J&J enlists AI to streamline joint replacement surgery

Operating rooms are a significant source of revenue for healthcare organizations — and a main contributor to costs. As such, any cost savings in operating rooms can have broad financial impact on a healthcare facility’s bottom line.





One of the main reasons for the lower efficiency of operating rooms is the excessive amount of time taken in preparation for surgery.

“Managing inventory, both pre-operative and post-operative, is time consuming because the inventory replenishment process is reactive,” says Jim Swanson, CIO at US pharmaceutical and medical technologies company Johnson & Johnson.

As an example, Swanson points to total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and total hip arthroplasty (THA) procedures. “While appropriate component sizing in TKA and THA is essential to optimizing clinical outcomes, there are instances where the provided patient X-ray during the pre-surgery process has poor image quality, which prevents predicting the right implant part sizing. As a result, the healthcare organization must ship all possible standard sizes in for each surgery.”

This excess inventory at the facility can be a significant burden, Swanson says. “The operating room staff also spends too much time with pre-case setup and sterilization of the huge inventory,” he adds.

To address these issues, J&J launched Advance Case Management (ACM), a digitally integrated system that simplifies pre-surgery processes by utilizing case schedules and patient data. The system tackles the inventory management challenge by integrating directly with the customer’s healthcare system to enable real-time demand sensing. And, in late 2021, J&J introduced AI knee and hip implant machine-learning driven predictions specifically for TKA and THA implant sizing and patient surgical needs — a project that earned the company a 2023 CIO 100 Award for IT innovation and leadership.