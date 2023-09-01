Continuous learning gives U.S. Bank a technology talent edge

Many companies today are rapidly adopting new technologies and tools to improve overall efficiencies, improve customer and client experiences, and support key initiatives that are related to business transformation. However, these efforts, while necessary, bring with them growing pains for the workforce.\n\nAs our global technologies transform, so must our teams. What we have discovered in implementing emerging technology at U.S. Bank over the years is that effectively deploying and making use of new tools requires a skilled and diverse workforce and a technology team with a strong engineering culture to support it.\n\nBanking on technology and people\n\nThe largest technology investment for U.S. Bank came in 2022 when we announced Microsoft Azure as our primary cloud service provider. This move accelerated our ongoing technology transformation, part of which includes migrating more than two-thirds of our application footprint to the cloud by 2025. Harnessing the power of cloud is just one of many ways that technology is enabling our organization to bring products and services to our clients faster, while enhancing our operations\u2019 scalability, resiliency, stability, and security.\n\nThe technology transformation at U.S. Bank is also focused on adopting a more holistic approach to both external and internal talent pipelines. Diversity is a key component of our team building because true innovation and problem-solving comes from people with different perspectives. To attract new, diverse talent to join our team, we supplement traditional recruitment methods with proactive techniques that help build our company\u2019s reputation as a leader in technology and to give back to our community.\n\nFor example, we\u2019re positioning some of our top subject matter experts at relevant conferences and councils to share lessons learned from our transformation journey and we\u2019re engaging with educational programs, like Girls Who Code, Summit Academy, and Minneapolis Community and Technical College to both develop and recruit diverse talent.\n\nOur top workforce priority, however, is retaining our current team and equipping them with the skills they\u2019ll need today and in the future. Because technology changes so quickly, we have adopted a continuous learning mindset where our teams embed learning into their everyday responsibilities and see it as an investment in themselves. To do that, we created a strategy that focuses on four key areas: an employee\u2019s time, establishing a personal plan, providing effective learning tools, and offering ways to apply what is learned. \n\n1. Time: Establishing a flexible learning environment\n\nWe created an environment and performance goals that encourage our technology teams to regularly dedicate time to continuous learning. Each member of my leadership team operates a different type of technology team with different priorities, work schedules, and deadlines, so they are empowered to decide how to create the time and space for their employees to achieve their learning goals. Some have opted to block all employees\u2019 calendars during certain times of the month, and others leave it to their individual manager-employee relationships to determine what works best. We\u2019ve found that, by empowering each team to make these decisions, our teammates are more likely to complete their learning goals.\n\n2. Plan: Growing skillsets and knowledge\n\nJust investing the time doesn\u2019t necessarily mean our teams will develop the right skills. So, we created a program we call \u201cGrow Your Knowledge,\u201d where managers and employees have ongoing skills-related discussions to better understand employees\u2019 current skills, skill interests, and potential skill gaps. This helps them collaboratively create a personalized development plan. We\u2019re also able to use the information to help us measure impact and provide insights on new trainings we may need to meet a common skill gap.\n\n3. Tools: Learning paths and programs\n\nWe assembled a cross-functional team of external consultants, HR representatives, learning and development experts, and technical professionals to develop the Tech Academy \u2014 a well-curated, one-stop shop for modern tech learning at U.S. Bank. This resource designed to support our teams to learn specific technical, functional, leadership, and power skills that are needed to drive current initiatives. Employees can take advantage of persona-aligned learning paths, targeted skill development programs, and experiential learning. We even developed a Modern Technology Leadership Development Program for managers to help them better understand how to support their teams through this transformation.\n\n4. Application: Putting experiential learning into practice\n\nProviding experiential opportunities where employees can further build their skills by practicing them is an essential part of our strategy. Right now, we offer programs such as certification festivals, hackathons, code-a-thons, bootcamps, and other communities of practice for our teammates to hone their newly acquired skills in psychologically and technologically safe, yet productive settings.\n\nOur certification festival, called CERT-FEST, is our most successful experiential learning program so far. We leverage our own teammates to train others in a cohort-learning environment for eight weeks. To date, our employees have obtained several thousand Microsoft Azure certifications. Hackathons and code-a-thons take that certification to the next level by allowing our technology teammates to partner with the business in a friendly, competitive environment. The winning teams at this event build solutions for new products or services that meet a real business or client need.\n\nLearn today for the needs of tomorrow\n\nSince we\u2019ve started this continuous learning journey with our teams, we\u2019re seeing higher employee engagement, an increase in our team\u2019s reported skills and certifications, and a stronger technology-to-business connection across U.S. Bank. These efforts have also shifted our employee culture to acknowledge that working in technology means you will always be learning and growing.\n\nFinding new, more effective ways to address the ever-shifting needs of our customers will always be a priority. But in a continuous learning environment the question we now always ask is, \u201cWhat do I need to know today, to learn today, to do my job better tomorrow?\u201d This has been the driving force behind our success in growing, retaining, and motivating our technology workforce.