Salesforce plans generative AI boost for ESG reporting with Net Zero Cloud

Generative AI will soon be everywhere — including in Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting tool.

Salesforce will add new features to Net Zero Cloud to automate some aspects of preparing ESG reports — something investors and regulators are increasingly paying attention to — and later upgrading them with new generative AI capabilities.

Net Zero Cloud uses data held within the Salesforce platform to help enterprises report on their carbon footprint and manage other social and governance metrics.

The generative AI capabilities of Einstein for Net Zero Cloud mean it can digest previous annual financial and ESG reports, and current data about greenhouse gas emissions from financial and production systems, said Sunya Norman, Salesforce’s head of ESG strategy and engagement.

“Then, Einstein suggests new report content, without the human having to do anything, that’s purpose-built for the ESG framework you’re trying to report against,” she said.

Salesforce expects to add the new generative AI capabilities in spring 2024, it said.