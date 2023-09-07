How product-centric engineering has revolutionized Discover

A company\u2019s journey to digital transformation heavily depends on the processes put in place to support the effort. You need the right people. You need the right technology. But without proper attention paid to the processes that support these \u2014 call it the third leg of the proverbial stool \u2014 the effort to modernize breaks down.\n\nDiscover\u00ae Financial Services has taken its own journey toward digital transformation, starting with an emphasis on product-centricity (as opposed to project-based work). Moving to a product-centric model, however, should not be the destination; it\u2019s a crucial step in the journey toward full modernization. Getting there requires meticulous attention to the processes in place to ensure that teams are empowered to do their best work.\n\nAlthough teams may become quite product-centric, the art of how engineering is done differs from one company to another. This includes a company\u2019s unit testing approach to standards for GitHub branching strategies and even the way an organization collects and disseminates its metrics.\n\nIn moving toward this model, we wanted to avoid becoming siloed. If a team in our Cards division has a great approach to solving a problem, we want our technology teams in our Banking and Payments divisions to be able to learn from that as well. This is where a company must decide how it wants its people to build their craft and grow their careers.\n\nIf radical modernization is what we\u2019re trying to achieve, the how for Discover is an inner- and open-source approach. Our inner source strategy starts with CraftWorx, our democratic framework to implement a single agile way of working.\n\nNearly 40 CraftWorx practices \u2014 created and curated by Discover engineers, for Discover engineers \u2014 are communicated and taught through our in-person Dojo training program. Product teams are assigned a coach who embeds with teams to help improve the product delivery lifecycle. The results to date have been dramatic. In some instances, a six-week feature delivery timeline has been halved.\n\nThe physical Dojo program is paired with a digital learning experience with the Discover Technology Academy. This internal platform is our home for knowledge sharing, learning, innovation, and content that is created by Discover technologists, for Discover technologists. Any employee may contribute, and content is improved upon through GitHub pull requests.\n\nWhen our product teams are dedicated to this single agile way of working, when they contribute their knowledge back to the community, when we dedicate ourselves and our teams to continuous improvement, we help our customers build a brighter financial future.\n\nThis approach has helped us achieve standardized ways of measuring product delivery and engineering excellence. It allows us to identify areas where we can improve, and we\u2019re able to shift on the fly and dedicate resources to areas in need. When our people move from one team to another, it\u2019s not jarring. They don\u2019t need to learn a whole new way of working because we\u2019ve standardized through four, repeatable CraftWorx pillars: Think, Craft, Deliver, Run.\n\nNow, we\u2019re taking that learning and committing to a more open future. Discover recently made two major announcements toward this end. We are now a member of the Linux Foundation and the FinTech Open Source Foundation (FINOS). We also launched the Discover Technology Experience, which gives our engineers a public-facing platform through which to share their knowledge with the world.\n\nThis internal\/external knowledge-sharing approach allows us to keep from stagnating when it comes to developing talent. It allows us to rotate our knowledge and share it across teams. This platform allows our technologists to learn by sharing their knowledge and comparing it to industry standards.\n\nThe net result is that the customer \u2014 our end user \u2014 doesn\u2019t see Card, Banking, and Payments. The customer just sees Discover.\n\nLearn about the processes powering Discover engineers to do great work.\n\nAuthor: \n\n\n\nDr. Angel Diaz is vice president of technology capabilities and innovation at Discover Financial Services.\n\nAngel is passionate about helping self-empowered engineering teams drive success through digital transformation. An industry thought leader in connecting developers through code, content and community, Angel is an open source pioneer and one of its biggest proponents. Prior to Discover, Angel served as the Global Director of Engineering for Technology at EY. He also held multiple roles in his 22-year tenure with IBM, including Vice President of Developer Technology. At IBM, Angel was co-founder of the Call for Code Global Challenge, and established the company as a leading contributor to several open source technologies.