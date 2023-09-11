How cloud-based print management supports your zero trust

What would you do if you found out that the average cost of a data breach in 2023 was NZD$7.5 million? Naturally, you’d do all you can to keep hackers at bay.

For many IT leaders, this means embracing zero trust to keep their organisation safe, given how it’s proven to be a more effective and proactive approach to security. As early as 2021, 96% of security decision-makers cited that zero trust is critical to their business’ success with 76% already adopting zero trust measures. And we expect this figure to have grown over the years.

Cloud-based printer systems and how it fits within the zero-trust fabric

Printer architecture has become an important consideration in an organisation’s efforts to achieve a zero-trust environment. After all, printers are just as vulnerable to cyberattacks. So how do you weave your printer architecture within your zero-trust fabric? Get your printer systems on the cloud.

Thankfully, IT leaders are cognizant of the risks of on-site printer systems. Printer systems are getting increasingly costly and difficult to maintain and manage due to the growing scope of modern printers—especially when comprising more than one server, multiple devices, and vendors.

But more importantly, if IT teams are just slightly less than diligent in their security patches or in laying down sufficient controls in place, they will find that they soon need to deal with the heavy repercussions of a cyber incident or a regulation breach. Moving their print and scan management to the cloud is the natural next step to reducing costs and complexities of technology management and helps minimise the risk of data breaches.

With that in mind, it’s key for IT leaders to choose a cloud-based printer management solution that is zero-trust ready so they can evolve their entire IT infrastructure in tandem to meet their ever-changing needs. This means having a solution that includes the three key zero-trust principles:

Explicit verification

Within a zero-trust architecture, users must apply a unique identity to access any service, device, or data. While identity providers are used to automatically verify whether the person attempting access is who they say they are, the best solutions use adaptive ID processes for added authentication, especially for managing remote and hybrid work environments.

Least-privilege access

Users can only perform actions they are entitled to do as part of their job. The right solution will allow most only the basic functions of printing, scanning, and copying on devices they have been granted access. Others will have a mix of rights, depending on their roles and requirements.

Assumed breach

Zero-trust architectures minimise attack surfaces by eliminating print servers and, because the existing infrastructure doesn’t need to be rearchitected, organisations can gain complete visibility into their network environment to contain breaches if and when they occur. Look out for a solution that also provides end-to-end encryption verification and analytics to enhance threat detection and defence.

How uniFLOW Online complements a zero-trust architecture

Independent market intelligence firm Keypoint Intelligence hailed uniFLOW Online as an outstanding cloud output management platform with a robust zero-trust approach. Hence it’s no surprise that thousands of organisations worldwide choose the cloud-based solution to manage their entire print and scan environment, spurred by its ability to boost security, control costs, and increase productivity.

Every organisation operates with a different network architecture. Depending on the company size, it will have different security priorities and will be in different stages of the zero-trust journey. Just like zero trust, uniFLOW Online isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution thanks to its ability to adapt to meet an organisation’s specific needs and enhance security. It does so by storing documents on a user’s device, or, in the case of a micro-segmented network that is more commonly used today, in the cloud, ready for release with the right authentication.

Ultimately, regardless of your starting point, you can expect an immediate boost in security, risk reduction, and investment returns when you choose to deploy uniFLOW Online to manage your print and scan environment.

Want to find out more about how uniFLOW Online can transform your print and scan environment? Visit www.canon.co.nz/uniflow-online or talk to a Canon expert today.