ホームイノベーション新たな技術リスクを厳しく問い続けるための4つの方法
著者: Nicholas D. Evans
Contributing writer

新たな技術リスクを厳しく問い続けるための4つの方法

オピニオン
Sep 11, 20231分
イノベーション

私たちはあまりにも長い間、あらゆるテクノロジーを進歩として受け入れてきました。今日、技術リーダーが額面以上の精査を始めない限り、そのような快適な領域はビジネスにとって有害になりかねません。

questions to ask a vendor curious hand with question mark tablet ipad by stevanovicigor getty
クレジットGetty Images

CIOやテクノロジー・リーダーとして、私たちは常にテクノロジー・エバンジェリスト（伝道師）の役割を担っています。

各プロジェクトに関連するあらゆるリスクから組織を守りつつ、価値あるROIを獲得するために、同僚との協力のもとイノベーションとリスクを慎重に天秤にかける確かなビジネス感覚を有しています。

これは長年にわたって私たちに役立ってきましたが、テクノロジーの採用率、規模、影響力が増し、研究開発やイノベーション関連のプロジェクトを含め、リスク管理の考え方を強化する必要がある時期に来ています。これは、ラッダイトや技術否定主義者になれということではなく、リスク管理マインドセットを強化し、特に変革的な技術に関連するリスク管理マインドセットを強化し、許可を出す前に難しい質問をするようにという警鐘なのです。

何が新しく、何が違うのか

テクノロジーは常にプラスにもマイナスにも使われてきました。今日、私たちが目の当たりにしているのは、ますます大胆な野心と急速な普及、そして広範な影響です。ChatGPTは2ヶ月で1億人以上の月間アクティブユーザーを獲得し、Threadはわずか5日でそれを上回る1億人のユーザーを獲得しました。

AIは始まったばかりであり、今こそ私たちは難しい質問をする必要があります。Thinkers360 AI Trust Index 2023は、AIのエンドユーザーとAIプロバイダーの両方の年間センチメントを測定するもので、回答者の75％以上が、今日のAIに対する信頼度について、やや懸念しているか、非常に懸念していることがわかりました。最終的には、私たちがどの組織を信頼して技術を発展させるか、私たちに代わって何をしてくれるかを信頼するか、そして可能な限り迅速かつ安全にイノベーションを起こすためにその利用をどのように規制するかが問題となります。

もちろん、これらの検討事項の多くは国家的、世界的な意味を持ちますが、イノベーションが組織に影響を及ぼし始めると、利害関係者やエンドユーザーに対する説明責任も生じます。ここでは、計画立案に役立つと思われる4つのステップと、テクノロジーに関する難しい質問を始める、あるいは続ける方法をご紹介します。

コアバリューから始める

組織のコア・バリューは、組織が自分自身と全従業員に期待する行動を明文化したものです。これらはまた、やってはいけないことを示す指針にもなります。Googleの「Don’t be evil（悪になるな）」は、Alphabetの「Do the right thing（正しいことをしよう）」となり、他の組織があまり注意深くないときに、組織の指針となることを意図しました。

これは出発点ですが、私たちは、社内であれ社外であれ、将来提案される行動やイニシアチブをひとつひとつ検証し、それぞれの善意がどこにつながるかを探る必要もあります。一般的なアドバイスとしては、より複雑でリスクの低いプロジェクトから小さく始め、経験を積んでから、より大規模でインパクトのある取り組みに挑戦することです。また、決定や行動が可逆的かどうかを問うというアマゾンのテクニックを借りることもできます。可逆的であれば、リスクは明らかに少ないでしょう。

変革的なテクノロジーを問う

これは、プロジェクトに関連する典型的なビジネスや技術的な質問にとどまらず、必要に応じて法律や倫理的な質問も行うことを意味します。イノベーションはしばしば、社内政治（例えば、ここで発明されたものではない症候群）のために非生産的な反発を受けますが、生産的な反発とは、ミスの影響は？AIが導き出した判断は単に間違っているのか、それとも壊滅的に間違っている可能性はあるのか？未知の問題に対処し、リスクのレベルを下げるために、どの程度の慎重な試験運用や実世界でのテストが有効なのか？サイバーセキュリティ、社会、そして機会に関して、許容できるリスクのレベルとは？などです。

Future of Life Instituteのような非営利団体は、AIやバイオテクノロジーのような変革的なテクノロジーを、極端に大規模なリスクから遠ざけ、生命に利益をもたらす方向に導くことを目標としています。このような組織やその他の組織は、目前のリスクに対する認識を高めるための貴重なリソースとなります。

組織レベルでのガードレールの設置

ガードレールは世界的なAI軍拡競争には適用できないかもしれませんが、特定のユースケースや業界内では、よりきめ細かいレベルで有益です。責任ある調達慣行、ガイドライン、的を絞った勧告、規制イニシアチブといった形のガードレールは広く普及しており、すでに多くのものが利用可能です。立法府もまた、今年末までに合意に達することを目標に、リスクレベルごとに異なるルールを提案する最近のEU AI法で、その行動を強化しています。

組織レベルでの簡単なガードレールは、独自の企業利用ポリシーを作成し、必要に応じて様々な業界協定に署名することです。AIやその他の分野では、企業利用方針は、潜在的なリスク領域についてユーザーを教育し、イノベーションを奨励しながらもリスクを管理するのに役立ちます。

リスクガバナンスの継続的改善

テクノロジーは急速に進歩しているため、イノベーションとリスクの両側面における進展を継続的に監視し、それに応じて調整することが重要です。これは、必要に応じて軌道修正し、重大なリスクや懸念が生じたプロジェクトは中止することを意味します。例えばグーグルは、プライバシーに関する様々な懸念が高まったため、消費者向け市場でわずか8カ月でグーグルグラス製品を撤退させました。しかし、この製品は10年以上経ってから、よりターゲットを絞った企業シナリオで成功を収めました。

AIのような変革的なテクノロジーを組織で採用する際には、イノベーション・リスク方程式の安全性とリスク・ガバナンスの面でより多くの時間と労力を費やし、テクノロジーの増大するパワーとバランスを取ることが不可欠になるでしょう。

フューチャー・オブ・ライフ・インスティテュートの言葉を借りれば、「文明が繁栄するのは、増大するテクノロジーの力と、それを設計・管理する知恵との間の競争に勝てる限りにおいてのみ」です。AIでこの競争に勝つ最善の方法は、前者を妨げることではなく、AIの安全研究とリスクガバナンスを支援することによって後者を加速させることです。

速く走るためにはスピードを落とさなければならないこともあります。

Nicholas D. Evans is the Chief Innovation Officer at WGI, a national design and professional services firm. He is the founder of Thinkers360, the world’s premier B2B thought leader and influencer marketplace as well as Innovators360.

