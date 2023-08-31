PenFed to bank on gen AI for hyper-personalization

Pentagon Credit Union (PenFed), the second-largest credit union in the US, is looking to generative AI to transform how it interacts with its customers. Its vision? To create a new, cost-effective channel that helps meet members needs \u2014 and learns as it does so, to the benefit of members and the credit union itself.\n\n\u201cWhat\u2019s happened in our business over the years is every channel is expensive and it doesn\u2019t ever replace another channel. It\u2019s just additive,\u201d says Joseph Thomas, PenFed EVP and CIO, who notes that today 80% of PenFed\u2019s interactions are digital, 15% are via call center, and 5% still rely on physical branches. \u201cBut we realized that with AI, we could add another channel of engagement but very cost effectively. We could add chat with a bot-enabled interaction to solve the early, simpler questions.\u201d\n\nEven with more than 2.9 million members, as a credit union PenFed doesn\u2019t have the resources of a traditional bank. It doesn\u2019t have an innovation lab or center of excellence to help it develop new technologies. But it does have more than eight years of experience leveraging supervised ML to support credit risk modeling and decision making. And in that time, it also adopted Salesforce.\n\n\u201cSalesforce is not just a CRM for us,\u201d Thomas explains. \u201cSalesforce is a digital platform, and it already had capabilities with Einstein as part of the platform, so we could cheaply and efficiently get into AI-enabled chatbots.\u201d\n\nThe AI journey\n\nThe credit union started its new service strategy by deploying an Einstein-powered chatbot internally to support its IT service desk. The bot, which leveraged PenFed\u2019s body of knowledge articles to assist end-users with tasks such as password resets, proved its effectiveness immediately and now handles about 25% of common internal service requests, freeing up service desk staff to focus on more complex tasks.\n\nOnce Thomas\u2019s team developed experience with the platform, it began rolling out bots externally to the credit union\u2019s members. Today, bots handle nearly 40,000 sessions per month, providing loan application status, product and servicing information, and technical support.\n\n\u201cWe wanted to use AI internally before we unleashed it on the members,\u201d Thomas says, adding that, with Einstein packaged with Salesforce, PenFed was able to conduct those internal experiments and later offer the new channel to its members at no extra cost.\n\nPenFed now resolves 20% of cases on first contact with Einstein bots, with a 223% increase in chat and chatbot activity over the past year, Thomas says. The chat channel has also taken pressure off PenFed\u2019s call center, which has reduced its average speed to answer by a minute, to less than 60 seconds, even as PenFed\u2019s membership has increased by 31%.\n\nBut it is phase three of PenFed\u2019s AI journey that Thomas is particularly excited about: Using generative AI for an assistant that can interact more naturally than a traditional chatbot while gathering data for insights that can lead to more personalized interactions.\n\n\u201cI don\u2019t normally get hyped up on technology; I\u2019m much more practical,\u201d Thomas says, adding that his primary focus is always delivering value. \u201cBut what I\u2019m seeing with generative AI is the missing ingredient to the world of digital, to the world of data.\u201d\n\nFor years, CIOs have invested in data initiatives \u2014 data science, business intelligence, analytics \u2014 and they\u2019ve also investing in digital channels, Thomas explains. But generative AI offers the potential to \u201csnap data and digital together\u201d to help institutions like PenFed go \u201cfrom the digital credit union to the cognitive credit union,\u201d he says.\n\nThomas offers up an example to illustrate his point. Today PenFed members can use the credit union\u2019s digital channel to, say, change a CD from automatic to manual renewal. With gen AI in the mix, even as the bot helps a member perform this task, it can seek to understand the meaning behind it. In this case, the member may be shifting to manual renewal in order to facilitate moving their investments to a new account with another financial institution once the current CD matures.\n\n\u201cThey\u2019re going to take their money to [the other institution] because [the other institution] has got a better rate,\u201d Thomas says. \u201cLet\u2019s say ours is 4.5% and theirs is 4.75%. In today\u2019s world, we\u2019re missing the digital forensics that members leave behind with the digital transaction.\u201d\n\nWith generative AI, that insight could trigger the system to deliver the member a personalized offer of, say, 4.7% via the member\u2019s channel of preference. The member gets a personalized experience, and the business could target members likely to churn rather than creating a marketing campaign that offers a 4.75% rate to 500,000 members.\n\n\u201cNow you get this hyper-personalized business transaction that benefits both parties,\u201d Thomas says. \u201cThat\u2019s just a small example. I think the combinations are endless.\u201d\n\nThe copilot approach\n\nAs with its previous phase, PenFed is starting to use gen AI as a \u201ccopilot\u201d for the credit union\u2019s internal employee support line before the team extends the technology to its members. The next step will likely be a copilot for call center representatives dealing with member calls.\n\nThe credit union is using Einstein GPT on the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud because that\u2019s where its knowledge articles sit. It is in the process of standing up Salesforce Data Cloud, which will act as the connection to other data sources.\n\n\u201cData Cloud is going to be the zero ETL capability,\u201d Thomas says. \u201cIt will get real-time data from Salesforce clouds and from our Snowflake environment.\u201d\n\nAs Thomas sees it, that combination of real-time data and AI insights will further transform PenFed\u2019s customer experience to an intelligent, mutually beneficial one for both the credit union and its members.