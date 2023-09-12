Salesforce readies Einstein Copilot to unleash generative AI across its offerings

The hype around generative AI since ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022 has driven some software vendors to rush to incorporate the technology into their applications. Despite being an early adopter of AI in general, Salesforce has taken a more measured approach to generative AI.

Following its announcement of Einstein GPT in March, it has slowly added the generative AI functionality to a few of its applications. But behind the scenes, it’s been concentrating on building a solid technical foundation for generative AI before rolling it out across the board.

“Getting the benefits of AI isn’t quite as simple as telling your employees they should just start using a generative AI bot, right?” said Clara Shih, now CEO of Salesforce AI, in a conference call on the eve of the company’s Dreamforce customer event.

Six months ago, Shih was GM of Salesforce Service Cloud and the company wasn’t ready to unleash generative AI on its customers.

What’s changed since then, apart from Shih’s title, is Salesforce has rearchitected its underlying Data Cloud and Einstein AI framework to use an improved metadata framework, creating a new platform it calls Einstein 1.

That platform is the foundation for Salesforce’s next big move: readying a new generative AI interface, Einstein Copilot, that will eventually appear in all its applications. Some customers will get access to Einstein Copilot this fall, but the company hasn’t yet said when the new conversational interface will be generally available.