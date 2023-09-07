Fostering Innovation at Discover Financial Services

Innovation has a different meaning for every organization. At Discover\u00ae Financial Services, it lies at the heart of the company\u2019s business goals and growth. And it boils down to one core concept: a relentless commitment to improving the way people work and enhancing the careers of engineers.\n\n\u201cInnovation is about modernization, it\u2019s about optimization,\u201d said Dan Gisolfi, Distinguished Engineer, Head of Innovation and Intellectual Property at Discover Financial Services. \u201cIt doesn't necessarily mean creating a new invention, but perhaps new processes, new ways of working, and new technologies that fuel growth.\u201d In fact, for a fintech company, the concept of driving constant change and evolution is somewhat challenging. As Gisolfi said, \u201cWe have to balance strict adherence to regulation and compliance guidelines while enabling a safe zone for research and experimentation around new ideas, technologies, fintech industry trends, as wells as process optimization and modernization.\u201d\n\nSo, how does a digital bank like Discover empower engineers to continuously generate, test, and launch new ideas? With built-in resources that nurture innovation and push the industry forward.\n\nInnovation squads to build out new ideas\n\nDiscover launched its Innovation Accelerator program to help designers and engineers flesh out new ideas across their entire lifecycle\u2014from inception to launch and optimization. This starts with supporting design thinking: the non-linear process of solving problems through collaboration and creativity.\n\n\u201cDesign thinking allows us to bring people together so that everybody has a voice,\u201d Gisolfi said. \u201cIt helps us share ideas, empathize with our customers, and come up with creative solutions.\u201d\n\nTo flesh out these solutions Discover builds innovation squads, or virtual cross-functional teams dedicated to tackling a common problem. It\u2019s basically a forum for research and development, giving engineers the freedom to experiment, fail, succeed, and learn.\n\n\u201cThey get to step out of their day job, drop into a virtual squad, and work on a problem for a couple of weeks or months,\u201d Gisolfi said. \u201cInstead of working on the same tickets day in and day out, innovation squads allow you to imagine the \u2018what if? or how might we?\u2019\u201d\n\nGlobal hackathons with open source collaboration\n\nEarlier this year, a designer at Discover created a prototype for a tool that improves accessibility across technology platforms. An innovation squad was created to flesh out the prototype. But the team knew that the tool could go further. So, they released the code as open source and invited creators from around the globe to contribute.\n\n\u201cAccessibility is not an issue that only affects Discover; it\u2019s an area of regulation that all financial institutions and all industries need to deal with,\u201d Gisolfi said. \u201cBut we approached it from a Discover point of view, and we invited other institutions to collaborate with us in an open source project to solve this common problem.\u201d\n\nThis challenge was launched as part of the Global Accessibility Awareness Day Hackathon from the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) and Discover\u2014an event spanning 27 countries and 200 participants.\n\n\u201cWe wanted to make it clear that anybody can and should be involved with innovation,\u201d Gisolfi said. \u201cYou don't have to be an engineer to be in a hackathon. In fact, the best hackathon teams are ones that incorporate marketers, business development professionals, designers, and engineers all working altogether.\u201d\n\nPatent program to protect IP\n\nDiscover also protects its intellectual property (IP) with a patent program that includes monetary rewards. In fact, just the process of applying for patents helps designers and developers take the time to fully flesh out their ideas and build more general, reusable solutions for broader application. After launching the program in June 2021, the number of patents within the organization increased exponentially.\n\nSeveral hackathons, for example, have produced patents even for teams that didn\u2019t win the events.\n\n\u201cI\u2019ve told many teams, \u2018Even if you didn\u2019t win the hackathon, your idea is still viable and worthy of being protected,\u2019\u201d Gisolfi said. \u201cAs Discover evolves, our patent program continues to motivate and recognize engineers for their innovative contributions.\u201d\n\nLearn more about how Discover powers innovation.