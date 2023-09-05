Huawei opens new cloud data center in Saudi Arabia

The company announced the launch of Riyadh’s cloud region to contribute to the emergence of a new era of digital-led economic growth. The launch aligns with Huawei’s plans to invest in Saudi Arabia’s market.

KSA will be Huawei Cloud’s focus in serving the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, providing innovative, reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services. This achievement highlights how the Chinese company is planning to support Huawei Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aligned with the nation’s ambitious technological advancement, leadership, and innovation goals. At LEAP, the biggest tech event in the Middle East that took place in February in Riyadh, Huawei said it would invest 400 million dollars in the Saudi Arabia cloud region over the next five years.

“Huawei is a proud partner in our country’s technological progress having worked with the Ministry, service providers, enterprises and universities in various collective efforts towards digital transformation. We look forward to the transformative impact the Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region will have on our digital ecosystem, creating new avenues for innovation and growth,” said H.E. Eng. Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Saudi Arabia.

The company also released the ‘Saudi Arabia Go Cloud Go Global’ plan to connect Chinese and Saudi enterprises internationally, fostering growth and innovation. Huawei will train 500,000 developers in Saudi Arabia in the next five years. It will also build joint solutions with 1,000 local partners and launch the Huawei Cloud Entrepreneurship Program to help 2,000 startups grow.