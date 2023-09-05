Huawei opens new cloud data center in Saudi Arabia

The company announced the launch of Riyadh\u2019s cloud region to contribute to the emergence of a new era of digital-led economic growth. The launch aligns with Huawei\u2019s plans to invest in Saudi Arabia\u2019s market.\n\nKSA will be Huawei Cloud\u2019s focus in serving the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, providing innovative, reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services. This achievement highlights how the Chinese company is planning to support Huawei Saudi Arabia\u2019s Vision 2030, aligned with the nation\u2019s ambitious technological advancement, leadership, and innovation goals. At LEAP, the biggest tech event in the Middle East that took place in February in Riyadh, Huawei said it would invest 400 million dollars in the Saudi Arabia cloud region over the next five years.\n\n\u201cHuawei is a proud partner in our country\u2019s technological progress having worked with the Ministry, service providers, enterprises and universities in various collective efforts towards digital transformation. We look forward to the transformative impact the Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region will have on our digital ecosystem, creating new avenues for innovation and growth,\u201d said H.E. Eng. Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Saudi Arabia.\n\nThe company also released the \u2018Saudi Arabia Go Cloud Go Global\u2019 plan to connect Chinese and Saudi enterprises internationally, fostering growth and innovation. Huawei will train 500,000 developers in Saudi Arabia in the next five years. It will also build joint solutions with 1,000 local partners and launch the Huawei Cloud Entrepreneurship Program to help 2,000 startups grow.