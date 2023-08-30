The portfolio approach to digital transformation: 4 keys to success

Corporate projects are classically evaluated on standard matrices such as return on investment (ROI), break-even period, and capital invested. But as organizations look to quickly leverage the power of emerging digital technologies for business growth, such an approach is falling short on expectations.

“Digital initiatives are innovative and although it’s fair to have an anticipation of ROI, having an iron-clad approach to specific monetary returns from each IT project won’t let some of the big bold ideas to go through,” says Sushant Rabra, partner at KPMG.

Moreover, enterprises are more inclined these days to focus on shorter horizons rather than big-bang initiatives that take years to provide returns, says Sunil Mehta, CIO at business and management consultancy BDO India.

“Companies today don’t want to have three- or five-year plans. There has been a shift from long-term planning to short-term planning of 90, 180 or 360 days. They don’t want to wait for the outcome of one project and then subsequently add on to it. Instead, companies now want to take up projects in parallel rather than sequentially,” Mehta says.

This is where the portfolio approach comes in wherein different projects are managed similarly to how a portfolio of stocks is managed.

“The portfolio approach to digital transformation is akin to an individual investing different amounts in different stocks to build a portfolio and then expecting different returns from each one of them over a period,” says KPMG’s Rabra. Extending the analogy to IT leaders, he says, “In such an approach, a CIO will spread investment capital across different digital initiatives, expecting different value from each. There could be one or two projects giving 5X returns while others could be in the range of 2x and 1X. However, all of them would still return value to the company and the stakeholders.”