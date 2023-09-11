Building digital fluency in the C-suite and beyond

When it comes to fostering digital literacy in the C-suite, Michael Seals literally wrote the book. At his company, anyway. In tandem with his job as chief digital officer and senior vice president of strategy at Hussman, Seals got a Ph.D. in business administration and wrote his dissertation on digital acuity and intelligence in \u201cincumbent companies.\u201d\n\nHussman, which manufactures and services commercial refrigeration equipment for food retailers globally, is a 117-year-old company. But today even companies that manufacture physical goods have to have a digital-savvy C-suite, Seals says.\n\n\u201cDigital technology is infiltrating our business in ways we never thought of ourselves,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cWhile it won\u2019t displace physical things, it can disrupt the customer value proposition. So it is imperative the C-suite have digital literacy\u201d not only to protect and enhance the customer value proposition but to understand new technologies and how they can be applied in their business.\n\nResearch has shown that companies with strong digital acuity outperform the field, so it\u2019s a strategic and business imperative, Seals adds. Yet, while there is \u201ca high level of awareness in legacy companies on the need to do this,\u2019\u2019 there is \u201ca low level of awareness on how to do it.\u201d\n\nMore frequently, IT leaders are seeing the value of educating their peers and stakeholders as a win-win for increasing buy-in and budget for digital initiatives. Their tactics range from formal presentations, customized classes, hands-on demonstrations, and immersive experiences, to informal, periodic conversations.\n\nThe payoff can be significant. \u201cWe get consistent investment year over year,\u2019\u2019 says Yao Morin, CTO of global commercial estate company JLL. Leadership \u201cputs their money where their mouth is.\u201d Additionally, when her group is looking to do an innovative project, \u201cit\u2019s much easier to justify and trust IT \u2026 and be allowed to fail.\u201d\n\nTranslating the CEO\u2019s strategy\n\nAnother legacy organization, 105-year-old The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), has \u201ca specific focus on elevating data and digital fluency\u201d across the organization, says Sastry Durvasula, CIO and client services officer.\n\nDigital-first and data\/AI are the two key pillars of TIAA\u2019s business strategy and a core part of its broad tech transformation. Education starts with the executive committee and executive operating council, which includes senior leaders from the businesses and corporate functions, Durvasula says.\n\nHe initiated the creation of a comprehensive operating model. \u201cThis involved translating the CEO\u2019s strategy into a focused technology and client services strategy, which then led to the formation of dedicated business-facing CIOs for each of our core businesses,\u201d Durvasula says.\n\nIt has also meant taking a concerted approach to achieve the objective of continued learning for TIAA\u2019s leaders and associates globally on digital, data, AI, and emerging technologies.\n\n\u201cOur approach aligns with the ongoing revolution of upskilling and reskilling in the tech industry, spurred by the changes brought about by the pandemic,\u201d he says. This \u201cpositions us to adapt effectively to the shifting business landscape, making the most of digital transformation and remote work arrangements.\u201d\n\nDurvasula\u2019s literacy approach encompasses several initiatives, such as T3 (TIAA Tech Tomorrow), a series of events tailored for various levels of the organization to deepen the understanding of emerging tech, data, AI, digital, and the new art of the possible, he says.\n\nT3 events include discussions with leading industry experts, customized master classes, hands-on demonstrations, and immersive experiences. Those sessions have also been integrated into various learning events for the leadership.\n\nAnother is Guild Network, a program designed to foster continuous learning and development through communities of practice, Durvasula says. There are seven guilds, which include digital tech, data, AI, and emerging tech areas, and this enables all global associates at different levels to upskill and reskill in a collaborative learning setup.\n\nReverse mentoring is another initiative that utilizes early associates \u2014 who are digital natives \u2014 to teach leaders about digital literacy, he notes. \n\n\u201cThis journey towards digital fluency is not a one-time effort; it\u2019s an ongoing commitment,\u2019\u2019 Durvasula says. \u201cWe\u2019re investing a significant amount of time, resources, and budget to ensure we remain competitive in the digital age.\u201d\n\nAn AI center of excellence\n\nWith generative AI front and center right now, Fariha Rizwan knows time is of the essence and his team needs buy-in and budgets for infrastructure and control of resources to manage the data science lifecycle. Rizwan, CIO of Z2C Ltd., a Karachi, Pakistan-based venture firm that accelerates growth for marketing technology (martech) startups, decided that developing an AI center of excellence model would be \u201ca critical step in building digital literacy in the organization.\u201d\n\n\u201cChatGPT is a massive step forward for business awareness,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cDelivering AI products will take more than technology.\u201d \n\nAs Rizwan sees it, CoEs solve five problems: They promote data and model literacy across the business; data science workflows get standardized; innovation initiatives are better supported and prioritized; AI can scale to handle more use cases; and the total cost of AI initiatives is reduced.\n\nThe CoE is specifically targeted at educating Z2C\u2019s C-suite and the senior leadership of the various martech ventures in their portfolio of companies in the MENAP region. \u201cLiteracy exercises and educational sessions rotate between feature launches, demonstrating the clear link between our team and building an MVP,\u201d Rizwan says.\n\nEvery time a new feature is shipped or a new technology product is launched, the AI CoE team holds a town hall session for the entire company. The principal stakeholder for Rizwan\u2019s budget approvals is the CFO, who gets buy-in from the CSO and the chairman for the strategy behind business goals attached to products, he says.\n\nAdditionally, members of the C-suite participate in monthly sprint sessions detailing the features shipped and the UX analytics that measure feature acceptance, while reinforcing the basic data science tenets and emphasis on value creation, he says. They also \u201cdrive home the role of the AI CoE, the ROI of standardizing data science workflows, the ROI of when innovation initiatives are better supported and prioritized, and the ROI of utilizing AI to scale apps\/products so they can scale to handle more use cases,\u2019\u2019 Rizwan says.\n\nThese exercises repeatedly reinforce the connection between the CFO\u2019s team and value creation to signal the role IT plays in the overall business strategy, he adds.\n\nDeveloping a common language and vocabulary\n\nLike Z2C, Aflac is planning to offer informational sessions on ChatGPT as well as on the company\u2019s cloud journey for some of the board committees \u2014 at their request. The goal is \u201cto gain an understanding of how they\u2019re being leveraged inside our company \u2026 as well as gaining an understanding of any risks and opportunities we need to be looking out for,\u201d says Shelia Anderson, CIO of Aflac US.\n\n\u2018Tech literacy is important because it helps to bridge the gap between business and technology,\u2019\u2019 she says. \u201cIt helps to bring a shared understanding of technology, the drivers behind technology \u2026 and also helps to explain the investment in technology and the associated value.\u201d\n\nAnother educational approach that works well is implementing a core curriculum around specific tech disciplines. Anderson hasn\u2019t begun offering that yet as she has only been with the company for about a year but says past experiences have shown her that focus sessions are very successful.\n\nThey include \u201ceverything from what is technical debt, to a leverage of newer and emerging technologies to ChatGPT to transformation programs inside of technology,\u2019\u2019 she says. \u201cIt takes more time to do them, but I find them [to be] a much more rapid approach to get that full immersion with business and technology.\u201d\n\nThose sessions are usually jointly attended and facilitated largely by IT, Anderson says.\n\nThe greatest issue in trying to get a program going is \u201cthe challenge of time,\u201d because all the business leaders are very busy, she notes. Anderson believes, though, that once they see the value of digital literacy, it will be \u201cvery well received.\u201d\n\nThe primary benefits of digital literacy efforts are to build trust and relationships and get to a common language and shared vocabulary. Another is \u201cmuch more around a shared understanding of what prioritization means in the business; why it\u2019s important to prioritize certain initiatives over others, and ultimately, that does tie into budget,\u201d Anderson says.\n\nThe process starts with developing an understanding of where the perceived or actual literacy gaps are: \u201cAnd the thing that absolutely addresses that is having a very focused, almost curriculum approach to addressing some of those gaps,\u201d she says.\n\nWhat doesn\u2019t work is having a more disjointed view of what you think the business needs to know, Anderson says. \u201cYou really need to spend that time asking [business leaders] the questions and then build your education and curriculum however you choose to do it, whether it\u2019s in person, whether you build an online digital currency or fluency program. You have to get that understanding first.\u201d\n\nTaking a three-pronged approach\n\nWorking with \u201csome really smart academics,\u201d Hussman\u2019s Seals came up with three steps for measuring digital intelligence: digital literacy, digital vision, and digital champion.\n\nDigital literacy is understanding the technology in terms of how it impacts your business; digital vision is how to apply it in your business; and digital champion is someone who is able to get others motivated, he says.\n\nIn terms of the latter, research squarely shows that any innovation needs a strong internal champion or it won\u2019t be successful, Seals says. \u201cIT leaders need to be champions behind this digital technology \u2026 and so I need to have a vision on how to apply that in my organization,\u2019\u2019 he says. Seals\u2019 own research has shown that organizations that have a strong digital vision from the business leaders are much more likely to succeed in a digital transformation journey than those that aren\u2019t, he says.\n\nThe focus of his doctorate work was on how legacy companies effectively drive digital transformation with a focus on leadership processes and leadership digital acuity. But the paradox Seals found is that \u201clegacy organizations aren\u2019t digital, so I need [business] leaders to understand the core business\u201d and then elevate their education around digital technologies.\n\nHe is still figuring out the how-to part. There are formal processes and tools that may be embedded at Hussman, such as, for example, Business Model Canvas, which defines the customer value proposition of a strategic initiative, Seals says.\n\nHe is optimistic that as one of the \u201cchampions,\u201d he will be able to achieve digital literacy in the C-suite. \u201cOur leadership team is becoming more aware and more literate. We have a very strong business vision on how to execute against it and we certainly have champions. We\u2019re early on in the execution of that vision but we built a foundation that will help us succeed,\u201d he says.\n\nOne example is the deployment of electronic shelf labels to Hussman\u2019s retailers. Seals says they are seeing \u201csignificant traction\u201d in the North American market. Initiatives are reviewed at least monthly and while he declines to provide further specifics, Seals says, \u201cWe\u2019ve embedded the digital strategies into our leadership execution cadence.\u201d\n\nFor Seals, it is also personally rewarding because educating business leaders on digital technologies \u201ccreates a new level of excitement for a 117-year-old company. It\u2019s incredibly fulfilling because we\u2019re working on some exciting things and I\u2019m seeing this organization develop in new ways.\u201d\n\nTaking an ad hoc approach\n\nDigital literacy takes time and at Rosendin, a national electrical and communications contracting firm, the approach is slow but steady. CIO Matt Lamb is focusing on educating the C-suite in three areas: cybersecurity, AI, and data. \n\nBut right now, Lamb characterizes it as ad hoc education. It\u2019s more about answering questions based on what executives are seeing in the news, he says. \u201cThey\u2019re coming back and asking, \u2018Are we safe, how are we leveraging AI, how are we using data?\u2019\u201d\n\nAs various questions come up, IT takes advantage of the opportunity to discuss these topics in more depth. Lamb also provides materials and articles and shares what he learns at conferences.\n\nFor now, digital literacy at Rosendin is a work in progress. \u201cThere\u2019s certain times when [leaders are] very interested and there is an ongoing dialogue with really good conversations occurring, and then there\u2019s times when I get too deep and I lose the audience,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cThat\u2019s on me \u2014 I have to know my audience and not geek out too hard.\u201d\n\nAs Lamb figures out which approach makes the most sense, he is optimistic that the effort will be worth it. \u201cEverything is positive. We have a forward-thinking leadership and board that is supportive of technology and when it comes to budget time, things are easier.\u201d\n\nThe art and science behind investment decisions\n\nWhen an organization develops data fluency, more effective decision-making occurs at every level of the organization, from the CEO to the intern, says Evan Huston, chief digital officer and CTO of luxury mattress company Saatva.\n\n\u201cThe ability to interpret, communicate, and apply data effectively serves to optimize decision-making and helps an organization make more effective investments,\u2019\u2019 Huston says. \u201cThere is an art and a science behind each investment decision. Too often, business leaders operate by gut feel without the science part, which lowers their win rate.\u201d \n\nOne of the key components to fostering a data-driven culture is to make data accessible through a user-friendly business intelligence tool while developing the organization\u2019s data fluency, he says. \n\n\u201cWhen this is done well, decision-makers with the most context about the decision they are trying to make are able to develop their data fluency and self-serve their needs quickly,\u2019\u2019 Huston says. \u201cFast decision-making is a [tenet] of a data-fluent organization and has many benefits, including improved efficiency, reduced stress, and increased business success.\u201d\n\nAt Saatva, Huston is targeting everyone for education but his approach is different for different levels of the organization. For example, for the board and senior management, he says it\u2019s important to have business facts at the ready to inform decisions that happen more rapidly. \n\n\u201cAt times, significant investment decisions are determined in hallway-type conversations,\u2019\u2019 Huston explains. \u201cAs the chief technologist, it\u2019s important your contribution goes beyond gut feel. Other managers and strategic operators are more likely to spend time mining your BI tool for insights so they must be armed with the ability to do that.\u201d\n\nHe says all his time is devoted to operating in a digital- and data-fluent manner: \u201cWhen you are in a leadership role, your behavior permeates throughout your team and organization so it\u2019s critical to lead by example.\u201d