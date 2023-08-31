Boeing CIO Susan Doniz leads with curiosity and empathy

Susan Doniz always knew she wanted to be in a \u201cvery people-oriented\u201d career.\n\nInitially drawn to medicine, Doniz found that in IT, starting with a 17-year stint working her way up the technology ranks at Procter & Gamble before becoming group CIO of Qantas Airways and later joining Boeing, where she currently serves as CIO, data analytics officer, and senior vice president of IT and data analytics.\n\nThat success in IT leadership she attributes largely to a strong sense of curiosity cultivated while growing up in Spain and living throughout Latin America.\n\n\u201cI was very curious about the world around me, and the people in it, and to find out more about not just the world, but myself, too. When you see things that are very different, you reflect on yourself. When I think about leadership, and what kind of led me to my leadership style, it has a lot to do with curiosity. I always I feel like I\u2019m a lifelong learner,\u201d she says.\n\nHer curiosity \u2014 and affinity for design thinking \u2014 is driven by a desire to \u201ctruly understand things and the way they work,\u201d she says, rather than just taking someone else\u2019s word for it.\n\nTo that end, Doniz jumped into her role at Boeing by gaining hands-on experience in the factory so she could fully understand the multinational aerospace manufacturer\u2019s business. Today, she works closely with IT interns who are \u201cin front of everything every single day\u201d as part of her commitment to spend time with not only other leaders and executives but also employees, interns, and others throughout IT and the organization at large.\n\n\u201cI\u2019m spending time with people that are really doing the work so that I can develop a deep empathy and really understand how things work,\u201d says Doniz, adding that this approach enables her to understand processes on a \u201cdeeply personal level,\u201d to discover \u201cwhat they\u2019re trying to accomplish,\u201d a vital facet of her role in catalyzing change at Boeing.\n\nMoreover, connecting with people, finding out what motivates them, what their aspirations are, Doniz works hard to put herself \u201cin their shoes,\u201d something she says is particularly important as you climb the leadership ladder, because \u201cthe more senior you become, the more obfuscated what\u2019s really happening becomes to you, because things go through so many layers.\u201d\n\nEmpowering employees to do their best work\n\nAt Boeing, Doniz takes a product-based approach to IT, in which employees aren\u2019t simply assigned projects and told exactly what to do, but focus on \u201cthe outcomes and the business processes that they support,\u201d she says, adding that the product model empowers employees to feel ownership over their work, which is more engaging than just being assigned tasks with no context or goals surrounding them.\n\n\u201cGiving people not just the tools, but the ability to make the decisions that they want to make, and to take away the bureaucracy, or any non-value-added work that gets in their way, is really what motivates them,\u201d she says. \u201cAllowing people to do their best work or giving them autonomy and decision-making rights is so important, because people will leave if they can\u2019t do the work.\u201d\n\nThat emphasis on job satisfaction and talent retention at Boeing is further enforced by a strong focus on training and career development. Investing in management training to ensure managers are equipped to lead effectively is a key emphasis for Doniz, who also acknowledges that management isn\u2019t the path for everyone. For those who want to remain on a technical track, Boeing offers clear pathways to alternative career trajectories to ensure employees can grow their careers without having to make the shift to management.\n\nThe company\u2019s Technical Fellowship program helps to foster the skills of Boeing\u2019s technical workers. The program includes three main levels: Associate Technical Fellow, Technical Fellow, and Senior Technical Fellow, which is a director-level position. But employees can also advance to Principal Senior Technical Fellow, a senior director role, and Distinguished Senior Technical Fellow, at the vice president level.\n\nThis alternate advancement path allows Boeing to retain top talent and subject matter experts without the risk of losing them to other corporations in the name of career growth. And in the aerospace industry, subject matter experts are uniquely critical to the success of the business.\n\n\u201cWe need experts that are deep experts in AI, data analytics, and cloud. In order to launch things into outer space, and to look at the data that we have coming off from an aircraft \u2014 which is literally terabytes of data \u2014 you need some pretty heavy-duty technical skills. Those people might not want to be management, and that\u2019s okay,\u201d says Doniz.\n\nThe two-career path approach helps Boeing \u201cempower [employees] to do their best work\u201d and contribute to the overall mission of the company while reducing churn, Doniz says.\n\nKeeping up with the pace of technology\n\nIn leading Boeing IT and data analytics, Doniz believes translating her love of learning into an organization-wide culture of curiosity is vital for navigating the rapid pace of change in technology \u2014 and technology adoption \u2014 today. Doniz points to the adoption rates of past technologies, noting how the iPhone was adopted faster than the television, and compares that to current technologies such as generative AI, which was adopted even faster.\n\n\u201cWe live in a world full of change,\u201d says Doniz, and that requires technologists to be agile, curious, and life-long learners. \u201cYou have to be very adaptable, and pivot very quickly.\u201d\n\nChange isn\u2019t a \u201cone act show,\u201d Doniz adds, emphasizing that those in the IT industry must remain committed to life-long learning, because \u201cyou have to constantly be learning new things.\u201d\n\n\u201cI\u2019m constantly reskilling myself and upskilling myself,\u201d she says, \u201clearning about new technologies, working with peers, going to conferences, seeing what people have out there, and being inspired by other businesses and what they\u2019ve done.\u201d\n\nThat commitment to life-long learning is an ethos that needs to be encouraged and supported through the entire organization, Doniz says, which means having the right resources in place to support and motivate the natural curiosity of employees.\n\n\u201cWe need to provide the means where they can invest, and I\u2019ve never seen a company that allows you to invest so much in learning \u2014 you can study anything and Boeing will support you on it,\u201d she says.\n\nThat also means giving employees opportunities to gain new experiences on the job by putting engaged and motivated employees into reach roles, which helps grow their skills and confidence, while helping the organization keep pace with technology and skills demand.\n\n\u201cI\u2019m sure you can\u2019t find anybody that has two years of generative AI experience because there\u2019s not a lot of people that have that. So we have to lean forward,\u201d Doniz says. \u201cFor people who have shown that they\u2019re curious, and can deliver, and can learn, then we make sure that we\u2019re giving them new opportunities. And I think that\u2019s so important, to take chances and to give people opportunities to show what they can do in new areas of technology, because that\u2019s how you learn \u2014 through doing.\u201d\n\nKeys for success\n\nFor Doniz, the keys to inspiring a workforce is to genuinely care about the individual satisfaction and happiness of each employee, and to be invested in the organization\u2019s overall success as well. \n\n\u201cI really want people to be successful and so putting people in the middle of everything and understanding what motivates them, and being genuinely curious and genuinely caring, which sometimes means giving them the hard messages, but in a way that is caring, I think is what helps me connect but also to be successful with my teams as well,\u201d she says.\n\nGrowing up, Doniz never considered a career in technology and knows that there are many people who feel they \u201cdon\u2019t have the skills or grew up in a place where they didn\u2019t have the resources to learn\u201d about technology. But she believes that technology is more than \u201cbeing curious about how a computer works\u201d; it\u2019s \u201creally about people.\u201d \u201cI would just encourage more people to consider careers in technology, because you can\u2019t be a good technologist without being very interested in every process from finance, to marketing, to manufacturing, and I feel like I\u2019ve been able to almost do every single career because I support technology. And I might not have thought of that as a girl growing up.\u201d