Inside Nasdaq’s AI-fueled pivot to SaaS provider

No doubt, Nasdaq is bullish on generative AI.\n\nBrad Peterson, the company\u2019s CIO and CTO, has been implementing AI for more than a decade and is all in on the promised innovation afforded by generative AI.\n\n\u201cWe are committed to enhancing the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the world\u2019s economy and AI will continue to support our ability to deliver on this mission,\u201d Peterson said in a recent interview with CIO.com in Boston.\n\n\u201cIt is already at work in our business \u2014 preventing market interruptions, creating new kinds of intelligence for investors, and stopping financial criminals in their tracks,\u201d Peterson says. \u201cGenerative AI represents the next generation of this technology, and we are currently working on several ways we can effectively leverage it \u2014 both in our products and in our business.\u201d\n\nNasdaq is currently using gen AI for a range of applications, including supporting digital investigators\u2019 efforts to identify financial crime risk and empowering corporate boards to consume presentations and disclosures more efficiently.\n\nAdditionally, Peterson says large language models (LLMs) are enabling Nasdaq to \u201ccreate new kinds of intelligence reports for investors and corporate customers that leverage the company\u2019s proprietary data sets and drive faster, more impactful content creation in Nasdaq\u2019s marketing and communication teams.\u201d\n\nIDC analyst Thomas Shuster believes such efforts to diversify Nasdaq\u2019s portfolio will deliver meaningful results.\n\n\u201cMarket infrastructure providers, including Nasdaq, have increasingly provided technology solutions to diversify their revenue streams and retain or grow their share of clients\u2019 wallets,\u201d says Shuster, research director of capital markets digital strategies at IDC, adding that exchanges such as Nasdaq are well positioned to develop \u2014 and capitalize on \u2014 digital ecosystems.\n\n\u201cNasdaq has joined the race to leverage the power of gen AI across its product portfolio, including Verafin, where they are exploring the capability of gen AI to surveil for financial crimes and generate case files,\u201d Shuster says.\n\nExchange expands into SaaS, AI\n\nFor many, the word Nasdaq conjures images of opening bell ceremonies, a stock trading floor, and the Bull of Wall Street sculpture, traditional symbols of American capitalism. To a large extent that\u2019s on the money, as Nasdaq, which originated as a digital system for distributing market data in 1971, today owns and operates 27 stock exchanges and sells its exchange software to more than 100 exchanges globally.\n\nBut Nasdaq is far more than a financial exchange, offers Peterson; it is a global technology company that is expanding into surveillance and security, continuing to build its SaaS business, and applying AI to many financial applications, he says.\n\nThe company, which reported net revenues of $3.6 billion in 2022, derives roughly 30% of its business from its markets, trading, and exchange business \u2014 and about 40% from software sales and licensing. That\u2019s because, says Peterson, Nasdaq\u2019s tech stack is the best exchange software out there.\n\n\u201cAs exchanges were modernizing, they looked at the cost benefit and realized it was better to buy Nasdaq\u2019s technology,\u201d Peterson says. \u201cNasdaq technology is not just leveraged in the exchanges we own and operate, it also underpins key technology for over 130 customers in over 50 countries \u2014 from Indonesia to Hong Kong to Argentina. These companies leverage Nasdaq technology for critical applications, including traditional markets, exchanges, and clearing operations, and new applications, including cryptocurrency markets.\u201d\n\nThe company, which has traditionally sold its software using a licensing model with support, is transitioning to a purely SaaS model, \u201cwhich is the right thing to do because we\u2019ve been in this [technology] business now for more than 20 years perfecting it,\u201d says Peterson, an MIT grad who now makes his home in Boston after a long stint serving as CIO of Charles Schwab Technology Services and five years as CIO of eBay on the West Coast.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve become the Salesforce or Workday for the financial industry,\u201d he says.\n\nNasdaq, which went public in 2005, employs 7,000, roughly 3,000 of which are devoted to its massive IT organization, which develops an expanding range of technology products, including the trading system, security and surveillance software, and, increasingly, SaaS.\n\nThe company\u2019s pivot to new tech development and SaaS began in 2021 and is keenly focused on the cloud, machine learning, and AI, as well as blockchain for tracking digital assets.\n\nAs the first company to store data under regulation on the cloud, Nasdaq\u2019s cloud roots go way back, says Peterson, whose IT department embraces Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider, relying on Amazon Redshift Spectrum for data analytics and warehousing. Peterson also worked closely with the founders of Databricks and has been on the cutting edge of AI, natural language processing, and Apache Spark, an open-source analytics engine that Nasdaq has used to develop risk management applications.\n\n\u201cWhen you have to calculate risk, it works really well to spread it horizontally in the cloud,\u201d Peterson says.\n\nTo power its pivot, Nasdaq restructured into three divisions: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crimes. It has also made significant acquisitions, notably of Newfoundland-based Verafin, whose AI-based financial crime management solution supports 2,400 banking customers globally. In June, Nasdaq also acquired Adenza, a risk management innovator that enables financial customers to report to regulatory agencies.\n\nDual role brought to bear on innovation\n\nPeterson dual role as both CIO and CTO has proved critical for creating tight synergies between Nasdaq\u2019s markets business and its evolving surveillance, security, SaaS, and AI services.\n\n\u201cHaving an integrated CIO\/CTO role allows our technology teams to implement an integrated strategy both in our products and on our business operations,\u201d Peterson says. \u201cIt enables a seamless implementation of our technology strategy and I believe that it\u2019s a key reason why we are leaders in our industry.\u201d\n\nIt has also helped enable Nasdaq to \u201cstay ahead\u201d of major technology trends and be more strategic in evolving its identity as both the leader of the exchange and a standalone technology company, he says.\n\n\u201cI quickly realized the potential of SaaS-based solutions because as a customer of those solutions I found them immensely powerful,\u201d says Peterson, who employs another IT exec in a CIO role dedicated to corporate systems and a separate CISO to oversee security. \u201cI knew that if Nasdaq embraced this trend and delivered better SaaS-based solutions to our customers, we would have enormous success.\u201d\n\nBy the end of 2022, annualized SaaS revenues exceeded $700 million, representing more than a third of Nasdaq\u2019s recurring revenues.\n\nIn terms of synergies, Nasdaq\u2019s expanded business model into security, surveillance, and risk management will strengthen the company\u2019s exchange and trading business while enabling further expansion into SaaS, Peterson says.\n\nSidhartha Dash, chief researcher of Chartis Research, agrees that the company\u2019s expansion is compatible with its core mission.\n\n\u201cMany of the software tools and applications in its portfolio are closely tied to and directly linked with its transaction and clearing systems, such as execution software for other exchanges, trade surveillance, and real-time risk management \u2014 other pieces that address the broader trading services value chain and compliance,\u201d he says.\n\nPeterson acknowledges the risks of AI but assures that Nasdaq\u2019s emerging technologies\u2019 legal compliance and risk management execs are co-leading a group to monitor IP risks and other potentially risky outcomes. Nasdaq, of course, also reports to all regulatory agencies such as the SEC and FINRA.\n\n\u201cOur integrated technology strategy has also enabled us to implement AI solutions quickly and pervasively,\u201d Peterson says. \u201cAs a result, we are effectively leveraging AI to improve the resilience of our markets, provide better intelligence to our customers, and as a way to help banks fight crime every day.\u201d\n\nFINRA, for example, informed CIO.com that NASDAQ reported to the SEC in April that it \u201cproposes to further refine the length of the holding periods for M-ELOs [Midpoint Extended Life Order] and M-ELO+CBs [M-ELO plus Continous Book] using innovative and patent pending machine learning technology as it has found that shorter periods could achieve the same, if not better results for participants in terms of mark-outs, although not in periods of heightened price volatility.\u201d\n\nSuch efforts to help ensure market resiliency using AI are core to Nasdaq\u2019s traditional mission, but the company\u2019s foray into surveillance and security technology is where AI is rapidly coming to bear, as the technology is only going to strengthen defenses against bad actors who challenge the market and banks, Peterson says.\n\nMarket surveillance was \u201ckind of rules-based in the early days but now it\u2019s becoming more and more AI,\u201d he says, noting that while there will be those who use AI to try to find weaknesses in the market, Nasdaq has security products in place for the exchange and for many banks and will be \u201cputting AI close to that. We think it\u2019ll always be a little bit of a race, right?\u201d\n\n\u201cThe piece we\u2019re most worried about,\u201d Peterson adds, \u201cis the threat of someone trying to disrupt capitalism.\u201d\n\nNasdaq\u2019s generative future\n\nAt a recent industry conference, Peterson extolled the possible impact of generative AI on Nasdaq\u2019s new business strategy.\n\n\u201cThere is so much opportunity for innovation,\u201d Peterson said at Reuters Momentum in Austin, Texas, in July. \u201cWe thought it would be a missed opportunity if we just said no. We\u2019re getting it across the company. Not just the technology group.\u201d\n\nPeterson notes that there is great interest in the co-pilot capabilities of gen AI and among content creators who would naturally benefit from the LLM capabilities, such as marketing departments, and a big benefit for the legal team.\n\n\u201cWe will continue to work in areas where you have to create content, and there\u2019s a whole body of extra opportunities around how you actually work as a company,\u201d Peterson says. \u201cThat\u2019s huge productivity. Code is content.\u201d\n\nNasdaq is moving ahead with using generative AI for dynamic order types and other applications that improve trading as well.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019ll recalculate what is the best threshold to set the life of the order and you\u2019ve got large numbers of symbols so it\u2019s not something that a human could do every 30 seconds,\u201d Peterson says. \u201cAI will look at these factors, do a calculation and automatically reset it. If you improve liquidity, you get better fill rates and you can eliminate some of the negative things that happen in the market. It improves outcomes.\u201d\n\nSo, no, Nasdaq isn\u2019t pushing pause on AI over recent concerns \u2014 and can always stop in the event it becomes necessary, Peterson maintains. Peterson\u2019s dual role at Nasdaq and long history with technology has given him just the right experience for this moment as AI emerges further in business.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s having that opinion about how we build products and how we transitioned so seamlessly \u2026 to see the cloud as a much better delivery mechanism as a precursor to being able to really prepare yourself for using AI,\u201d Peterson says.