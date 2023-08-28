Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeIndustryNew date for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023
by Shirin Robert

New date for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023

News
Aug 28, 20233 mins
IDG EventsIT Leadership
CIO100 ASEAN Awards
Credit: Foundry

A new date has been set for the CIO100 ASEAN Awards in 2023, recognising the top 100 senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.

Now slated for Tuesday, 31 October 2023 at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore, the CIO100 ASEAN awards will be judged on the core pillars of innovation and leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels.

First launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, it expanded to 75 awards in 2021 in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all markets and sectors in Southeast Asia, focusing on the ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.

In 2022, an additional 25 awards were added to establish the CIO100 ASEAN awards and sustained in 2023, reflecting the scale of innovation that IT leaders have delivered in the region and offering a platform that aptly acknowledges their achievements.

Nominations are open and will run till Friday, 29 September, with all entries to be reviewed by a select and independent CIO100 ASEAN judging panel which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.

Whether a small project or large company-wide initiative, submissions span digital transformation, cloud, and security, in addition to infrastructure modernisation, agile workplace innovation, and the implementation of both established and emerging technologies.

Apart from the prestigious CIO100 List, this year the awards will present the inaugural Next CIO Award, which will celebrate an emerging ICT leader who is on the pathway to becoming a CIO.

In addition to individual recognition, the Team of the Year awards – introduced in 2022 – will continue in this year’s awards season, spanning Innovation, Customer Value, Talent, Culture, and, a brand new category, Sustainability.

The CIO100 ASEAN awards are open to the top technology leader within an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the ICT vision and direction for the company in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. This C-level executive spearheads innovation while also operates at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.

The more powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to their organisations, driving innovation, and leading their teams.

Awards winners will be unveiled at the annual CIO100 ASEAN Awards black-tie gala dinner held in person on Tuesday, 31 October at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore.

  • To nominate for CIO100 ASEAN awards, submissions can be made online or by downloading the provided Word documents and returning the completed form, which can be found here.
by Shirin Robert

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

New date for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023

By Shirin Robert
Aug 28, 20233 mins
IDG EventsIDG EventsEvents
Image
brandpost

Digital mining for sustainability in a low-carbon economy

By Keith E. Greenberg, SAP Contributor
Aug 28, 20235 mins
Digital Transformation
Image
brandpost

How a unified approach to support and services can improve IT outcomes

Aug 28, 20237 mins
Cloud Computing
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Canada with Sam Sebastian, Country Manager, Google Cloud Canada

Aug 24, 202326 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live New Zealand with Wayne Broekhals, Tonkin + Taylor Executive Leader for IT

Aug 22, 202321 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Episode 5: Data is the Difference for Retail

Aug 21, 202319 mins
Data ArchitectureData and Information Security
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Canada with Sam Sebastian, Country Manager, Google Cloud Canada

Aug 24, 202326 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

3 Leadership Tips: Humza Teherany, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, MLSE

Aug 24, 20231 min
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live New Zealand with Wayne Broekhals, Tonkin + Taylor Executive Leader for IT

Aug 22, 202321 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image