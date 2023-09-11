How cloud-based print management supports your zero trust

What would you do if you found out that the average cost of a data breach in 2023 was NZD$7.5 million? Naturally, you\u2019d do all you can to keep hackers at bay.\n\nFor many IT leaders, this means embracing zero trust to keep their organisation safe, given how it\u2019s proven to be a more effective and proactive approach to security. As early as 2021, 96% of security decision-makers cited that zero trust is critical to their business\u2019 success with 76% already adopting zero trust measures. And we expect this figure to have grown over the years.\n\nCloud-based printer systems and how it fits within the zero-trust fabric\n\nPrinter architecture has become an important consideration in an organisation\u2019s efforts to achieve a zero-trust environment. After all, printers are just as vulnerable to cyberattacks. So how do you weave your printer architecture within your zero-trust fabric? Get your printer systems on the cloud.\n\nThankfully, IT leaders are cognizant of the risks of on-site printer systems. Printer systems are getting increasingly costly and difficult to maintain and manage due to the growing scope of modern printers\u2014especially when comprising more than one server, multiple devices, and vendors.\n\nBut more importantly, if IT teams are just slightly less than diligent in their security patches or in laying down sufficient controls in place, they will find that they soon need to deal with the heavy repercussions of a cyber incident or a regulation breach. Moving their print and scan management to the cloud is the natural next step to reducing costs and complexities of technology management and helps minimise the risk of data breaches.\n\nWith that in mind, it\u2019s key for IT leaders to choose a cloud-based printer management solution that is zero-trust ready so they can evolve their entire IT infrastructure in tandem to meet their ever-changing needs. This means having a solution that includes the three key zero-trust principles:\n\nExplicit verification\n\nWithin a zero-trust architecture, users must apply a unique identity to access any service, device, or data. While identity providers are used to automatically verify whether the person attempting access is who they say they are, the best solutions use adaptive ID processes for added authentication, especially for managing remote and hybrid work environments.\n\nLeast-privilege access\n\nUsers can only perform actions they are entitled to do as part of their job. The right solution will allow most only the basic functions of printing, scanning, and copying on devices they have been granted access. Others will have a mix of rights, depending on their roles and requirements.\n\nAssumed breach\n\nZero-trust architectures minimise attack surfaces by eliminating print servers and, because the existing infrastructure doesn\u2019t need to be rearchitected, organisations can gain complete visibility into their network environment to contain breaches if and when they occur. Look out for a solution that also provides end-to-end encryption verification and analytics to enhance threat detection and defence.\n\nHow uniFLOW Online complements a zero-trust architecture\n\nIndependent market intelligence firm Keypoint Intelligence hailed uniFLOW Online as an outstanding cloud output management platform with a robust zero-trust approach. Hence it\u2019s no surprise that thousands of organisations worldwide choose the cloud-based solution to manage their entire print and scan environment, spurred by its ability to boost security, control costs, and increase productivity.\n\nEvery organisation operates with a different network architecture. Depending on the company size, it will have different security priorities and will be in different stages of the zero-trust journey. Just like zero trust, uniFLOW Online isn\u2019t a one-size-fits-all solution thanks to its ability to adapt to meet an organisation\u2019s specific needs and enhance security. It does so by storing documents on a user\u2019s device, or, in the case of a micro-segmented network that is more commonly used today, in the cloud, ready for release with the right authentication.\n\nUltimately, regardless of your starting point, you can expect an immediate boost in security, risk reduction, and investment returns when you choose to deploy uniFLOW Online to manage your print and scan environment.\n\nWant to find out more about how uniFLOW Online can transform your print and scan environment? Visit www.canon.co.nz\/uniflow-online or talk to a Canon expert today.