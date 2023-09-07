SAP to buy LeanIX to advance process optimization with AI

SAP has agreed to buy German enterprise architecture management specialist LeanIX, hoping its early adoption of AI will help with the massive task of migrating customers still using SAP’s legacy software on premises to the more modern S/4HANA in the cloud.

LeanIX has around 1,000 customers for its EAM SaaS offering, its CEO André Christ said in a conference call to discuss the deal, and the US is one of its biggest markets with the 30% of its customers there accounting for 50% of its revenue.

Christ also said generative AI is key to the company’s growth. “We’ve been the first EAM vendor introducing an AI assistant to implement use cases managing the enterprise architecture,” he said, adding the company isn’t only using generative AI itself, but also helping its customers introduce it into their IT infrastructure and processes.

The data-driven view of the complexities of those processes, and of the infrastructure they run on that LeanIX provides, is becoming more central to IT departments’ work, he said.

“We believe enterprise architects are no longer living in an ivory tower,” said Christ. “They are, more and more, given a seat at the table” to help drive business transformations.

That ability to view and transform business processes is also becoming more central to SAP’s strategy as it pushes its customers to move their ERP systems to S/4HANA in the cloud.