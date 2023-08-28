New date for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023

A new date has been set for the CIO100 ASEAN Awards in 2023, recognising the top 100 senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.\n\nNow slated for Tuesday, 31 October 2023 at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore, the CIO100 ASEAN awards will be judged on the core pillars of innovation and leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels.\n\nFirst launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, it expanded to 75 awards in 2021 in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all markets and sectors in Southeast Asia, focusing on the ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.\n\nIn 2022, an additional 25 awards were added to establish the CIO100 ASEAN awards and sustained in 2023, reflecting the scale of innovation that IT leaders have delivered in the region and offering a platform that aptly acknowledges their achievements.\n\nNominations are open and will run till Friday, 29 September, with all entries to be reviewed by a select and independent CIO100 ASEAN judging panel which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.\n\nWhether a small project or large company-wide initiative, submissions span digital transformation, cloud, and security, in addition to infrastructure modernisation, agile workplace innovation, and the implementation of both established and emerging technologies.\n\nApart from the prestigious CIO100 List, this year the awards will present the inaugural Next CIO Award, which will celebrate an emerging ICT leader who is on the pathway to becoming a CIO.\n\nIn addition to individual recognition, the Team of the Year awards \u2013 introduced in 2022 \u2013 will continue in this year\u2019s awards season, spanning Innovation, Customer Value, Talent, Culture, and, a brand new category, Sustainability.\n\nThe CIO100 ASEAN awards are open to the top technology leader within an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the ICT vision and direction for the company in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. This C-level executive spearheads innovation while also operates at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.\n\nThe more powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to their organisations, driving innovation, and leading their teams.\n\nAwards winners will be unveiled at the annual CIO100 ASEAN Awards black-tie gala dinner held in person on Tuesday, 31 October at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore.