Saudi Arabia’s STC becomes the largest shareholder of Telefónica after buying 9.9% stake

STC, the kingdom's largest telecoms operator, unveiled the investment yesterday. The holding consists of 4.9% of Telefonica's shares and financial instruments that give it another 5% in so-called economic exposure to the company.\n\n\u201cThis significant long-term investment by STC Group is a continuation of our growth strategy as we invest in vital technology and digital infrastructure sectors in promising markets globally,\u201d said STC Chairman Mohammed K. A. Al. Faisa.\n\nWe are facing a transaction that does not go unnoticed, since STC Group becomes the largest shareholder of Telef\u00f3nica, surpassing BBVA, BlackRock and CaixaBank. The new shareholders, however, have said that it is not their intention to \u201cacquire control or a majority stake\u201d in the company.\n\nThe Saudi participation in Telef\u00f3nica, which is one of the most important telecommunications companies in Europe, occurs shortly after Jos\u00e9 Mar\u00eda \u00c1lvarez-Pallete, the CEO of the firm, announced its new medium-term corporate strategy (2023-2026) focused on growth, profitability and sustainability. \n\nSTC also owns stakes in companies operating in Kuwait and Bahrain. The company is 64% owned by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund (FPI), the main engine of the Crown Prince\u2019s Vision 2030 Mohammed bin Salman to untie the economy from its dependence on oil.\n\nIt should be noted that Telef\u00f3nica and STC Group signed a strategic collaboration agreement at the beginning of the year to benefit from their scale and explore potential joint business opportunities. This collaboration was aimed at a very broad scale of areas related to digital services, innovation and B2B business. In the case of STC Group, the group also had a certain relationship with Spain, as it has sponsored Real Madrid since 2009, and operates several submarine cables with moorings in the country.