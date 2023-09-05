3 hard truths about the multi‑cloud journey

Businesses are getting smarter, faster and more resilient in the cloud. But it doesn\u2019t come easy. On the Futurum Tech Webcast, Chief Analyst Daniel Newman for Futurum Research (an analyst firm focused on technology, digital innovation and market disruption) talks with VMware leaders about the surprising challenges of multi-cloud. Here are three takeaways from their conversations.\n\n1. Your expectations may be unrealistic\n\n\u201cMost customers are coming to this realization that what they may have thought of as \u2018cloud first\u2019 \u2014 where they land every workload on a cloud in a defined period \u2014 is not realistic,\u201d said Sumit Dhawan, president of VMware. \u201cThe reality is most customers are going to be on a journey to determine what's the best cloud for every app," Dhawan adds. \n\nWe call this a transition in mindset cloud first to \u2018cloud smart.\u2019\n\nMany companies have learned the hard way, struggling with rising costs. And they\u2019re not keeping up with the pace of modernization and digitization they need.\n\n\u201cHard trade-offs is the name of the game for today's market,\u201d said Dhawan. \u201cYou have to prioritize decisions about which apps and on which cloud you\u2019re going to modernize. That\u2019s, effectively, the starting point of the cloud-smart journey.\u201d\n\n2. You may go slower before you go faster\n\n\u201cApplications are really driving the infrastructure choice, and our customers have a lot of choices,\u201d said Paula Hodgins, senior vice president of worldwide cloud sales at VMware. \u201cThis desire to move, be agile and go faster comes with a lot of complexity. Although the vision is there, it's tough to manage, and it slows them down.\u201d\n\nRewriting and refactoring applications for the cloud is time-consuming and expensive. Effectively managing new infrastructures requires new skills.\n\n\u201cWe see companies that have been on this cloud-native journey for 10 or more years, and they haven't fully realized the benefits of public cloud at scale,\u201d said Hodgins. \u201cWhat we can give organizations is the ability to be able to move their applications and take advantage of those public clouds and cloud-native services immediately.\u201d\n\n3. Your security model needs an update\n\n\u201cLet's face it: Every technology that we use for good, the hackers figure out how to use it for bad,\u201d said Newman. \u201cIt's only going to become a bigger and bigger challenge.\u201d\n\nSince companies expanded to multi-cloud environments, security has become exponentially more difficult. As IT figures out how to use cloud services more efficiently, it\u2019s also learning how to secure these services across a much larger attack vector.\n\n\u201cWhat happened in the past is we had a bunch of technologists, like me, that were like, \u2018Hey these are cool new services,\u2019\u201d said Amanda Blevins, vice president and chief technology officer for the Americas at VMware. \u201cAll of a sudden, we have this cloud chaos \u2014 this proliferation of applications, workloads and data everywhere. Cloud smart is all about understanding what happened, why does that chaos exist and what should our intentional path forward be.\u201d\n\nThe key, said Blevins, is to make multi-cloud security and compliance manageable. For example, \u201ccross-cloud services give you the ability to have the same tool set and operational model to secure your workloads across multiple environments.\u201d\n\nBut you\u2019re not alone on the multi-cloud journey\n\nBecoming cloud smart is a journey, and \u201ca journey is best had with someone you know,\u201d said Dhawan. \u201cWe want to be the partner to take the customer on that journey.\u201d\n\nVMware works closely not only with customers but also hyperscalers, systems integrators, channel partners and technology partners. Each plays a supporting role in your multi-cloud journey.\n\n\u201cVMware\u2019s strategy is based on customers choosing a hybrid or multi-cloud environment, which is the reality,\u201d said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president of VMware\u2019s strategic ecosystem and industry solutions. \u201cWe have deep, committed relationships with all these hyperscalers. You can leverage the best of what they have but then also have a consistent experience with VMware across hybrid environments.\u201d\n\nPlus, you can learn from others in our latest multi-cloud research. See the triumphs and challenges of cloud-smart organizations, and find out where your organization stands.