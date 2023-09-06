7 tough IT security discussions every IT leader must have

Talk may be cheap, but when it comes to IT security, strategic conversations with colleagues, business partners, and other relevant parties can be priceless.\n\nThe value of addressing cybersecurity issues through ongoing discussions is getting corporate alignment on effective and robust strategies, says Roger Albrecht, co-lead of the cybersecurity unit at technology research and advisory firm ISG.\n\n\u201cSuch discussions ensure the integration of cybersecurity initiatives and resource requirements in the enterprise\u2019s business goals and objectives,\u201d he adds. \u201cThe discussions address changing regulatory and compliance requirements, and reveal vulnerabilities and threats for risk mitigation.\u201d\n\nOngoing IT security strategy conversations should address the organization\u2019s cyber risk and arrive at strategic objectives, Albrecht says. \u201cSuch conversations ... should conclude with clear actions, benefits, timelines, and the budget and resources required to close gaps.\u201d\n\nFor IT leaders looking to establish a more robust cybersecurity strategy, the following seven questions are key prompts for the kinds of in-depth cybersecurity strategy conversations you should be having with C-suite colleagues, business partners, and IT staff.\n\n1. Are our systems adequately modernized for security?\n\nOrganizations should discuss ways they can modernize their technology infrastructure to support architectures in which security is built in, not simply bolted on, says Google Cloud CISO Phil Venables.\n\nLegacy systems are often inherently flawed because they weren\u2019t designed to be defensible in the way more modern architectures \u2014 typically public or private clouds \u2014 are. Venables observes that there have been many cases over the past decade in which enterprises have invested deeply in cybersecurity products yet haven\u2019t upgraded their overall IT infrastructure or modernized their approach to software development.\n\n\u201cThis is equivalent to building on sand,\u201d he states. \u201cWithout continued focus and investment into IT modernization, organizations will not be able to realize the full benefits of the advances in security, leaving their organization vulnerable to malicious activity.\u201d\n\nVenables recommends that modernization conversations should be held in boardrooms, executive leadership meetings, and business unit\u2013specific strategy sessions.\n\n\u201cUltimately, as long as the discussions are happening among the right stakeholders, and a roadmap is being activated, the organization is setting itself up for success,\u201d he says.\n\n2. Do we address cyber scenarios to the extent that we should?\n\nRahul Mahna, partner and outsourced IT services leader at management consulting firm Eisner Advisory Group, believes that scenario-playing with teams and management colleagues can spur useful security insights.\n\nWhat would happen, for example, if a key client\u2019s business was shut down by a cyberattack? What would be the next steps? \u201cThis type of incident-response planning is extremely valuable in our client conversations,\u201d Mahna explains. He suggests that such security strategy conversations shouldn\u2019t be an occasional, one-time discussion, but a series of ongoing, periodic talks.\n\nBeyond regular conversations, Mahna recommends holding a yearly security-focused meeting, combined with an incident-response plan test, to keep key executives and managers up to date on evolving policies, practices, and roles.\n\nPlanning what to do when a cyberattack happens is an incredibly valuable asset that should be materially qualified and quantified in a runbook, Mahna advises. \u201cThis book should be shared and made available to designated security team members to provide a path so that in the event of a security breach a well-thought-out response plan can be successfully executed.\u201d\n\n3. Have we fostered a culture of security?\n\nLeaders set the tone for their organization\u2019s IT security strategy, says Ryan Orsi, worldwide partner lead for security at Amazon Web Services. \u201cA culture of security, in which individual employees feel empowered to move fast within approved security guardrails, leads to faster innovation cycles, faster business results, and generally happier end customers.\u201d\n\nOrganizations that inspire individuals to innovate and move quickly within well-defined security guardrails are the most effective, Orsi says. \u201cIf you feel your organization opens tickets to request approvals from your security team before publishing items such as application updates, website updates, and database changes, you\u2019re potentially not operating with a culture of security,\u201d he warns. \u201cBy integrating a culture of security across leadership, you will likely feel the difference.\u201d\n\n4. Are we truly up to date on emerging threats assessment?\n\nCybercriminals never sleep; they\u2019re always conniving and corrupting. \u201cWhen it comes to IT security strategy, a very direct conversation must be held about the new nature of cyber threats,\u201d suggests Griffin Ashkin, a senior manager at business management advisory firm MorganFranklin Consulting.\n\nRecent experience has demonstrated that cybercriminals are now moving beyond ransomware and into cyberextortion, Ashkin warns. \u201cThey\u2019re threatening the release of personally identifiable information (PII) of organization employees to the outside world, putting employees at significant risk for identity theft.\u201d\n\nAshkin believes that security leaders should strive to relocate as many on-premises infrastructure resources as possible, thereby shifting cyberprotection responsibilities to cloud providers. Additionally, regularly scheduled management conversations should lead to key decisions, such as potential investments in augmented security tools, updated security awareness training materials, additional communication with end users to raise awareness about the latest security threats, and any other relevant steps needed to address and mitigate employee risk.\n\n5. Do we have a truly effective incident response plan in place?\n\nEvery enterprise needs to hold a conversation focusing on incident response, recommends Zachary Folk, director of solutions engineering at cybersecurity firm Camelot Secure.\n\nPlanning is critical, Folk says. Discussions should include the enterprise\u2019s executive staff, including the CIO, CISO, CTO, the incidence-response team coordinator, and all department heads. The meetings and conversations should lead to the development or update of an incident response plan, he suggests. The discussions should also review mission-critical assets and priorities, assess an attack\u2019s likely impact, and identify the most probable attack threats.\n\nBy changing the enterprise\u2019s risk management approach from matrix-based measurement (high, medium, or low) to quantitative risk reduction, you\u2019re basing actual potential impact on as many variables as needed, Folk says. \u201cBy using simple Monte Carlo simulations and data gathered from your enterprise you can give senior staff members an actual probability of loss, potential occurrence, and impact.\u201d\n\n6. Are we achieving maximum ROI on our security investments?\n\nIt\u2019s time to stop running away from security ROI conversations, states Brian Contos, CSO at IT asset visibility and cybersecurity company Sevco. Enterprises have invested heavily in CMDB, SIEM, SOAR, EDR, vulnerability management, and related solutions, he notes.\n\n\u201cTo achieve value for these solutions, enterprises need to ensure that the information flowing into them, such as asset intelligence, is timely, accurate, and deduplicated,\u201d he says. Strong asset intelligence within enterprise-class security solutions won\u2019t just help you better mitigate risk; it will improve the ROI on those investments.\n\nThe ROI conversation should result in security, IT operations, and GRC (governance, risk, and compliance) teams gaining better visibility into their environment, Contos says. It should focus on everything that\u2019s good and bad while identifying the areas requiring the most rapid improvement. Prioritized actions can then be assigned to the appropriate teams to address topics such as licensing, process improvement, vulnerability hunting, security control visibility, and regulatory mandates.\n\n\u201cUltimately, mitigating risk and maximizing ROI should combine when asset intelligence is utilized to enrich the effectiveness of existing tools focused on security, IT operations, and GRC,\u201d he advises.\n\n7. What is the true extent of our financial exposure?\n\nPerhaps the most critical IT security strategy conversation focuses on answering a single question: \u201cWhat financial loss would our customers face if our IT systems went down?\u201d\n\nThe goal of these discussions should be establishing a secure, robust, and resilient IT environment, one that customers can be sure will remain up and running, allowing products and services to be delivered without interruption, says Rob Fitzgerald, field CISO at managed services and IT strategy firm Blue Mantis.\n\nThis conversation should occur no less than annually, and ideally before budget season so the CIO and CISO can plan accordingly, Fitzgerald advises. If any major business-impacting events occur, a conversation needs to happen during those times as well, he says. \u201cFor example, if an organization is going to sell off a division or acquire another organization, the CIO and CFO have a fiduciary obligation to re-evaluate the fiscal loss customers would face should the organizations\u2019 IT systems become unavailable.\u201d