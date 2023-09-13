Salesforce plans generative AI boost for ESG reporting with Net Zero Cloud

Generative AI will soon be everywhere \u2014 including in Salesforce\u2019s Net Zero Cloud environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting tool.\n\nSalesforce will add new features to Net Zero Cloud to automate some aspects of preparing ESG reports \u2014 something investors and regulators are increasingly paying attention to \u2014 and later upgrading them with new generative AI capabilities.\n\nNet Zero Cloud uses data held within the Salesforce platform to help enterprises report on their carbon footprint and manage other social and governance metrics.\n\nThe generative AI capabilities of Einstein for Net Zero Cloud mean it can digest previous annual financial and ESG reports, and current data about greenhouse gas emissions from financial and production systems, said Sunya Norman, Salesforce\u2019s head of ESG strategy and engagement.\n\n\u201cThen, Einstein suggests new report content, without the human having to do anything, that\u2019s purpose-built for the ESG framework you\u2019re trying to report against,\u201d she said.\n\nSalesforce expects to add the new generative AI capabilities in spring 2024, it said.\n\nThere are a number of ways that generative AI can help employees process the masses of data involved in ESG reporting, according to Amy Cravens, a research manager contributing to IDC\u2019s sustainable strategies and technologies team.\n\nOne of those is deriving insight from data. \u201cThe use of generative AI for data queries is one application I\u2019m seeing that can be very impactful in organizations\u2019 sustainability decisioning, identifying which actions or strategies are going to have the biggest impact to sustainability performance,\u201d she said.\n\nDouble materiality\n\nMeanwhile, two other upgrades to Net Zero Cloud will become globally available from October 2023.\n\nOne is Materiality Assessment \u2014 a tool to help determine whether something will have a material effect on a company\u2019s finances or its environmental impact, for example. It will use a customizable questionnaire to help enterprises gather input from stakeholders and score the results to rank the importance of topics.\n\n\u201cThis is all about allowing companies to identify and prioritize the ESG topics that are most relevant to their specific business model,\u201d Norman said.\n\nThe other is CSRD Report Builder, which will help businesses comply with the requirements of the European Union\u2019s recently introduced Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (EU CSRD). This includes the notion of \u201cdouble materiality\u201d \u2014 the effect of the enterprise on people and the environment, and the effect of sustainability matters on the enterprise.\n\nNet Zero Cloud already includes a number of other tools to build reports that follow voluntary reporting rules from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).\n\nHowever, compliance with the EU CSRD will be mandatory. Beginning in 2024, the very largest enterprises will have to report additional sustainability information such as Scope 3 (value chain) emissions, with the legislation\u2019s reporting requirements gradually extending to smaller organizations over the following two years.\n\nSalesforce isn\u2019t the only big software vendor with an eye on the CSRD: Back in May, SAP unveiled its plans to help enterprises build a green ledger to track their carbon balance alongside their financial balance.\n\nAccording to EcoAct \u2014 another technology company with net zero emissions services to sell \u2014 the CSRD will extend the coverage of Europe\u2019s emissions reporting regulations from 12,000 companies today to 50,000.\n\nDouble-edged\n\nUsing generative AI to help enterprises keep tabs on their greenhouse gas emissions, as Salesforce plans to do, can be a double-edged sword, as building and tuning the large language models (LLMs) they run on is energy intensive, and not all data centers use clean energy. In other words, using generative AI can increase greenhouse gas emissions.\n\nOne way to avoid that dilemma, Norman said, is to avoid using AI for its own sake, ensuring that we only use AI models that are fit for purpose. \u201cThat\u2019s the number one thing we can all be doing as an industry,\u201d she said.\n\nIDC\u2019s Cravens welcomed Salesforce\u2019s focus on fitness for purpose.\n\nA useful question to ask, she said, is, can the use of AI deliver results that human analysis would not generate? \u201cI think in the instance of ESG and sustainability, there are use cases that it absolutely makes sense,\u201d she said.\n\nNorman added it\u2019s not just about clicking (or not) on that generative AI button, though.\n\n\u201cThere are a lot of other exciting levers we can pull\u201d to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from AI operations, she said.\n\nThose include using cleaner energy \u2014 Salesforce sources 100% clean energy for its global operations, she said \u2014 and more efficient hardware in data centers. Nvidia, in particular, has been hammering home the message that GPUs are more efficient for training LLMs.\n\nBut amid all this technology, CIOs in search of better energy use should never lose sight of the human factor.\n\n\u201cDevelopers can produce more efficient code,\u201d said Norman, whether that\u2019s the base code running an application or model, or \u201ceven UI designers, who are creating a better UI that\u2019s more efficient and gives a better experience to the end user.\u201d