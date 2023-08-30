Africa

弁護士ドットコムから学ぶ自社AI導入ポイント
弁護士ドットコムから学ぶ自社AI導入ポイント

弁護士ドットコムは生成AIを利用した法律相談チャットを公開。法律分野でのAIの利用にはどのような壁があったのだろうか。

弁護士に法律相談できるウェブサービスである「みんなの法律相談」を運営する弁護士ドットコムが今年５月１２日から生成AIによる「弁護士ドットコム　チャット法律相談（α版）」の運用を開始した。

「チャット法律相談」はユーザーの質問に対して「みんなの法律相談」のデータベースに基づき、AIが即座に回答してくれるというものだ。1日5回までならいつでも質問することができ、料金は無料。質問内容は相談件数が特に多い離婚と男女問題に限定されている。

例えば、ユーザーが「離婚したい」と質問すると、AIは即座に以下のような回答を提示する。

「離婚をするには、まず配偶者と話し合い、協議離婚に合意できるかどうか確認してください。もし合意できない場合は、家庭裁判所に離婚調停を申し立てることができます。具体的な手続きやアドバイスについては、弁護士や法律相談所に相談することをお勧めします」

「チャット法律相談」とは銘打っているがチャットの最初の画面には「法的意見を提供するものではなく、また、弁護士が提供するサービスを代替するものではありません」と注意喚起されている。

弁護士を代替するようなAIを提供するのではなく、法律相談に不慣れなユーザーの介助役のようなものだという。弁護士ドットコムはなぜこのようなサービスをはじめたのだろうか。

弁護士ドットコムは2005年、大手法律事務所であるアンダーセン・毛利法律事務所（現：アンダーソン・毛利・友常法律事務所）出身の弁護士、元榮太一郎氏が創業した。

同社が提供する「みんなの法律相談」は、法的トラブルや悩みを抱えるユーザーがインタ―ネット上で質問を投稿し、弁護士が回答するというサービス。弁護士に相談しなければならない案件のうち、わずか2割しか弁護士がサポートできていない「2割司法」を少しでも解消するために、こうしたサービスを同社は展開している。

相談内容は、相続や離婚、交通事故などの法律トラブルに加え、労働問題やサービスの契約違約金など多岐に渡り、累計法律相談数は127万件にも上っている。

「18年前から弁護士による一般の消費者に対する法律相談を行ってきましたが、いずれは生成AIを使って、自動化したいと思っていました」と弁護士ドットコムの取締役で弁護士の田上嘉一氏は語る。

「みんなの法律相談」はユーザーが自ら相談内容とタイトルを投稿し、弁護士はそのタイトルをもとに、自身が回答可能な相談を選択するという仕組みになっている。

しかし法律相談は初めてで、どのように質問すればいいのかわからないというユーザーも少なくない。中には法律相談に関係のないことを書き込んだり、重要な情報が抜け落ちたりして、十分な回答を受けられないこともあるのだという。

そうしたユーザーがAIを活用して的確な質問ができるようにすることに弁護士ドットコムでは大きな関心を寄せていた。

「これまでのAIは、決められたことには答えられても、滑らかに自然な会話をするというのは難しかった。ところが昨年11月からChatGPTが登場し、世界中で『本当に人間がしゃべっているみたいだ』と言われるようになった。試しにこれで法律相談の回答を作ってみたら、どういう風になるだろうか』と考えたのが導入のきっかけです」（田上取締役）

生成AIによる法律相談へ挑戦

GPTはサム・アルトマンやイーロン・マスクらが2015年に設立したOpenAIが発表した言語モデルだ。人工知能(AI)を活用したチャットサービスで、言語に関する様々な処理（要約や言い換え、翻訳など）を高精度に行える。

弁護士ドットコムではGPT-4に対して、より専門的な内容に対応できるよう文脈内学習で「みんなの法律相談」で蓄積してしてきた質問や相談内容と2万人いる弁護士の回答のデータ12７万件を学習させた。

「チャット法律相談」を開発するために活用したのがMicrosoftが提供するクラウド・コンピューティング・プラットフォームの「Microsoft Azure（マイクロソフト アジュール）」とOpenAIの人工知能（AI）モデルやテクノロジーを利用するための「Azure OpenAI Service」だ。

「チャット法律相談」では、Microsoft Azure 上にWebアプリケーションを構築し、このアプリケーション内で法律相談データも管理。Azure OpenAI Service上で動く GPT-4 モデルに対して、このアプリケーションからリクエストして相談への回答を生成している。

チャット法律相談への2つの壁

GPTを活用した「チャット法律相談」の仕組みを構築するには２つの大きな問題があったという。一つは弁護士法の問題だ。弁護士法72条は弁護士以外が報酬を得る目的で法律事務を取扱うことを禁止している。弁護士でもないAIが勝手に有償で法律相談を受けることはできないとも読める。

「基本的に法律相談そのもの自体は弁護士でなければ相談を受けることができません。ただ正確に言えば、“有償”でなければ、特に問題はありません。あくまでもお金を受け取って法律相談をする場合には、弁護士法72条が適用されるわけです。そこでサービスを無償で提供することにより72条をクリアしたわけです」（田上取締役）

そしてもう一つの問題は正確性の問題だ。田上取締役はいう。

「ChatGPTはいろんなアイディアを出すのは得意なんですが、必ずしも正しい答えを導きだすとは限りません」（田上取締役）

GPTはインターネット上のテキストデータを事前学習しているが、このデータが間違っていれば、おのずと誤った答えになる。

このほかにも文脈の理解、言語の多義性、新情報への対応、人間の誤りの模倣などが原因となり誤った答えを出してしまうことがある。中でも特定の文脈や専門的な知識が必要な場合は事前学習だけでは正確な回答を生成することが難しい。そこで必要な専門的知識を文脈内学習という方法で学ぶわけだが、このとき注意しなければならないのが、学習すべき情報の絞り込みだ。東証プライム上場のコンサルティングファーム、エル・ティー・エス（LTS）のマネジャー兼データサイエンティストの舟山雄太氏は次のように語る。

「AIが対応できる範囲を限定してあげることが重要です。『チャット法律相談』では、それまで弁護士ドットコムが蓄積してきたさまざまな法律相談の中で、相談内容を男女問題と離婚に限定したことでAIの精度を上げようとしたのだと思います」

しかしそれでも間違いは発生する。

「AIは想定と違った挙動をすることがあるのです。モデルトレーニング時と本番環境でのインプットデータの統計的分布がズレてしまって性能が低下すること（データドリフト）があり、この分布がずれてしまうと間違った答えを出し続けてしまうのがAIの特徴です。そこでAIを使ったアプリケーションやシステムの開発前に、その技術やアイデアが実際に作動するかどうかを確かめるPOC（概念実証）という検証や実証実験を行うことが必要です」（舟山氏）

田上取締役もまた「どのような指示に対してAIがどのようなふるまいをするのか、その検証には時間を賭けました。過去の法律相談をどのように読み込ませるのか、AIに学習させるための前処理などにも苦労しました」という。

LTSのデータ分析AIチームリーダーの坂内匠氏はAIに学習させるためのポイントとして次のような点をあげている。

「AIによる効率化、ビジネスインパクトを考えると、どうしても複雑で多くの業務工程をAIでまとめて代替させることを考えてしまいがちですが、その分、必要なデータや管理基準も多くなり、AIの複雑度が増します。また、AIが誤った際の影響度も大きくなってしまいますので、細かめの小さいAI（サブAI）を沢山作って、それらを組み合わせた集合体としてのAIシステムを構成にした方が、何か問題があった際にその部分だけを変更できます。またその方が実装も容易になると思います」

AIの可能性はどこまで広がっていくか

弁護士ドットコムではリリースの2週間前に、数十人の弁護士を集めてデモンストレーションを行った。

「弁護士の先生たちにも実際に試してもらいました。その結果として『基本的には非常に精度が高い』という回答をいただきました。間違ったことは言っていないし、急ぎの相談という意味では、非常にレベルが高いんじゃないというご評価でした」（田上取締役）

しかし法制度などAIが想定していた外部環境が変われば、データの精度は大きく変わる。運用状況をしっかりと見据え、アルゴリズムのブラッシュアップも含め、必要に応じて対応してくことが求められる。

弁護士ドットコムは「チャット法律相談」の開発経験を生かし、6月23日には「みんなの法律相談」にAIタイトル生成機能を搭載。弁護士とのハイブリッドなタッグで、男女問題や離婚だけでなく、相続、交通事故、労働問題など広範な法律相談の前さばきにも活用していくという。

AIの可能性がどこまで広がっていくのか、注目したい。

