uff09\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u6b63\u78ba\u6027\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3002\u7530\u4e0a\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u306f\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cChatGPT\u306f\u3044\u308d\u3093\u306a\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u306e\u306f\u5f97\u610f\u306a\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u7b54\u3048\u3092\u5c0e\u304d\u3060\u3059\u3068\u306f\u9650\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\uff08\u7530\u4e0a\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\uff09\n\nGPT\u306f\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u4e0a\u306e\u30c6\u30ad\u30b9\u30c8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4e8b\u524d\u5b66\u7fd2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u9593\u9055\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u304a\u306e\u305a\u3068\u8aa4\u3063\u305f\u7b54\u3048\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u307b\u304b\u306b\u3082\u6587\u8108\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u3001\u8a00\u8a9e\u306e\u591a\u7fa9\u6027\u3001\u65b0\u60c5\u5831\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u306e\u8aa4\u308a\u306e\u6a21\u5023\u306a\u3069\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3068\u306a\u308a\u8aa4\u3063\u305f\u7b54\u3048\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u4e2d\u3067\u3082\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u6587\u8108\u3084\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u77e5\u8b58\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u5834\u5408\u306f\u4e8b\u524d\u5b66\u7fd2\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u6b63\u78ba\u306a\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u751f\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6587\u8108\u5185\u5b66\u7fd2\u3068\u3044\u3046\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u5b66\u3076\u308f\u3051\u3060\u304c\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3068\u304d\u6ce8\u610f\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304c\u3001\u5b66\u7fd2\u3059\u3079\u304d\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u7d5e\u308a\u8fbc\u307f\u3060\u3002\u6771\u8a3c\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30e0\u4e0a\u5834\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\uff08LTS\uff09\u306e\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u517c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u821f\u5c71\u96c4\u592a\u6c0f\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cAI\u304c\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u308b\u7bc4\u56f2\u3092\u9650\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3042\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300e\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300f\u3067\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u307e\u3067\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u304c\u84c4\u7a4d\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u76f8\u8ac7\u5185\u5bb9\u3092\u7537\u5973\u554f\u984c\u3068\u96e2\u5a5a\u306b\u9650\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067AI\u306e\u7cbe\u5ea6\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306f\u767a\u751f\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cAI\u306f\u60f3\u5b9a\u3068\u9055\u3063\u305f\u6319\u52d5\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u6642\u3068\u672c\u756a\u74b0\u5883\u3067\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30d7\u30c3\u30c8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u7d71\u8a08\u7684\u5206\u5e03\u304c\u30ba\u30ec\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u6027\u80fd\u304c\u4f4e\u4e0b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\uff08\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d5\u30c8\uff09\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5206\u5e03\u304c\u305a\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u7b54\u3048\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u304cAI\u306e\u7279\u5fb4\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067AI\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u305f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3084\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u958b\u767a\u524d\u306b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6280\u8853\u3084\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u304c\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u4f5c\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u78ba\u304b\u3081\u308bPOC\uff08\u6982\u5ff5\u5b9f\u8a3c\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3046\u691c\u8a3c\u3084\u5b9f\u8a3c\u5b9f\u9a13\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\uff08\u821f\u5c71\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u7530\u4e0a\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u3082\u307e\u305f\u300c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6307\u793a\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066AI\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3075\u308b\u307e\u3044\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u691c\u8a3c\u306b\u306f\u6642\u9593\u3092\u8ced\u3051\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8aad\u307f\u8fbc\u307e\u305b\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001AI\u306b\u5b66\u7fd2\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u524d\u51e6\u7406\u306a\u3069\u306b\u3082\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\nLTS\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5206\u6790AI\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u5742\u5185\u5320\u6c0f\u306fAI\u306b\u5b66\u7fd2\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u70b9\u3092\u3042\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cAI\u306b\u3088\u308b\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3069\u3046\u3057\u3066\u3082\u8907\u96d1\u3067\u591a\u304f\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u5de5\u7a0b\u3092AI\u3067\u307e\u3068\u3081\u3066\u4ee3\u66ff\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u304c\u3061\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5206\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3084\u7ba1\u7406\u57fa\u6e96\u3082\u591a\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001AI\u306e\u8907\u96d1\u5ea6\u304c\u5897\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001AI\u304c\u8aa4\u3063\u305f\u969b\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u5ea6\u3082\u5927\u304d\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u306e\u3067\u3001\u7d30\u304b\u3081\u306e\u5c0f\u3055\u3044AI\uff08\u30b5\u30d6AI\uff09\u3092\u6ca2\u5c71\u4f5c\u3063\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u305f\u96c6\u5408\u4f53\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306eAI\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u69cb\u6210\u306b\u3057\u305f\u65b9\u304c\u3001\u4f55\u304b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u969b\u306b\u305d\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u3060\u3051\u3092\u5909\u66f4\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u305d\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u5b9f\u88c5\u3082\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\nAI\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306f\u3069\u3053\u307e\u3067\u5e83\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u304b\n\n\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u3067\u306f\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u306e2\u9031\u9593\u524d\u306b\u3001\u6570\u5341\u4eba\u306e\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u3092\u96c6\u3081\u3066\u30c7\u30e2\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u306e\u5148\u751f\u305f\u3061\u306b\u3082\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u8a66\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u300e\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u7cbe\u5ea6\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u3044\u305f\u3060\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u6025\u304e\u306e\u76f8\u8ac7\u3068\u3044\u3046\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306f\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u3093\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3054\u8a55\u4fa1\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\uff08\u7530\u4e0a\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\uff09\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u6cd5\u5236\u5ea6\u306a\u3069AI\u304c\u60f3\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5916\u90e8\u74b0\u5883\u304c\u5909\u308f\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u7cbe\u5ea6\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5909\u308f\u308b\u3002\u904b\u7528\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u898b\u636e\u3048\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3082\u542b\u3081\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u30c9\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30e0\u306f\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u306e\u958b\u767a\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u751f\u304b\u3057\u30016\u670823\u65e5\u306b\u306f\u300c\u307f\u3093\u306a\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u300d\u306bAI\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u751f\u6210\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u642d\u8f09\u3002\u5f01\u8b77\u58eb\u3068\u306e\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306a\u30bf\u30c3\u30b0\u3067\u3001\u7537\u5973\u554f\u984c\u3084\u96e2\u5a5a\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u76f8\u7d9a\u3001\u4ea4\u901a\u4e8b\u6545\u3001\u52b4\u50cd\u554f\u984c\u306a\u3069\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u6cd5\u5f8b\u76f8\u8ac7\u306e\u524d\u3055\u3070\u304d\u306b\u3082\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\nAI\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3069\u3053\u307e\u3067\u5e83\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u6ce8\u76ee\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3002