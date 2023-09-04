オートメーションエンジニアとは何か？IT自動化に対応するために今伸びているポジション

\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u6570\u5e74\u9593\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u71b1\u3044\u8a71\u984c\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u5275\u51fa\u3068\u5931\u696d\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002Zippia\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f2030\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306b7300\u4e07\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u6d88\u5931\u3055\u305b\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u4eba\u306e35%\u304c\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u596a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5fc3\u914d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e25%\u306f\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u300c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3084\u3059\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f5800\u4e07\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u5275\u51fa\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3082\u4e88\u6e2c\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u300c\u5371\u967a\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u5065\u5eb7\u306b\u60aa\u3044\u300d\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u652f\u6301\u3059\u308b\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u4eba\u306f85%\u306b\u4e0a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u304b\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u5b9a\u7740\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306fIT\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3001\u958b\u767a\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u5408\u7406\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u6280\u8853\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u5897\u3048\u308b\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3066\u3001\u5404\u7523\u696d\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u3057\u3001\u7ba1\u7406\u3057\u3001\u76e3\u7763\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u5f79\u5272\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u4f55\u5341\u5e74\u306b\u3082\u308f\u305f\u308a\u88fd\u9020\u696d\u306e\u57fa\u76e4\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3001\u533b\u7642\u3001\u91d1\u878d\u696d\u754c\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u306f\u6bd4\u8f03\u7684\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5b58\u5728\u3067\u3059\u3002\u88fd\u9020\u696d\u3084\u5de5\u5834\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u9664\u3044\u3066\u3001IT\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3084\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306eQA\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u76ee\u7684\u306f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3084\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u6b20\u9665\u3084\u30a8\u30e9\u30fc\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3084\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306a\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306b\u6848\u5185\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u5897\u3048\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\u305d\u306e\u6280\u8853\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u3001\u5b9f\u88c5\u3001\u7dad\u6301\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306fIT\u30d8\u30eb\u30d7\u30c7\u30b9\u30af\u306e\u30c1\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u51e6\u7406\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3084\u3001\u6b20\u9665\u306e\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u9ad8\u54c1\u8cea\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u8fc5\u901f\u306a\u63d0\u4f9b\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3082\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u76ee\u7684\u306f\u3001\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306e\u8ca0\u62c5\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3057\u3001\u5197\u9577\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u306e\u306a\u3044\u624b\u52d5\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u3068\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\u4f55\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\n\nIT\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u52b9\u7387\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u3001\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u3001\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u6307\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u7dca\u5bc6\u306b\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3001\u8981\u4ef6\u3092\u96c6\u3081\u3066\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u5b9f\u88c5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3057\u3066\u6392\u9664\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3084\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u3069\u3061\u3089\u306b\u3082\u95a2\u308f\u308a\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3084\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u696d\u754c\u3084\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7570\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u304c\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u7d66\u4e0e\n\n\u6700\u3082\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306aIT\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u8077\u7a2e\u306f\u3001QA\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u76f8\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u3002Glassdoor\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001QA\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3084\u985e\u4f3c\u306e\u8077\u7a2e\u306e\u5e73\u5747\u5e74\u53ce\u306f$100,523\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u5bc4\u305b\u3089\u308c\u305f\u4e0a\u7d1aQA\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u5e73\u5747\u5e74\u53ce\u306f$136,927\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306f\uff1f\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u591a\u5c90\u306b\u308f\u305f\u308b\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3068\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3001\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3001\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3084\u5354\u529b\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u8077\u7a2e\u306f\u3001C#\u3001SQL\u3001Java\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308b\u8a00\u8a9e\u3084\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u696d\u754c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7570\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30e2\u30d0\u30a4\u30eb\u3001\u30a6\u30a7\u30d6\u3001\u30c7\u30b9\u30af\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u5b9f\u52d9\u77e5\u8b58\u3084\u3001\u5206\u6790\u3001\u30ed\u30dc\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3001AI\u3001\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u9593\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u901a\u308a\u3067\u3059\uff1a\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u306a\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u5b66\u58eb\u53f7\u304c\u6700\u4f4e\u3067\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30ed\u30dc\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u7d71\u8a08\u3001AI\u3001\u5236\u5fa1\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e9\u30eb\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af(ANN)\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u9078\u3076\u3068\u3044\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u306f\u4fee\u58eb\u53f7\u3068\u3001\u624b\u52d5\u304a\u3088\u3073\u81ea\u52d5\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u624b\u9806\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3082\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u5834\u5408\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u79d1\u5b66\u3001IT\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u696d\u754c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7570\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7570\u306a\u308b\u696d\u754c\u3067\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8abf\u3079\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u696d\u754c\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u6559\u80b2\u3092\u3088\u308a\u3088\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u304a\u52e7\u3081\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u7a2e\u985e\n\nQA\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\u6700\u3082\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306aIT\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u306e\u8077\u7a2e\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u8077\u5834\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3084\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u30fb\u958b\u767a\u3092\u76ee\u7684\u3068\u3057\u305f\u8077\u7a2e\u306a\u3069\u3001\u540c\u30ab\u30c6\u30b4\u30ea\u30fc\u306b\u5206\u985e\u3055\u308c\u308b\u8077\u7a2e\u306f\u4ed6\u306b\u3082\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u8077\u7a2e\u3082\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5e02\u8ca9\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u305f\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u8077\u7a2e\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5f79\u5272\u3068\u8cac\u4efb\u306f\u3001\u5404\u8077\u52d9\u306e\u8aac\u660e\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5909\u52d5\u3057\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u9053\u306f\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002PayScale\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306b\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\uff1a\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u6700\u3082\u3088\u304f\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3057\u3001QA\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u7d71\u5408\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3092\u52a9\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3001\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001QA\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u3082\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nCapterra\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u6700\u3082\u8a55\u4fa1\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d5\u30a3\u30b1\u30fc\u30c8\n\n\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u6bd4\u8f03\u7684\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d5\u30a3\u30b1\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u767b\u5834\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002IT\u306e\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b0\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3001\u696d\u754c\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u305f\u8cc7\u683c\u3082\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u8cc7\u683c\u3082\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\uff1a