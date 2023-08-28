New date for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023

A new date has been set for the CIO100 ASEAN Awards in 2023, recognising the top 100 senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.

Now slated for Tuesday, 31 October 2023 at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore, the CIO100 ASEAN awards will be judged on the core pillars of innovation and leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels.

First launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, it expanded to 75 awards in 2021 in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all markets and sectors in Southeast Asia, focusing on the ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.

In 2022, an additional 25 awards were added to establish the CIO100 ASEAN awards and sustained in 2023, reflecting the scale of innovation that IT leaders have delivered in the region and offering a platform that aptly acknowledges their achievements.

Nominations are open and will run till Friday, 29 September, with all entries to be reviewed by a select and independent CIO100 ASEAN judging panel which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.

Whether a small project or large company-wide initiative, submissions span digital transformation, cloud, and security, in addition to infrastructure modernisation, agile workplace innovation, and the implementation of both established and emerging technologies.