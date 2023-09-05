The ‘IT Business Office’: Doing IT’s admin work right

Among the unenlightened, running IT “like a business” is supposed to be best practice, delivering goods and services to internal customers who IT must fully satisfy, and who then pay for what IT delivers to them through the auspices of a charge-back system.

As has been pointed out in this space numerous times (for example, here), this is a terrible idea.

What isn’t a terrible idea: being businesslike — that is, being professional about addressing IT’s organizational obligations, which are both essential and tangential to its core mission.

IT managers typically consider these responsibilities, which fall under the rubric of “administrivia,” to be time-sucking distractions. They want to focus on delivering, integrating, and managing the company’s applications portfolio, and on making sure IT’s infrastructure is fully available and delivering proper performance.

In other words, it’s IT Apps and Ops — the heart of what IT does for a living. Everything else matters but doesn’t add its own value to the equation.

Enter the ‘IT Business Office’

Wise CIOs don’t try to argue that handling administrivia is valuable; time well spent and not a distraction at all. They don’t try because all they’d accomplish by making this claim would be to lose credibility.