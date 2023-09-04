Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

人気のトピック

トピックス

About

Policies

Our Network

More

ホーム職歴オートメーションエンジニアとは何か？IT自動化に対応するために今伸びているポジション
著者: u5927u667a u77f3u4e95
u7de8u96c6u8005u3001CIO u65e5u672c

オートメーションエンジニアとは何か？IT自動化に対応するために今伸びているポジション

特集
Sep 04, 20232分
職歴

ITオートメーションエンジニアは、今需要が高まっているビジネス、IT、開発プロセスの自動化のための技術の開発、テスト、実装をサポートする役割です。

cio automation career path shakeup colorful 2400x1600
クレジットGetty Images

オートメーションは、過去数年間ジョブマーケットの熱い話題となってきました。仕事の創出と失業の問題の両方に関して多くの議論があります。Zippiaによれば、オートメーションは2030年までに7300万の仕事を消失させる可能性があり、アメリカ人の35%がオートメーションによって自分の仕事が奪われることを心配しています。また、アメリカの仕事の25%はオートメーションに「非常に影響を受けやすい」とされています。しかし、オートメーションは5800万の新しい仕事を創出するとも予測されており、人間にとって「危険あるいは健康に悪い」仕事の自動化を支持するアメリカ人は85%に上ります。

人々がオートメーションをどのように感じるかに関わらず、オートメーションは定着しており、企業はIT、ビジネス、開発、サービスプロセスを合理化するために自動化技術を採用しています。オートメーションが増えるにつれて、各産業の組織は、エンタープライズのオートメーションを容易にし、管理し、監督するためのオートメーションエンジニアを求めています。

オートメーションエンジニアの役割

オートメーションは何十年にもわたり製造業の基盤となってきましたが、ビジネス、医療、金融業界においては比較的新しい存在です。製造業や工場の自動化を除いて、ITの自動化は通常、サービスの自動化や自動化されたプロセスのQAテストに焦点を当てています。オートメーションエンジニアの目的は、製品やソフトウェアの開発、ビジネスやカスタマーサービスのプロセスにおける欠陥やエラー、問題を排除することです。

顧客の問題を解決するためや顧客を適切な担当者に案内するための自動チャットボットを採用することも増えてきました。オートメーションエンジニアはその技術の構築、実装、維持をサポートします。オートメーションはITヘルプデスクのチケット処理、サービス管理の効率化や、欠陥の少ない高品質の製品やソフトウェアの迅速な提供のためにも使用されます。結局のところ、オートメーションエンジニアの目的は、労働者の負担を減らし、冗長あるいは一貫性のない手動のプロセスを効率化することで、効率と信頼性を向上させることです。

オートメーションエンジニアは何をするのか？

ITにおいて、オートメーションエンジニアとは、ソフトウェアプロセスの効率を向上させ、パフォーマンスを向上させ、システムを維持するための自動化ソリューションを提供する役割を指します。ソフトウェアオートメーションエンジニアとして、他のチームと緊密に協力し、要件を集めてプロセス自動化を実装することで、問題を発見して排除する必要があります。ハードウェアやソフトウェアのどちらにも関わり、サービスやビジネスプロセスを自動化するよう求められることもあります。

業界や企業によって異なりますが、一般的にオートメーションエンジニアは以下のような役割が期待されます。

  1. ソフトウェアプロセス内での自動化の機会を特定する。
  2. 機能を自動的にテストするスクリプトを使用して、QAテストを設計し実行する。
  3. データベース、システム、ネットワーク、アプリケーション、ハードウェア、ソフトウェアのテストを実行する。
  4. 開発、サービス、ビジネスプロセスのバグや品質の問題を特定する。
  5. オートメーションに関連するアプリケーションやデータベースをインストールする。
  6. 他のビジネスユニットと協力して、オートメーションがワークフローをどのように改善できるかを理解する。
  7. クライアント、顧客、エンドユーザーからの要件を収集して、最適なオートメーションソリューションを開発する。

オートメーションエンジニアの給与

最も一般的なITオートメーションエンジニアの職種は、QAエンジニアに相当する。Glassdoorのデータによれば、QAオートメーションエンジニアや類似の職種の平均年収は$100,523です。ユーザーから寄せられた上級QAオートメーションエンジニアの平均年収は$136,927です。

オートメーションエンジニアに必要なものは？

オートメーションエンジニアとして、多岐にわたる技術スキルとソフトスキルが必要となります。あなたが取り組むシステム、ネットワーク、ハードウェア、ソフトウェアを理解する必要がありますが、他のビジネスユニット、クライアント、顧客とのコミュニケーションや協力のスキルも必要です。

この職種は、C#、SQL、Javaなどのプログラミングスキルを必要としますが、必要となる言語やツールは業界によって異なります。モバイル、ウェブ、デスクトップのオペレーティングシステムの実務知識や、分析、ロボティクス、AI、機械学習の経験も必要とされます。ビジネスプロセスの効率化を支援するための部門間の取り組みをリードする必要があるため、リーダーシップスキルも重要です。

オートメーションエンジニアに求められる一般的なスキルは以下の通りです：

  • オートメーションとロボティクス
  • 人工知能と機械学習
  • プログラミングとコーディングの経験
  • プロジェクト管理
  • アジャイル、クラウド、DevOps
  • 分析的思考と問題解決能力
  • コミュニケーションとリーダーシップスキル
  • コンピュータサイエンスやエンジニアリングの経験

オートメーションエンジニアになる方法

オートメーションエンジニアになるためには、コンピュータサイエンス、コンピュータエンジニアリング、または関連する分野の学士号が最低でも必要です。ロボティクス、データベース、統計、AI、制御システム、人工ニューラルネットワーク(ANN)のコースが含まれるプログラムを選ぶといいでしょう。役割によっては、一部の雇用主は修士号と、手動および自動テスト手順の経験も求める場合があります。

オートメーションの仕事は、エンジニアリング、科学、ITを組み合わせることが多いですが、必要なスキルは業界によって異なります。異なる業界でのオートメーションエンジニアのジョブディスクリプションを調べて、それらの業界に関連するスキル、ツール、教育をよりよく理解することをお勧めします。

オートメーションエンジニアの種類

QA自動化エンジニアは最も一般的なIT自動化の職種ですが、職場に自動化を導入するためのサービスやソリューションの構築・開発を目的とした職種など、同カテゴリーに分類される職種は他にもいくつかあります。クラウドに特化した職種もあれば、市販されている特定のツールやサービスを使った自動化に特化した職種もあります。

役割と責任は、各職務の説明によって変動しますが、オートメーションエンジニアとしてのキャリアの道はいくつかあります。PayScaleによると、これには以下のようなものがあります：

  • オートメーション設計エンジニア
  • オートメーションシステムエンジニア
  • オートメーション専門家
  • Seleniumオートメーションエンジニア
  • ソフトウェアQAオートメーションエンジニア
  • クラウドオートメーションエンジニア
  • エンドツーエンドのオートメーションエンジニア
  • テストオートメーションエンジニア

オートメーションツール

オートメーションエンジニアリングで最もよく使用されるソフトウェアは、自動テストソフトウェアです。これらのツールは、アラートを自動化し、QAプロセスを統合し、組織内のテスト自動化プロセスをテストするのを助けるためのものです。また、オートメーションの問題を解決し、レポートを提供し、QAテストプロセスを自動化するのにも役立ちます。

Capterraのデータによれば、最も評価が高い自動化テストソフトウェアのツールには以下のようなものがあります。

  • Picreel
  • DevSkiller TalentSCore
  • WebCEO
  • Subject7
  • Codemagic
  • Accelq
  • Escala
  • ProdPerfect
  • Rainforest

オートメーションのサーティフィケート

オートメーションは比較的新しい分野ですが、オートメーションのスキルを確認するためのサーティフィケートが登場しています。ITの全体的な技術的なバックグラウンドが必要で、業界に関連した資格もあるかもしれませんが、オートメーションに特化した資格もいくつかあります：

  • ISA認定オートメーションプロフェッショナル (CAP)
  • ISA認定コントロールシステム技術者 (CCST)
  • IIST認定ソフトウェアテスト自動化スペシャリスト (CSTAS)
  • IIST認定ソフトウェアテスト自動化アーキテクト (CSTAA)
  • ISAコントロールシステムエンジニア (CSE) ライセンス
  • ISTQB認定テスター上級レベル、テストオートメーションエンジニア (CTAL-TAE)
  • ISTQB上級レベルセキュリティテスター認定試験
  • ISTQBアジャイルテスター認定
  • ISTQBテストオートメーションエンジニア認定 (ITSQB)
  • QAI認定ソフトウェアテストアソシエイト (CAST)
  • QAI品質保証研究所認定ソフトウェアテスター (CSTE) – QAI認定ソフトウェアテストマネージャー (CMST)
著者： u5927u667a u77f3u4e95
編集者、CIO 日本

最も人気のある作家

もっと見せて

特集

オートメーションエンジニアとは何か？IT自動化に対応するために今伸びているポジション

著者： u5927u667a u77f3u4e95
Sep 04, 20232分
職歴
イメージ
オピニオン

CIOのキャリアを脅かす6つの法的「罠」

著者： Mary Shacklett
Aug 28, 20231分
職歴
イメージ
特集

効果的なデータ民主化のための基本チェックリスト

著者： Maria Korolov and Alex Korolov
Aug 27, 20231分
IT戦略データ管理
イメージ