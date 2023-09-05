Estée Lauder applies AI, AR for cosmetics accessibility

How can we help visually impaired individuals use our products and feel more self-reliant and confident? That\u2019s the question The Est\u00e9e Lauder Companies (ELC) set out to answer in 2022 with the help of AI and augmented reality (AR).\n\nThe result is the Voice-enabled Makeup Assistant (VMA), now fully launched in the UK and US, and soon to debut worldwide. The project also earned ELC a 2023 CIO 100 Award in IT Excellence.\n\n\u201cWe set out to address a significant business problem in the beauty industry, and that\u2019s the lack of accessible solutions,\u201d says Michael Smith, ELC SVP and CIO. \u201cThere are 2.2 billion people globally that have some type of visual impairment. There\u2019s over two million in the UK alone, which is our pilot market. But it\u2019s more than just a business opportunity. It\u2019s also something that aligns with our mission to be the most inclusive and diverse beauty company in the world, both for our employees and all our consumers.\u201d\n\nChristopher Aidan, ELC\u2019s VP of innovation and emerging technologies, adds that visually impaired people often must rely on others for help, so the vision for VMA was to use ELC\u2019s existing Augmented Reality Immersive Application (ARIA) platform, which leverages AR, AI, and machine learning (ML) algorithms to analyze makeup on a user\u2019s face. VMA then uses voice guidance to help the user create their ideal look.\n\nVMA is a mobile app that leverages the preferences the user has already configured on their device for voice controls, but it also gives the option to customize the voice and its speed using the accessibility settings.\n\nGetting the AI right\n\nWhile Aidan\u2019s team was able to build the app relatively quickly, the research stages to get to that point proved challenging. With inclusivity as the project\u2019s guiding principle, the team recognized the need for the app to accommodate all shapes, sizes, shades, and unique features of any potential user\u2019s face. Ensuring the AI could adapt and react to the diversity of colors, shades, facial features, hair, and other inclusions made the AI training process more complex than initially anticipated, requiring a wide diversity of faces for the training corpus.\n\nThe original design involved taking a selfie, which the algorithm analyzed to assess the uniformity of application and then provided guidance to the user. It didn\u2019t take long, though, for the team to instead utilize real-time video the app could use to scan the user\u2019s face. For instance, if the video shows the user has applied foundation or lipstick unevenly, the app provides verbal descriptions of the specific areas that need a touchup and guidance to correct the issue. The user can then make adjustments, rescan, and the app will provide a prompt when everything is correctly applied.\n\nFirst priority, however, was for Aidan and his team to directly engage with the visually impaired community. \u201cWe really wanted to gain an understanding of what their unique needs were, their pain points and preferences, and what they desired from our products,\u201d he says. \u201cWe pulled together focus groups and asked questions, but mostly listened to them about their personal experiences with makeup and technology.\u201d\n\nImportantly, he says, some focus group members were completely blind, some experienced varying degrees of low vision, and some had excellent peripheral vision. This enabled his team to gain insight from a variety of individual experiences and to question their own assumptions.\n\n\u201cWe assumed that a natural, more humanistic sounding voice would be the preference for the implementation, but the user research confirmed that familiarity was actually most important to our users,\u201d Aidan says. \u201cWhatever they had set up on their device is what they wanted to experience.\u201d\n\nThe team also partnered with internal advocacy groups at ELC, external advocacy groups, and experts in accessibility and inclusivity, and combined their insights with feedback from the focus groups to gather requirements for VMA. The team then leveraged the user research for everything from naming the application to getting the tone of voice just right.\n\n\u201cThroughout the design, build, and test phases, their feedback was informing our decisions, even the small features like being able to adjust the speed of the virtual assistant\u2019s speech,\u201d Aidan says.\n\nA work in progress\n\nThe team has continued to monitor feedback on the app since its initial launch in the UK in January, and Aidan notes that even with extensive testing prior to launch, users have since identified new issues.\n\n\u201cWe started getting questions no one had asked in all the early interviews,\u201d he says. \u201cWhat about when I remove product? Can you tell me if I did a good job removing it?\u201d\n\nSmith says ELC is measuring the success of VMA by user feedback, which has been as positive as it\u2019s been constructive.\n\n\u201cOne user said, \u2018This is one of those apps where I\u2019m going to wonder how I ever lived without it,\u2019\u201d Smith says. \u201cThe app allows them to feel empowered and to try out new products and avoid feeling like they have to rely on other people when they might feel hesitant to even ask. There\u2019s no judgment from the app; it\u2019s just honesty.\u201d\n\nSmith also says VMA doesn\u2019t just benefit those who are visually impaired. For instance, young people who don\u2019t have an adult in their lives to support them, or those who don\u2019t feel comfortable asking an adult could use this app to learn how to apply makeup.\n\n\u201cI would challenge other CIOs to put a priority on creating more accessible and inclusive products,\u201d he says. \u201cWhen you design for all abilities and people in an inclusive way, you benefit everyone.\u201d