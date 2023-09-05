6 signs an IT manager is struggling — and how to help

IT managers increasingly find themselves oversubscribed, challenged, and in many cases floundering, and it\u2019s little wonder why.\n\nPressured to do more with less, faster, in flatter organizational structures, IT middle managers serve as a company catchall, with too much time spent on lower-value tasks such as administrative work and planning rather than high-value work such as actually managing and executing plans, according to a recent survey from McKinsey.\n\nAnd, perhaps most importantly, they are less likely to have time to foster talent by assisting their reports with upskilling, a crucial part of any IT department.\n\nMeanwhile, IT managers are increasingly feeling unfulfilled in their roles and suffering burnout, leading them to be far more open to finding a new job elsewhere.\n\n\u201cIT middle managers play a critical role, and companies often neglect and underinvest in them,\u201d says Dan Roberts, host of the Tech Whisperers Podcast and author of Confessions of a Successful CIO. \u201cThat suggests why they\u2019re struggling.\u201d\n\nWhat can be done to help? Tech leaders say relationship building is the key. Middle managers need strong mentors and a network of colleagues who understand their problems and can offer advice based on their own experience when things get tough, so the manager can learn how to cope, get back on track, and thrive. \n\nBut it starts with identifying a middle manager who needs an assist and then stepping in to intervene. Here are some of the red flags.\n\nLow team morale\n\nAlan Clark, senior vice president of strategy at staffing agency Randstad USA, says a low-energy team that\u2019s missing deadlines is a sign that an IT manager isn\u2019t clearly communicating to their team or to management. An IT middle manager who struggles to get their message across may also make the problem worse by leaning into micromanagement, hurting morale. \n\nPart of the problem, Clark says, is that middle managers in IT need to get up to speed quickly on new technology and integrate it into existing systems. This can lead less experienced managers to have difficulty balancing technical requirements and business objectives, he says. \n\nEmployees need upskilling to be effective in this scenario, but the middle manager is too stressed out to provide it to their reports \u2014 and these problems will likely continue until they\u2019re addressed by upper management. \n\nClark recommends seeking out the manager\u2019s boss and having a frank conversation about their challenges and struggles. \n\n\u201cWork with their manager or mentor to establish short-term goals that are clear and achievable,\u201d Clark says. \u201cBreak down the goals into smaller tasks and prioritize them. Focus on time management and proper delegation of assignments. This will allow the middle manager to start to regain momentum and reengage with their team. Focus on small daily improvements and foster open communication with the team.\u201d\n\nCustomer complaints\n\nListen to your customers internally and externally and you\u2019ll hear plenty about a manager who\u2019s struggling. When a middle manager\u2019s performance is flagging, the number of complaints will increase, and it won\u2019t be subtle, says SelectQuote CIO Floyd May III. \n\n\u201cIf the manager is part of a team that directly interacts with customers, they will quickly escalate issues to the leadership team above the middle manager,\u201d May says. \u201cIn addition to customers, the manager\u2019s employees will send a distress signal up the chain of command to express their concerns. In most companies, middle managers are the closest to the information technology team\u2019s customer base \u2014 the results of their struggles will be noticed immediately.\u201d\n\nToday\u2019s customers are increasingly tech savvy and know what they want, May says, which keeps those middle managers on the hot seat when things go sideways. \n\n\u201cIn the past, most customers focused on the what\u2019s and why\u2019s of their needs,\u201d he says. \u201cToday, they come to IT already knowing what they want and why they want it, and they direct IT on how to deliver. A seasoned manager knows how to navigate that conversation and refocus the requestor on what\u2019s and why\u2019s. That\u2019s not the case with a less experienced one.\u201d\n\nMay says that at the middle management level, the focus is often squarely on completing tasks with little attention paid to relationship building. And a middle manager who hasn\u2019t built relationships will find success difficult.\n\n\u201cThe worst-kept secret is that being a manager, along with all of the associated trials and tribulations, is an open book test,\u201d he says. \u201cYour failure or success will be highly dependent on your network. You need to focus on developing relationships so you have a network to call on when you are struggling.\u201d\n\nProductivity takes a hit\n\nVikas Kaushik, CEO at TechAhead, says the team of a struggling IT manager is probably missing deadlines and their output may be measurably decreasing.\n\n\u201cIt might be time to conduct additional research if you observe regular project deadline delays, less teamwork, or an increase in personnel turnover,\u201d Kaushik says. \u201cA struggling IT manager may also appear overburdened and struggle to adjust to new difficulties in the quickly changing tech industry.\u201d\n\nIn this scenario it\u2019s time to make sure you\u2019re calling attention to the problems directly and openly so that you can help a tech manager get back on track. \n\nKaushik also recommends strategically assigning tasks, combined with a healthy dose of constructive criticism, which can help a tech manager develop the skills they need to run their team effectively. \n\n\u201cAs a leader, invest the time in one-on-one discussions to learn about the difficulties the manager is encountering,\u201d he says. \u201cTheir abilities and confidence can be improved by providing mentorship programs, training sessions, and professional development opportunities.\u201d\n\nActive listening is also key. Identifying the problem is a start \u2014 but it\u2019s only half the solution. \n\n\u201cFostering an atmosphere of open communication and empathy is essential,\u201d he says. \u201cAny firm that relies on technology must recognize failing tech managers and act quickly to help them. Excellence in digital transformation requires fostering the growth and well-being of our middle managers.\u201d\n\nThey\u2019re overwhelmed\n\nIT pros, confident in their technical skill, can often be accelerated into management roles, particularly in rapid scale-up environments such as startup, says Alex Christie, CTO and co-founder of Attio. But the skills that helped them succeed in their previous role, especially without management training, doesn\u2019t always translate to success in middle management. The promotion results in a bad fit, and it\u2019s clear to all observers this former star, in a new managerial role, is no longer thriving in the company.\n\n\u201cThere are generally two types of struggling middle managers: those who just aren\u2019t great at the job, and those who are simply overwhelmed,\u201d he says.\n\nChristie recalls that early in his own career he found himself in a management role without a full understanding of what it means to lead. \n\n\u201cI think that\u2019s where a lot of the struggles that managers I have worked with or spoken to face,\u201d he says. \u201cThey just landed in the job, and this happens at industry scale in startups. Management as a career and a discipline needs to be taught and learned.\u201d\n\nAnd the best way to learn the necessary skills, he says, is to develop good connections in the company with smart leaders who can advise when things get tough.\n\n\u201cIf the struggling manager works with experienced managers, perhaps their boss or peers, they should ask for help and consider getting a mentor to guide them through how to improve on some of the basic skills that a manager needs,\u201d he says. \u201cOften the key is in refining the basics.\u201d\n\nIn some cases, the best path forward may be to return to what was working before. Some tech pros, developers in particular, may be inclined to give management a shot as their career progresses. When it\u2019s clearly not working out, the manager\u2019s \u2014 and the company\u2019s \u2014 best interests may lie elsewhere. \n\n\u201cThere\u2019s nothing wrong with trying it out, learning that it\u2019s not for them, and returning to their previous role,\u201d he says. \u201cSome of the best engineers I know have gone on that journey.\u201d\n\nThey\u2019re disconnected \n\nWhen a middle manager isn\u2019t in sync with their team, an array of problems may show up simultaneously. Mushfiq Sarker, founder of WebOperators, says it\u2019s an unfortunate mix of missed deadlines, unmet targets, and a disengaged team. The front-line staff may also be confused about their objectives because they\u2019re not being identified clearly.\n\n\u201cThe tech field presents unique challenges due to its rapid pace of change and innovation,\u201d Sarker says. \u201cFor a less-experienced manager, keeping up with technological advancements, managing increasingly complex projects, and ensuring team members have the necessary skill sets can be overwhelming.\u201d\n\nJust as tech staff are expected to upskill around new technology, their managers need to continue to grow their skills around leadership and management, he says. \n\n\u201cTraining courses, mentorship, or coaching can provide valuable insights and tools for better team management,\u201d Sarker says. \u201cIt\u2019s also crucial to foster a culture of open communication. Regular check-ins and feedback sessions can help identify issues early and allow for timely intervention.\u201d\n\nWithout intervention, a struggling IT manager may be headed for burnout, he says. \n\n\u201cThe tech industry can be demanding, and continuous stress without proper management affects both the individual and the team\u2019s performance,\u201d he says. \u201cEncourage provide support for mental well-being in the workplace.\u201d\n\nThey take on too much\n\nBeyond the more obvious red flag of missed deadlines, Brent Skalicky, executive vice president of human resources for Arcserve, says when a middle manager delays making commitments, it may signal a need for better time management.\n\n\u201cThere are a variety of tasks and challenges coming at an IT manager daily,\u201d Skalicky says. \u201cMore experienced managers can often handle this fluidity and prioritize their workload more effectively, whereas a less experienced manager might struggle. Regular meetings can help open the lines of communication and ensure IT managers are aligned with the rest of the organization.\u201d\n\nThese meetings can be a touch point to discuss prioritization, he says. IT managers should review upcoming critical tasks and consider how to manage their time most effectively going forward. They also need to be aligned with their direct reports, knowing what they are working on and their priorities to ensure everyone is on the same page, he says. \n\nAnd some middle managers tend to struggle because they\u2019re not adept at delegating. Encourage the manager to share their load, Skalicky says, so their work is both more manageable and more impactful for the business. \n\n\u201cManagers shouldn\u2019t be afraid to delegate,\u201d Skalicky says. \u201cIn fact, they should focus on value-added tasks, and delegate less critical tasks to team members.\u201d