Salesforce readies Einstein Copilot to unleash generative AI across its offerings

The hype around generative AI since ChatGPT\u2019s launch in November 2022 has driven some software vendors to rush to incorporate the technology into their applications. Despite being an early adopter of AI in general, Salesforce has taken a more measured approach to generative AI.\n\nFollowing its announcement of Einstein GPT in March, it has slowly added the generative AI functionality to a few of its applications. But behind the scenes, it\u2019s been concentrating on building a solid technical foundation for generative AI before rolling it out across the board.\n\n\u201cGetting the benefits of AI isn\u2019t quite as simple as telling your employees they should just start using a generative AI bot, right?\u201d said Clara Shih, now CEO of Salesforce AI, in a conference call on the eve of the company\u2019s Dreamforce customer event.\n\nSix months ago, Shih was GM of Salesforce Service Cloud and the company wasn\u2019t ready to unleash generative AI on its customers.\n\nWhat\u2019s changed since then, apart from Shih\u2019s title, is Salesforce has rearchitected its underlying Data Cloud and Einstein AI framework to use an improved metadata framework, creating a new platform it calls Einstein 1.\n\nThat platform is the foundation for Salesforce\u2019s next big move: readying a new generative AI interface, Einstein Copilot, that will eventually appear in all its applications. Some customers will get access to Einstein Copilot this fall, but the company hasn\u2019t yet said when the new conversational interface will be generally available.\n\nEinstein 1\n\nAs with any AI, data is an essential ingredient for making generative AI work. To that end, Salesforce is leveraging Data Cloud as a central data hub for enterprise implementations of Einstein Copilot.\n\nData Cloud brings in enterprise data from Salesforce apps, data lakes, and warehouses, unifying it into one customer record for use across the Salesforce platform, Salesforce\u2019s EVP of product and industries marketing, Patrick Stokes, explained in the same conference call.\n\n\u201cThis means we now have a hyperscale data engine directly inside of Salesforce to connect all of your data,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s an open platform meant to support many different data providers, large language model providers, and independent software vendors.\u201d\n\nAlthough the goal of Einstein 1 is to make all of a company\u2019s data accessible to its Salesforce applications, \u201cthe data doesn\u2019t have to live in Salesforce,\u201d he added.\n\nFor example, an enterprise with data in the Databricks Lakehouse Platform and in the lakehouse within Salesforce Data Cloud can now access both sets of data as if they were in a single location, with no need for ETL.\n\nThe Einstein 1 platform can support thousands of metadata-enabled objects, each with trillions of rows, and changes to any of the objects can trigger automation flows at rates up to 20,000 events per second, according to Salesforce.\n\nThe previously announced Einstein Trust Layer, seen in Salesforce AI Cloud, is also now part of Einstein 1. It serves to keep customer data within Salesforce by masking it from external large language models (LLMs); warning users of potentially toxic prompts or responses; and keeping an audit trail.\n\nWhen Salesforce first announced Einstein GPT, its first iteration of generative AI technology, it only worked with its own LLMs or those from OpenAI. Now, Shih said, the company can access other models through AWS Bedrock or Google Vertex AI.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve really spent a lot of time building all of that foundation, so we can bring this into these customer applications,\u201d Stokes said.\n\nAccess to the new Data Cloud is now included for all customers using Salesforce Enterprise Edition or above, allowing them to unify 10,000 customer profiles at no cost and to explore their data with two free Tableau Creator licenses, he said.\n\nEinstein Copilot\n\nAfter its initial tentative forays with Einstein GPT, adding limited generative AI features here and there in some of its applications, Salesforce is getting ready to go big with Einstein Copilot, a conversational AI assistant that will appear in the right-hand rail of every Salesforce application. Some of the new features are in pilot trials now, and others will be later this year.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s going to be an open-ended assistant that employees and customers can simply chat with in natural language,\u201d Shih said.\n\nBut more than that, Copilot will also be able to trigger specific Salesforce workflows.\n\nUsing Copilot Studio, enterprises will be able to control which workflows they want Copilot to have access to, linking to specific database fields they have in Data Cloud. They\u2019ll also be able to customize the behind-the-scenes prompts that drive those workflows, personalizing them to their brand\u2019s voice, Shih said.\n\nSalesforce isn\u2019t the first to come up with the idea of using generative AI to build a virtual coworker or copilot. What sets it apart, according to Stokes, is that, \u201cSome competitors are going after productivity; we\u2019re really going after the core customer workflows, sales, service, commerce, and marketing, where you have a direct interaction with your customer, because that\u2019s our mission.\u201d\n\nUsing Salesforce\u2019s Copilot offers several advantages compared to using stand-alone generative AI tools, according to Shih. \u201cThink about change management,\u201d she said. \u201cThere\u2019s no training required. You just talk to the assistant like a coworker, and the assistant will ask you if it needs clarification.\u201d The alternative, having employees swivel to a different screen to use a generative bot, and then copy and paste, is not data secure, and is also a hurdle to adoption, she said.\n\nDespite these advances, Einstein Copilot still won\u2019t make you a coffee \u2014 but if your coffee machine has an API you can access from the Copilot Studio, you might be able to teach it.