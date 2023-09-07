Briefing the board on AI: Educate to tee up investment

This year’s escalating hype around artificial intelligence finds CIOs once again in the spotlight. With leaders from every department bandying about possibilities and concerns, CIOs are uniquely positioned to provide real talk and leadership on the company’s AI agenda.

One place where those conversations must occur but perhaps have not to date is the boardroom. According to a 2022 Institute of Directors survey, 80% of boards did not have processes in place to audit their company’s use of AI. “They said they did not know what questions to ask,” the survey concluded.

In AI hype cycles, 2022 seems an eon away. Still, a 2023 McKinsey report corroborated this need for boards to be briefed on AI, finding that while 33% of businesses were already using AI and 40% were planning to aggressively invest in it, only 25% had AI on their board agendas.

Clearly, there is a need for boards to know about AI, and it’s likely most board members are starting to ask questions. The CIO is the person most likely to brief them on the topic, so if you lead IT, what’s the best way to communicate with the board about AI and keep board expectations realistic?

Unless you’re the CIO of a highly tech-savvy company, chances are your board will need education as well as information when it comes to AI. Still, board members are highly accomplished in their own right and don’t likely need (or want) to be walked through an AI 101 slideshow.

Instead, board members’ interest will largely center on context — in particular, around the company itself. What are the competitive and operational headwinds the company is facing that AI can address? Where can its existing AI efforts improve?