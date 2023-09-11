新たな技術リスクを厳しく問い続けるための4つの方法

CIO\u3084\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30a8\u30d0\u30f3\u30b8\u30a7\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\uff08\u4f1d\u9053\u5e2b\uff09\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5404\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u304b\u3089\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u5b88\u308a\u3064\u3064\u3001\u4fa1\u5024\u3042\u308bROI\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u540c\u50da\u3068\u306e\u5354\u529b\u306e\u3082\u3068\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u5929\u79e4\u306b\u304b\u3051\u308b\u78ba\u304b\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u611f\u899a\u3092\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u9577\u5e74\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u7387\u3001\u898f\u6a21\u3001\u5f71\u97ff\u529b\u304c\u5897\u3057\u3001\u7814\u7a76\u958b\u767a\u3084\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u95a2\u9023\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u542b\u3081\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u6642\u671f\u306b\u6765\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30e9\u30c3\u30c0\u30a4\u30c8\u3084\u6280\u8853\u5426\u5b9a\u4e3b\u7fa9\u8005\u306b\u306a\u308c\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u7ba1\u7406\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3057\u3001\u7279\u306b\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u7ba1\u7406\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3057\u3001\u8a31\u53ef\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u524d\u306b\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8b66\u9418\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4f55\u304c\u65b0\u3057\u304f\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u9055\u3046\u306e\u304b\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u30d7\u30e9\u30b9\u306b\u3082\u30de\u30a4\u30ca\u30b9\u306b\u3082\u4f7f\u308f\u308c\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u65e5\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u76ee\u306e\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u5927\u80c6\u306a\u91ce\u5fc3\u3068\u6025\u901f\u306a\u666e\u53ca\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u3059\u3002ChatGPT\u306f2\u30f6\u6708\u30671\u5104\u4eba\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u6708\u9593\u30a2\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3001Thread\u306f\u308f\u305a\u304b5\u65e5\u3067\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4e0a\u56de\u308b1\u5104\u4eba\u306e\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nAI\u306f\u59cb\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4eca\u3053\u305d\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002Thinkers360 AI Trust Index 2023\u306f\u3001AI\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3068AI\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u306e\u5e74\u9593\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u6e2c\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e75\uff05\u4ee5\u4e0a\u304c\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u306eAI\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u4fe1\u983c\u5ea6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3084\u3084\u61f8\u5ff5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u61f8\u5ff5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u308f\u304b\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3069\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u4fe1\u983c\u3057\u3066\u6280\u8853\u3092\u767a\u5c55\u3055\u305b\u308b\u304b\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306b\u4ee3\u308f\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3092\u4fe1\u983c\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u9650\u308a\u8fc5\u901f\u304b\u3064\u5b89\u5168\u306b\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8d77\u3053\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u305d\u306e\u5229\u7528\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898f\u5236\u3059\u308b\u304b\u304c\u554f\u984c\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u691c\u8a0e\u4e8b\u9805\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u56fd\u5bb6\u7684\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u610f\u5473\u3092\u6301\u3061\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53ca\u307c\u3057\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3084\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u8aac\u660e\u8cac\u4efb\u3082\u751f\u3058\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u3001\u8a08\u753b\u7acb\u6848\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3068\u601d\u308f\u308c\u308b4\u3064\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u3054\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30b3\u30a2\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u308b\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u30b3\u30a2\u30fb\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3068\u5168\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u660e\u6587\u5316\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u3084\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u793a\u3059\u6307\u91dd\u306b\u3082\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002Google\u306e\u300cDon't be evil\uff08\u60aa\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306a\uff09\u300d\u306f\u3001Alphabet\u306e\u300cDo the right thing\uff08\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3088\u3046\uff09\u300d\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u3042\u307e\u308a\u6ce8\u610f\u6df1\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u304d\u306b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6307\u91dd\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u56f3\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u51fa\u767a\u70b9\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u793e\u5185\u3067\u3042\u308c\u793e\u5916\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u63d0\u6848\u3055\u308c\u308b\u884c\u52d5\u3084\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3072\u3068\u3064\u691c\u8a3c\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u5584\u610f\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u304b\u3092\u63a2\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u8907\u96d1\u3067\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306e\u4f4e\u3044\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u5c0f\u3055\u304f\u59cb\u3081\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u7a4d\u3093\u3067\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u3067\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u3042\u308b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u6311\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3084\u884c\u52d5\u304c\u53ef\u9006\u7684\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u554f\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30a2\u30de\u30be\u30f3\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u501f\u308a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u53ef\u9006\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306f\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u554f\u3046\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u5178\u578b\u7684\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3084\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u3068\u3069\u307e\u3089\u305a\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u6cd5\u5f8b\u3084\u502b\u7406\u7684\u306a\u8cea\u554f\u3082\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u3001\u793e\u5185\u653f\u6cbb\uff08\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u3053\u3053\u3067\u767a\u660e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\uff09\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u975e\u751f\u7523\u7684\u306a\u53cd\u767a\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u751f\u7523\u7684\u306a\u53cd\u767a\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30df\u30b9\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306f\uff1fAI\u304c\u5c0e\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u5224\u65ad\u306f\u5358\u306b\u9593\u9055\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3068\u3082\u58ca\u6ec5\u7684\u306b\u9593\u9055\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306f\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u672a\u77e5\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3092\u4e0b\u3052\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u7a0b\u5ea6\u306e\u614e\u91cd\u306a\u8a66\u9a13\u904b\u7528\u3084\u5b9f\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u6709\u52b9\u306a\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u793e\u4f1a\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u3001\u8a31\u5bb9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3068\u306f\uff1f\u306a\u3069\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\nFuture of Life Institute\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u975e\u55b6\u5229\u56e3\u4f53\u306f\u3001AI\u3084\u30d0\u30a4\u30aa\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u3001\u6975\u7aef\u306b\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u304b\u3089\u9060\u3056\u3051\u3001\u751f\u547d\u306b\u5229\u76ca\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u65b9\u5411\u306b\u5c0e\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u6a19\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7d44\u7e54\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u76ee\u524d\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u8a8d\u8b58\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8cb4\u91cd\u306a\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u306e\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u8a2d\u7f6e\n\n\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306aAI\u8ecd\u62e1\u7af6\u4e89\u306b\u306f\u9069\u7528\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u696d\u754c\u5185\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u304d\u3081\u7d30\u304b\u3044\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u6709\u76ca\u3067\u3059\u3002\u8cac\u4efb\u3042\u308b\u8abf\u9054\u6163\u884c\u3001\u30ac\u30a4\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3001\u7684\u3092\u7d5e\u3063\u305f\u52e7\u544a\u3001\u898f\u5236\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u5f62\u306e\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u5e83\u304f\u666e\u53ca\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3082\u306e\u304c\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3059\u3002\u7acb\u6cd5\u5e9c\u3082\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u672b\u307e\u3067\u306b\u5408\u610f\u306b\u9054\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3054\u3068\u306b\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30eb\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3059\u308b\u6700\u8fd1\u306eEU AI\u6cd5\u3067\u3001\u305d\u306e\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u306e\u7c21\u5358\u306a\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u5229\u7528\u30dd\u30ea\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u696d\u754c\u5354\u5b9a\u306b\u7f72\u540d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002AI\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u5229\u7528\u65b9\u91dd\u306f\u3001\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u9818\u57df\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3092\u6559\u80b2\u3057\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5968\u52b1\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u6539\u5584\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u6025\u901f\u306b\u9032\u6b69\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306e\u4e21\u5074\u9762\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u9032\u5c55\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u76e3\u8996\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u8ecc\u9053\u4fee\u6b63\u3057\u3001\u91cd\u5927\u306a\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3084\u61f8\u5ff5\u304c\u751f\u3058\u305f\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306f\u4e2d\u6b62\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u30b0\u30fc\u30b0\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u61f8\u5ff5\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u5411\u3051\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u308f\u305a\u304b8\u30ab\u6708\u3067\u30b0\u30fc\u30b0\u30eb\u30b0\u30e9\u30b9\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u64a4\u9000\u3055\u305b\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u306f10\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u7d4c\u3063\u3066\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3088\u308a\u30bf\u30fc\u30b2\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u7d5e\u3063\u305f\u4f01\u696d\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u3067\u6210\u529f\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nAI\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u65b9\u7a0b\u5f0f\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u3068\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u30fb\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u9762\u3067\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3068\u52b4\u529b\u3092\u8cbb\u3084\u3057\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u5897\u5927\u3059\u308b\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u3068\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30fb\u30aa\u30d6\u30fb\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30c6\u30e5\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u501f\u308a\u308c\u3070\u3001\u300c\u6587\u660e\u304c\u7e41\u6804\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5897\u5927\u3059\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u529b\u3068\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8a2d\u8a08\u30fb\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u77e5\u6075\u3068\u306e\u9593\u306e\u7af6\u4e89\u306b\u52dd\u3066\u308b\u9650\u308a\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u306e\u307f\u300d\u3067\u3059\u3002AI\u3067\u3053\u306e\u7af6\u4e89\u306b\u52dd\u3064\u6700\u5584\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001\u524d\u8005\u3092\u59a8\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001AI\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u7814\u7a76\u3068\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5f8c\u8005\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u843d\u3068\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002