Schneider Electric leverages AI to help develop employees’ careers

AI is coming into its own as a practical technology for helping companies with a range of initiatives, from improving customer experience to streamlining business processes. And, while the technology’s long-term impact on the workforce remains unclear, some companies, such as France-based Schneider Electric, are putting AI to work to aid employees in advancing their careers.

The global energy equipment and solutions provider’s Online Talent Management (OTM) platform, launched in early 2020, gives employees more agency around identifying mentorship opportunities, upskilling, and growing their networks within the organization. Using AI, the platform scans user profiles to identify the right skills for projects in the organization, or to pair up mentors and mentees who would be a good fit for each other. It even enables employees to market their skillsets internally.

“I remember sitting in an auditorium in the office in the US in late 2019 when I was relatively new to the company,” says Shannon Booth, senior talent development partner at Schneider Electric, of the company’s initial presentation for OTM. “And I just remember sitting there thinking, ‘This is going to be so useful for me,’ because I don’t feel like I’m a natural networker.”

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

Booth, who is responsible for managing an early leadership program, says her team has discovered that the ideal time to introduce employees to OTM is between six to 18 months into their role. That gives employees time to learn their job and then “start to explore what else is out there and how the tool might help you focus on your development,” she says.

To make use of the platform, employees set up a profile where they can upload their resumes directly from LinkedIn, including current skills, past experience, future aspirations, and more. And, on the flip side, employees can also post opportunities for projects in their department where they might need a certain skillset that isn’t available on their current team.

“The more information you give, the more it’s going to give back,” says Booth, adding that the platform uses AI to match employees with opportunities, relevant roles, projects, and potential mentors to help grow their careers. OTM also includes a career development feature, where employees can “explore potential career paths and establish short-term development tracks to address upskilling,” she says.