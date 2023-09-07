SAP to buy LeanIX to advance process optimization with AI

SAP has agreed to buy German enterprise architecture management specialist LeanIX, hoping its early adoption of AI will help with the massive task of migrating customers still using SAP\u2019s legacy software on premises to the more modern S\/4HANA in the cloud.\n\nLeanIX has around 1,000 customers for its EAM SaaS offering, its CEO Andr\u00e9 Christ said in a conference call to discuss the deal, and the US is one of its biggest markets with the 30% of its customers there accounting for 50% of its revenue.\n\nChrist also said generative AI is key to the company\u2019s growth. \u201cWe\u2019ve been the first EAM vendor introducing an AI assistant to implement use cases managing the enterprise architecture,\u201d he said, adding the company isn\u2019t only using generative AI itself, but also helping its customers introduce it into their IT infrastructure and processes.\n\nThe data-driven view of the complexities of those processes, and of the infrastructure they run on that LeanIX provides, is becoming more central to IT departments\u2019 work, he said.\n\n\u201cWe believe enterprise architects are no longer living in an ivory tower,\u201d said Christ. \u201cThey are, more and more, given a seat at the table\u201d to help drive business transformations.\n\nThat ability to view and transform business processes is also becoming more central to SAP\u2019s strategy as it pushes its customers to move their ERP systems to S\/4HANA in the cloud.\n\nBack in 2020, SAP said it will support S\/4HANA through at least 2040, but will only support its legacy ECC6 and Business Suite 7 applications until the end of 2027. But three years on, only 12% of SAP customers have completed their transition to S\/4HANA, according to a recent survey of international enterprises conducted by LeanIX. That leaves a lot of work for SAP, its customers, and their systems integrators to do in the four years before it turns off mainstream support for the old software.\n\nSAP has made a number of moves since then to help enterprises make the move. In January 2021, it acquired process mining company Signavio to help enterprises identify their existing processes and recommend improvements to help with their S\/4HANA migration. And in February 2021 it launched Rise with SAP, an all-in-one offering combining licensing, maintenance and cloud hosting of SAP\u2019s core ERP applications that CEO Christian Klein described as digital transformation as a service.\n\nJust months after the Signavio acquisition, Gartner analyst Paul Sanders told CIO.com that SAP \u201cshould have had this five years ago, when they launched S\/4HANA, because this is the hardest thing for companies to understand and change.\u201d\n\nDemand for the process mining software is still strong in 2023. \u201cSignavio is one of our key growth areas,\u201d SAP\u2019s chief strategy officer Sebastian Steinhaeuser said in the same conference call. \u201cLeanIX has been a partner to SAP Signavio for quite some time. SAP and LeanIX have more than 500 joint customers, including some very large household names.\u201d\n\nWhile ownership of LeanIX will give SAP more control over the software\u2019s capabilities, the company won\u2019t be abandoning its non-SAP customers when the deal closes later this year, Christ said.\n\nRouven Morato, GM at SAP Signavio, jumped in to point out that when SAP acquired it, only 25% of Signavio customers used SAP. \u201cIt\u2019s important for us to continue to support non-SAP landscapes, because we want to provide customers a holistic view of the enterprise architecture,\u201d he said. \n\nSteinhaeuser said the company would take the same approach to SAP- and non-SAP customers with LeanIX. \u201cSAP over the last years has significantly pivoted toward an open ecosystem strategy as well, so we will fully support both,\u201d he said.